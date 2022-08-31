Read full article on original website
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Colts GM upset about Bears claiming LB Sterling Weatherford
The Bears were the most active team on the waiver wire, claiming a league-high six players from waivers and adding them to the 53-man roster. One of the names the Bears claimed was Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford. He must have potential, considering Colts general manager Chris Ballard mentioned Weatherford was...
Yardbarker
Texans Weren't Happy After Bengals Acquired Max Scharping From Them on Waivers
The Bengals added three veteran players to their roster on Wednesday on waivers, including guard Max Scharping. The 26-year-old made 33 starts and appeared in 48 games in three seasons. Cincinnati claimed him after Houston waived him during final cuts on Tuesday. "That was a tough one. Max is a...
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Sustains head contusion
Drury was removed from Friday's win over the Dodgers due to a head contusion, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Friday and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Drury was removed as a proactive measure, but the 30-year-old will undergo testing and be monitored ahead of Saturday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
Yardbarker
Texans Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad
Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles. Mack was...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
Free agent offensive tackle Jason Peters, 40, meets with Cowboys
Free agent left tackle Jason Peters met with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday. Owner Jerry Jones said he planned to
NFL・
CBS Sports
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mike Moustakas: Won't return in 2022
The Reds transferred Moustakas (calf) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday. The transaction officially ends Moustakas' season while clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for infield prospect Spencer Steer, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. With Moustakas on the shelf, Donovan Solano should be locked into a full-time role at first base the rest of the way, allowing the Reds to rotate a number of players through the designated hitter spot. Moustakas ends his third season in Cincinnati with a .214/.295/.345 slash line across 285 plate appearances, marking the second straight year he'll finish with an OPS under .700. The 34-year-old is under contract for $18 million in 2023.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Out for season
Belt will undergo season-ending knee surgery Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. After receiving a second opinion on his right knee, Belt decided to undergo yet another knee procedure, ending his season. In 2022, Belt slashed .213/.326/.350 -- by far the worst numbers of his career -- and played in just 78 games. The 34-year-old veteran said he would like to continue playing, though at the end of the day it depends on how his knee recovers.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
Yardbarker
Texans Signing TE O.J. Howard
It appeared as though Howard was going to sign with the Bengals, but they opted to claim a tight end off waivers. Howard opted to visit with the Texans and it looks like the two parties were able to close the deal in the end. Howard, 27, is a former...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Exits with groin issue
Falter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a right groin injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old made a second straight turn through the rotation Wednesday in place of Zack Wheeler (forearm), and the lefty allowed only one run on five hits with six strikeouts and zero walks before the injury forced his exit with one out in the seventh inning. Falter left with a double-digit run lead and is in line for the victory, and it's an unceremonious end to a strong outing. Regardless of his health, Falter may not receive another start with Wheeler possibly reclaiming his rotation spot next week.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Inefficient three innings
Oviedo allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four across three scoreless innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Oviedo made his first start with the Pirates since being acquired at the trade deadline. He effectively limited runs and generated nine swinging strikes on 77 pitches. On the other hand, he also issued three walks and had 22 pitches fouled off, racking up his pitch count and forcing him into a short outing. Given the Pirates' lack of competitiveness, they are likely to continue to give Oviedo opportunities to work out of the rotation to close the campaign.
JUST IN: Oregon to Start Bo Nix at Quarterback
Bo Nix has trotted out as the starting quarterback for the Ducks.
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Surprisingly makes final roster
Miller made the Buccaneers' initial 53-man roster over Tyler Johnson, the team's official site reports. Johnson had the far better preseason showing than Miller, but ultimately, the fourth-year pro from Bowling Green survived final cuts while the former has already been claimed by the Texans off waivers. Miller currently slots in as the No. 6 receiver and a reserve option at returner, but it's certainly conceivable he could play at least a minor role in the offense over the course of the season given his speed and past body of work with Tom Brady.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Will rejoin MLB squad
De La Cruz is expected to be called up by Miami ahead of Friday's series opener in Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After recording a .581 OPS to start the season, De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on August 12. Since then, he's flipped a switch in the minors with a .320/.370/.620 slash line over 54 plate appearances with Jacksonville. De La Cruz is capable of finding success at the plate in the majors, shown by his respectable OPS of .783 in 2021.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits game early
Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness. Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.
