Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searching for Three Armed and Dangerous Suspects Involved in Homicide in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX -- On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said. Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting

SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
Victim's boyfriend has not been found

HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
Woman arrested, in custody for assaulting a police officer

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect...
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.
2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.
