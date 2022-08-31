Read full article on original website
Indigo Garza murder: 20-year-old killed in retaliation over robbery during drug deal, filing reads
A day after Indigo Garza's mother spoke to ABC13, police revealed the main players accused in the young woman's death more than six months ago.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of robbing at least 12 taco trucks at gunpoint in north Houston has been arrested, police say
HOUSTON – A man suspected of robbing several taco trucks at gunpoint was arrested Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, 21, was arrested on three warrants for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 13, around 10:30 a.m., employees working at a food truck, located...
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searching for Three Armed and Dangerous Suspects Involved in Homicide in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX -- On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
Click2Houston.com
Parents arrested, charged after father admits he hit 9-year-old with extension cord
HOUSTON – The mother and father of a 9-year-old boy have both been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constables. On Aug. 31, deputies responded to reports of suspected child abuse in the 23200 block of Cimber Lane. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the...
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after being shot outside of after-hours bar in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was shot in the parking lot of an after-hours bar in north Harris County Friday. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Road. Deputies said when they...
Click2Houston.com
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston, according to police. Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane near West Tidwell Road at around 8:10 a.m. A neighbor at the Bhakti Urban Farm tells KPRC...
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death during confrontation outside childhood friend’s home: authorities
A man who went to his childhood friend’s house was shot and killed during a confrontation in the front yard, authorities say. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 31200 block of North Head Drive. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man had gone...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said. Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
31-year-old man killed in small plane crash in NW Harris County identified, DPS says
Officials from the Department of Public Safety have identified a man who was killed in a small plane crash Thursday in northwest Harris County. According to officials, 31-year-old Christopher Jensen died when an SR-22 single-engine fixed-wing plane lost power and crashed into a tree. The plane immediately went down, landing...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting
SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
cw39.com
Victim's boyfriend has not been found
HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
cw39.com
Woman arrested, in custody for assaulting a police officer
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested, charged in 2020 murder of man in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in southeast Houston in 2020 have been arrested and charged, police said. Willie Gabriel, 28, and Liquorian Robertson, 29, are charged with murder in the shooting death of Rogelio Montelongo, 23. Officers with the Houston...
Click2Houston.com
‘Real-life horror story’: Houston man sentenced to life in prison for using hammer to kill ex-girlfriend and stabbing man to death, DA’s office says
HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison for using a hammer to murder a woman he was having a relationship with in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. After jurors convicted Luis Moron Romero, 40, of murder, they also heard that he...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old killed in double shooting believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend who was out on bond, HCSO says
A teenager is now being remembered as a hardworking, kind-hearted, down-to-earth girl who cared a lot about her family after her life was taken on Monday night. Redha Sayed was an 18-year-old pharmacy technician who had just started college, her brother told KPRC 2. Redha was killed by gunfire Monday...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
KHOU
Two people killed in northwest Houston, one person detained
Two people were shot and killed in northwest Houston, according to police. One person was detained. This is video from a police news conference.
