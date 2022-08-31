ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millennials and Gen Z more likely to develop hypertension, preeclampsia while pregnant, study shows

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00n04E_0hcVeuNf00

​​​While older people were more likely to develop hypertensive disorders like preeclampsia during pregnancy, millennials and Gen Zers were more than twice as likely to develop the disorders as those born in the 1950s, a recent study has found.

The peer-reviewed findings were published this month in the journal JAMA Network Open .

The team, made up of researchers in the United Kingdom and the United States, analyzed data from the National Vitals Statistics System natality files. The data came from birth certificates completed by professionals between 1995 and 2019.

The files include health information for those giving birth. The files also provide some insight into what happened during their pregnancies, including whether those giving birth suffered from hypertension while pregnant, said Dr. Natalie Avella Cameron, an instructor of medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine who was involved in the research.

What do the findings mean?

The team found that new-onset hypertensive disorders during pregnancy were more prevalent among pregnant people who were older during delivery; however, those born in the 1990s and 2000s were more than twice as likely than those born in the 1950s to have new hypertensive disorders.

Cameron said that because of how far modern medicine has come, she was surprised to see that millennials and Gen Zers are two times as likely to develop high blood pressure during pregnancy.

She also noted that the analysis found racial and ethnic disparities across generations.

For example, non-Hispanic Black, American Indian or Alaskan Natives were the most likely to have high blood pressure during pregnancy; that didn't change over four generations, Cameron said.

For Asian and Pacific Islander participants, the increase in hypertensive disorders of pregnancy could be a result of increasing immigration in more recent years from Asian countries, said Dr. Anum Minhas, an assistant professor in cardiology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who wasn't part of the study.

"We have a very, very diverse population," she said. "The data was not available in this particular study, but something that we should all be thinking about are, what kinds of social determinants are placing certain groups at risk more than other groups?"

Pregnancy: In rural America, maternal health care is vanishing. These moms are most at risk.

Disorders impacting pregnancy: What is preeclampsia? And does it still kill women in the US?

What are hypertensive disorders?

The researchers involved in the study focused on three hypertensive disorders that develop after 20 weeks of pregnancy: gestational hypertension, preeclampsia and eclampsia.

Gestational hypertension is an elevation in blood pressure during pregnancy.

In some cases, gestational hypertension can lead to preeclampsia, which has been associated with signs of damage to the kidneys, liver, blood and brain.  Eclampsia occurs when seizures develop, according to the Mayo Clinic .

"Preeclampsia (involves) other complications associated with the high blood pressure, like protein in the urine, headaches; sometimes you can get liver dysfunction or swelling," Cameron said.

Inside America’s rural maternal health care crisis: Why are women of color most at risk?

Each disorder can affect maternal and infant health, she said, leading to a higher risk of death or premature birth.

What are the study's limitations?

One limitation the authors noted is the potential for misclassification of a diagnosis of new-onset hypertensive disorders during pregnancy based on birth registration records.

The birth certificates were revised in 2003 to include other risk factors, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said variables are comparable across birth certificate revisions, the authors noted in the paper.

Cameron said the team couldn't identify why hypertensive disorders have been increasing over generations because the data wasn't available.

"Other factors that could affect hypertension ... such as body weight going into pregnancy, the data wasn't available for the full amount of time we were looking at, so we really couldn't look at both of those things at the same time," she said.

But the fact that the data covered such a wide range of time – 1995 to 2019 – is a plus, she said.

Minhas from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine wasn't part of the study but said it would help to know if the study's participants had their blood pressure under control, whether they were overweight or obese, or whether they were being treated with aspirin, which can help prevent hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.

More accurate studies also are available, she said.

"They mentioned that in 2003, it was revised to include more risk factors, but it's not as accurate as a cohort study would be where patients are enrolled and followed," she said.

And Minhas said part of the differences between generations are due to an overall decline in health markers over the years. People aren't as active as they have been in the past, and diets are worsening compared with 40 or 50 years ago, she said. Obesity has increased nationally, as well as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Preventing hypertensive disorders during pregnancy

Cameron says one topic that's often overlooked in pregnancy discussions is how to prevent high blood pressure.

While medical professionals are still trying to figure out why they're seeing higher rates, one school of thought is that many people already have poor heart health before getting pregnant.

Factors such as "increasing rates of obesity over the past several decades, more sedentary behavior, higher salt and processed foods diets, we suspect this is partially contributing to new onset high blood pressure during pregnancy," she told USA TODAY.

Inside America's obesity epidemic: How America's weight (and weight loss) aren't so simple

Obesity was long considered a personal failing: Science shows it's not.

Other tips include avoiding food aisles with lots of cans and boxes because they generally contain a lot of salty foods, she said.

Plant-based foods can also help, as well fruits, vegetables, lean meats like chicken and fish, and nuts and avocados.

Dr. Natalie Bello, director of hypertension research in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, was also involved in the study.

As a physician, she has seen a rise in pregnant people with hypertension and said it's common for people to seek prenatal care later, or during the second trimester.

"We can't understand what's driving that from this study, but it makes me concerned that not only are people unhealthier going into pregnancy, but they're getting care later," she told USA TODAY.

Ideally, care should start before people even get pregnant, especially if they have hypertension, she said.

Talking to a doctor is vital because changes in medications may be needed, she said. Getting medical care beforehand can increase their chances of having a healthier, safer pregnancy, for them and their babies.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Millennials and Gen Z more likely to develop hypertension, preeclampsia while pregnant, study shows

Comments / 1

