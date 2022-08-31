Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
Chillicothe Police responded to 110 calls for service Friday. Some of the calls include:. 2:12 pm, Officer in the 400 block of S. Washington Street for a person passing counterfeit currency. A suspect was identified and the investigation is continuing. 2:38 pm, Subject reporting illegal dumping in the 1300 block...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest MN Man In Livingston County
A Minnesota man was arrested in Livingston County Thursday afternoon. State Troopers arrested 43-year-old Wesley D Swyers of Amboy, MN for alleged DWI and Driving While Revoked. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Killed in Head-on Crash Overnight
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO – A fatality accident in Livingston County blocked traffic on US 36 overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 64-year old Chillicothe resident Michael Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 36. Wiggins collided head-on with a Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a Texas driver. Wiggins’ vehicle came to rest on its side in the median. Wiggins was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 Missouri women injured after ejected in SUV rollover crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Libby K. Robinson, 40, Kingston, was eastbound on U.S. 36 one mile east of Cameron. The driver swerved to miss a slower...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Killed In Head-On Collision
A head-on collision a mile west of Utica took the life of a Chillicothe man Thursday night. Sixty-four-year-old Michael B. Wiggins of Chillicothe was pronounced dead at 11:05 pm, at the scene of the accident a mile west of Utica on US 36. The crash occurred at about 10:20 pm when Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes and he collided with a westbound semi, driven by 33-year-old Chad A Shelly of Texas. Shelly was not injured in the crash.
kchi.com
Two With Serious Injuries When Ejected During Crash
A Single vehicle rollover accident left a driver and passenger with serious injuries Friday evening. The crash occurred in Caldwell County at about 4:40 pm on US 36, just east of Cameron. State Troopers report 40-year-old Libby K Robinson of Kingston and her passenger, 22-year-old Victoria M Barrett of Hamilton were taken to Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Robinson was eastbound on US 36, when she swerved to miss a slower vehicle, ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, and struck an embankment and the vehicle overturned several times, ejecting Robbinson and Barrett. They were not wearing safety belts.
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork Projects
The MoDOT Roadwork for the week of September 6th to the 9th includes roadside repairs, pothole patching and continued resurfacing work. In the local counties, the projects include:. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69, through mid-September. Route 13...
kttn.com
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
ktvo.com
Bond revoked for northeast Missouri man facing multiple charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Bond for a northeast Missouri man has been revoked and he was taken into custody earlier this week. David Edgar Durbin, 45, of Unionville, was arrested by Putnam County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is facing multiple charges including domestic assault third degree, armed criminal action,...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Belton Man Seriously Injured In Buchanan County Crash
A Belton man was left with serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a Buchanan County crash on Interstate 29. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says a 2019 Peterbilt being driven by 31-year-old Belton resident Kevin R. Owens was driving southbound on I-29 in St. Joseph at 1 P.M. Thursday when an unknown vehicle abruptly stopped in front of him in an attempt to take an emergency crossover.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
A Carrollton woman serving probation for stealing in 2019 in Livingston County, was booked into the Harrison County Jail by Livingston County Deputies on an alleged probation violation. A hearing was held Tuesday for 31-year-old Stephany Marie Masters Smith in Livingston County Court and she received an additional year on her probation sentence.
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sherriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera on the property...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED AFTER THREE-HOUR STANDOFF
A Marshall man has been charged with four felonies after a standoff in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Marshall Police were called to 585 West North at approximately 12:27 a.m September 1, in regards to an incident involving Gilbert Thomas. An officer made contact with Thomas, who appeared irate. While speaking to Thomas, the officer observed a female in the residence. The officer also observed blood on the woman’s face and shirt. The officer requested Thomas let the woman go and also retrieved another subject off the couch. Thomas then slammed the door and began to barricade himself.
