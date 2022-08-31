Read full article on original website
Marvel Preview: Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4
Steve Rogers returns to New York with more questions than answers about the origin of the shield, only to discover that Bucky knows more about the sinister Outer Circle than Steve realized. And now something is stalking Captain America through the streets of Manhattan, putting everyone who crosses paths with Steve in danger…
‘Devil’s Reign: Villains for Hire’ TPB review: Justice at a cost
Now that the Devil’s Reign event is over and the trade paperback collections are out, it’s easy to get lost trying to figure out which ones to pick up. I took a risk with Villains for Hire, which also features Moon Knight. This quick read entertained me but also added to my experience with Devil’s Reign. The collection has the advantage of taking more time on the lower-tiered characters and adding to their voice. Within this trade, you will get more insights into the actions of U.S. Agent and Moon Knight. You’ll see some wild violence and character drama showcasing people in hopeless situations.
‘X-Men’ #14 is the X-Men in their element
Judgment Day continues on, and X-Men #14 is another issue of the X-Men at battle with the Celestials. The issue does a great job of dealing with its themes and with balancing its team roster, for the most part. When Duggan started his X-Men run, oftentimes it felt like the...
Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #6
STAND FOR JUDGMENT! Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let’s find out. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
Marvel Preview: New Fantastic Four #4
The New Fantastic Four’s battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues—and if Wolverine can’t control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it’s going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!
EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Wasp #1 variant cover
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a variant cover by Kasia Nie for Wasp #1. The four-issue series arrives in comic shops on January 18th with a story by Al Ewing and art by Nie! The new series is in the same vein as Al Ewing and Tom Reilly’s Ant-Man, but focused on Janet and Nadia Van Dyne titled Wasp!
Marvel Preview: Wolverine #24
HELL ON EARTH! The Hand’s HELLBRIDE seeks revenge on WOLVERINE and SOLEM. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet’s last, best hope!. LEGACY #366 | A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN Written by: Benjamin Percy. Art...
Marvel Legends: New Comic Gorr figure revealed
Back in April, one particular figure from the Marvel Legends wave for Thor Love and Thunder had folks up in arms. No matter how well Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher, the character’s plastic representation was a far cry from what he looks like in the comics. This...
Spider-Man, the X-Men, and more fight vampires in ‘Unforgiven’ one-shot event in 2023
Marvel Comics has revealed an epic one-shot event that is kicking off in 2023 called Unforgiven, with the first issue Unforgiven: Spider-Man kicking things off. A band of vampires needs to be stopped by The Forgiven, team of unlikely superheroes that debuted in 2011’s Fear Itself: Hulk vs. Dracula. Written by Tim Seeley and drawn by Sid Kotian, the three-part story will reintroduce these strange heroes and see them make big waves across the Marvel Universe, interacting with the likes of the X-Men, Spider-Man, and, the team’s inspiration, Captain America.
‘Burial’ review: Atmospheric World War II film buries the lead
World War II is an underused setting for horror. The stories that are set in that time tend to focus on the occult. Burial takes place in 1945 after the fall of Berlin. A group of Russian soldiers are tasked to transport a mysterious package to Stalin. Along the way they encounter German soldiers who have their own ideas about the delivery.
DC Preview: Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #6
The Neo-Year is drawing toward its epic conclusion: Terry McGinnis has spent the last year waging his war on the artificial intelligence that conquered Neo-Gotham. In this issue he’ll have to put together everything he’s learned, refine his own myth as Batman, and bring down Donovan Lumos, Neo-Gotham’s A.I., and the Sword of Gotham. Terry McGinnis flies the night sky in a new Batman Beyond suit. Everything about the Batman Beyond mythos changes here.
DC Preview: Poison Ivy #4
Workplace harassment complaints, health code violations, and inhuman work hours. All just a few of the things that your everyday human resources representative has to deal with. Lucky for you, Poison Ivy isn’t your average HR rep. She’s much more flexible and her punishments are far worse, too! So be on your best behavior because Dr. Isley is watching.
DC Preview: The New Champion of Shazam! #2
Mary is back home in the City of Brotherly Love, and she’s feeling nothing but hate! Not only did she have to leave her dream school, but now she’s the caretaker of her siblings and a city that is skeptical about the new hero in town. Everyone wants a piece of Shazam, and super-powered misfits are lining up to take her on! When her world is falling apart, can our hero keep it together?
DC Preview: Flashpoint Beyond #5
The Clockwork Killer’s identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!. Flashpoint Beyond #5. Writers: Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams. Artists:...
DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel: Tales From the Three Kingdoms #1
The El Kingdom has been ruled with integrity and honesty for generations, by familes from the Waynes to the Els. The future of the kingdom lies with its three heirs and the challenges they will face…but what really prepared them for their tumultuous future? What stories defined Bruce, Zala, and Kal-El? Learn these tales and more from international bestselling writers Tom Taylor, Jay Kristoff, and C.S. Pacat!
‘X-Force’ #31 draws Kraven ever closer to Krakoa
The extraordinary adventures of Kraven continue in X-Force #31, which have shown to be very bad for new member Deadpool. Not only does it continue Kraven’s hunt, but it also ties into A.X.E.: Judgment Day, as seen in the preview. Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill continue to explore what this team is at its core while revealing some significant cracks in its armor.
X-Men Monday #169 – Danny Lore Talks ‘New Mutants’
Welcome, X-Fans, to another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. Before New Mutants celebrates its 40th anniversary (in September 21st’s New Mutants #30), writer Danny Lore will fill in for regular series writer Vita Ayala in New Mutants #29 (on sale September 7). What does Danny have in store for readers in this Warpath-Daken-starring one-shot issue? Read on for the details and much more!
DC Preview: Batman: Dear Detective #1
BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON. What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo’s most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight’s never-ending crusade.
Don’t miss these movies in September
The end of summer usually sees a bit of a lull in regards to movies. The break between the season blockbusters and Oscar bait is the time use to slow catch their breath. This year is different, as September sees the release of some of the most anticipated movies of 2022.
‘Silk Vol. 2: Age of the Witch’ review: The Amazing not-Spider-Man
At some point this last Summer, a prompt tweet crossed my feed that was asking what five characters one would choose to “rebuild that comic universe” and it got me thinking: why do we need Spider-Man anymore? Now, I love the guy, probably my favorite superhero ever, just a real top-tier guy, lotta great stories about him. But, we’ve kinda moved beyond him at this point, especially given the cyclical nature of the stories about him.
