Now that the Devil’s Reign event is over and the trade paperback collections are out, it’s easy to get lost trying to figure out which ones to pick up. I took a risk with Villains for Hire, which also features Moon Knight. This quick read entertained me but also added to my experience with Devil’s Reign. The collection has the advantage of taking more time on the lower-tiered characters and adding to their voice. Within this trade, you will get more insights into the actions of U.S. Agent and Moon Knight. You’ll see some wild violence and character drama showcasing people in hopeless situations.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO