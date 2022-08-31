Read full article on original website
Related
Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
The Most Misspelled Word In New York Is…..
It is not often that you can get most people to agree on one thing, but based on the number of times people searched how to correctly spell this word, we think that most New Yorkers would agree this word is the one word that is most often misspelled in New York.
New Month Brings ‘Several’ New Hunting Rules in New York
The new month brings several new hunting seasons for Empire State residents. This week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded New York hunters that several hunting seasons are set to being, with the calendar turning to September. Several Hunting Seasons Begin This Month...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
Bottoms Up! We Found the 13 Drunkest Counties in New York
New Yorkers love to drink. We have stifling winters that seemingly last half the year, and the stress of pandemic hasn't made it any easier. Compounding that stress is the fact that many workplaces are understaffed, and many of us are having to pick up the slack for little to no additional compensation. Who DOESN'T want a drink in 2022?
newyorkupstate.com
New York State Fair interim director tests positive for Covid
Geddes, N.Y. — The state’s fair’s interim director announced Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19. Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said he started feeling congested Saturday morning and took a Covid test, which came back positive. “Because I am fully vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms are...
Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]
New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second best day for New York State Fair attendance this year comes in Day 10
Geddes, N.Y. — The second best day for the New York State Fair’s attendance this year has come on Day 10. Friday’s total daily attendance of 82,615 was beaten only by last Saturday’s 89,797. A total of 642,412 people have gone to the fair so far in 2022.
You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana At These 6 Shops In WNY Now
New York State is getting closer to allowing legal adult-use recreational dispensaries to open, but it's still in the process of setting up the infrastructure. Licensed hemp farms around the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26, 2022. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state, based on the population of the area.
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're...
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
WCAX
New York State Police investigating death in Plattsburgh Town
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State police are currently investigating after a body was found in a field, in Plattsburgh Town. Police have not released any additional information at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
wskg.org
DEA warns brightly-colored Fentanyl in New York targets children for addiction
NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO – With school around the corner, the US Drug Enforcement Agency issued a national warning about brightly-colored fentanyl pills that target young people. So far the pills have been found in over a dozen states including New York. The drug is called “rainbow fentanyl” because...
KIDS・
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Youth Win at New York State Fair
Several Broome County children brought home awards from the New York State Fair. The children participated in the NYS 4-H Livestock Skill-A-Thon and Judging Contest. Children took a written test, solved a team problem, and partook in seven different stations that included tools/equipment identification, breeds of livestock, quality assurance, meat cuts, wool quality, and feed and hay identification.
No, New York’s New Gun Laws Are Not Taking Away Your Rights
New York's new gun laws are not taking away your rights. They're just restricting them. Massively. Today, September 1, 2022, new gun laws are taking effect in the state of New York and there seems to be a lot of confusion about permits with many people panicking that the new gun laws mean that they won't be able to obtain one at all.
NY 2022 Fall Foliage Predictions! This Is When You’ll See Peak Colors!
I am not trying to rush Summer away! I will be hanging on to every last warm sunny day and hope it stretches well past the last day of the season. Heck Fall doesn't actually begin until September 23rd BUT I also like to plan ahead. One of my favorite things to do is drive around New York State as the leaves change colors.
‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict
The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0