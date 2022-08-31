ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

NewsChannel 36

The Falls Harvest Festival returns this year

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Montour Falls will be ripe with the smells and sounds of fall this October for the 15th annual Falls Harvest Festival. Festivities this year will take place on October 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Main St. in the Village of Montour Falls.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
Washington State
WNBF News Radio 1290

Local Girl Scouts Host Cookies and Beer Tasting

The local council of the Girl Scouts is hoping grown ups that like their annual sweet treats will also be game to pair their cookies with something a little stronger. The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting something they’re calling “Cookies Untapped.” It’s their first-ever cookies and beer tasting fundraiser.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 2, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, for the fourth year in a row, Willis Sharpe Kilmer’s seven-year-old race horse, Exterminator, has won the historic Saratoga Cup, making him one of the most remarkable thoroughbreds in the history of American turf.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall)

When great Ithaca concerts are discussed, all some people want to talk about was the Grateful Dead show at Barton Hall on May 8, 1977. There have even been books written about that show. But I challenge its status as Ithaca’s ultimate Rock show, because I’ve seen shows at Barton Hall (Worst Show Ever: The Cars in 1979) and I question that much great music ever happened inside a gymnasium.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Norwich Dominates in Season Opener Against Sherburne-Earlville

The Norwich Purple Tornado didn't waste any time getting their 2022-23 season off to a hot start. They lead 35-0 over Sherburne-Earlville at the end of the 1st quarter and won by a final score of 69-0, to begin their season 1-0. The Purple Tornado scored two rushing touchdowns on...
NORWICH, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service

Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

