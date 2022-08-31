Read full article on original website
LISTEN: Alice Cooper Chats With The Whale About Getting Banned From Binghamton, New York
Figures. I take a week off for vacation, and Alice Cooper calls 99.1 The Whale to talk. My loss, but Matt Guido's lucky gain, I guess. Well, Matt is a great interviewer than I am anyway. As you may know, Alice Cooper has a new tour that kicks off this...
Watkins Glen prepares for Grand Prix Festival
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Hundreds of Mustangs and other classic cars will roll into Watkins Glen on Friday, September 9 2022, to run in the annual Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival.
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
The Falls Harvest Festival returns this year
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Montour Falls will be ripe with the smells and sounds of fall this October for the 15th annual Falls Harvest Festival. Festivities this year will take place on October 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Main St. in the Village of Montour Falls.
Local Girl Scouts Host Cookies and Beer Tasting
The local council of the Girl Scouts is hoping grown ups that like their annual sweet treats will also be game to pair their cookies with something a little stronger. The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting something they’re calling “Cookies Untapped.” It’s their first-ever cookies and beer tasting fundraiser.
100 Years Ago: September 2, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, for the fourth year in a row, Willis Sharpe Kilmer’s seven-year-old race horse, Exterminator, has won the historic Saratoga Cup, making him one of the most remarkable thoroughbreds in the history of American turf.
Tioga Downs to host premiere harness racing championship
Tioga Downs Casino Resort will host the New York Sire Stakes Day of Champions next week on Saturday, September 10th.
Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall)
When great Ithaca concerts are discussed, all some people want to talk about was the Grateful Dead show at Barton Hall on May 8, 1977. There have even been books written about that show. But I challenge its status as Ithaca’s ultimate Rock show, because I’ve seen shows at Barton Hall (Worst Show Ever: The Cars in 1979) and I question that much great music ever happened inside a gymnasium.
Section IV Scoreboard and Schedule – 9/2/2022
Here is the Section IV Scoreboard and Schedule for September 2, 2022 and for the remainder of Week 0 in football.
Southern Tier Police Help Booming Childhood Lemonade Stand Industry
So much is asked from our men and women in blue and too many people don't understand everything that they have to do. They do so much behind the scenes without any acknowledgement. So what's the latest thing that they've been involved in for the last week? ILLEGAL Lemon stands....
Greg Catlin to Retire After Decades in Binghamton Broadcasting
A longtime Binghamton broadcast journalist who was a familiar face on television for decades has announced his retirement. Greg Catlin has been the president and CEO for WSKG public television and radio in Vestal for almost six years. Before joining WSKG in December 2016, Catlin worked for more than 35...
Specialty pizza maker celebrates new home
A couple who have virtually dedicated their lives to pizza have moved to a new, larger location to sell their culinary concoctions.
Binghamton Native Works to Bring Faster Internet Service to City
A company founded by a Seton Catholic Central High School graduate is working to expand its broadband internet service in the Binghamton area. Mark Murphy, who was born and raised in the city, founded Greenlight Networks more than a decade ago. In recent months, Greenlight crews have been installing high-speed...
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
80th anniversary of Whitney Point lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers paid a visit to a local reservoir to check in on a long standing project.
Downtown Binghamton Residents Oppose “Stadium Lofts” Project
Some people who live near the site of a planned 70-apartment complex in downtown Binghamton have raised concerns about the proposal. A Westchester County developer wants to build what's been dubbed the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" project on city-owned property near the site of the future fire department headquarters. The...
Norwich Dominates in Season Opener Against Sherburne-Earlville
The Norwich Purple Tornado didn't waste any time getting their 2022-23 season off to a hot start. They lead 35-0 over Sherburne-Earlville at the end of the 1st quarter and won by a final score of 69-0, to begin their season 1-0. The Purple Tornado scored two rushing touchdowns on...
Visions opens new branch in Vestal
Visions Federal Credit Union has moved branch operations from the Town Square Mall into a newly constructed building at 2421 Vestal Parkway East.
More on Avelo offering non-stop flights to Florida
Avelo Airlines announced the first new air service in 2 decades during a news conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport this morning.
Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service
Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
