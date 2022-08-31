ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Jordan, MI

UpNorthLive.com

DNR reports bear sightings outside Boyne City

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are telling some residents outside of Boyne City to take precautions around food sources in their yards. DNR officers have received calls about bear sightings near Pleasant Valley Road. The reports by neighbors include a bear knocking...
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Thousands ready to walk the Mighty Mac in Labor Day tradition

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Final preparations are underway in Mackinaw City and St. Ignace as the communities prepare to host tens of thousands for an annual Labor Day tradition. The 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk is just days away. "Whether you plan to cross the Mackinac Bridge in your car...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
East Jordan, MI
Michigan Pets & Animals
Michigan Lifestyle
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City man plants milkweed for endangered monarchs

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – In July, monarch butterflies were classified as an engendered species. But one Boyne City man is determined to change that. Prior story: Monarch butterflies are at risk of becoming extinct. Skylar MacNaughton has planted hundreds of milkweed plants in the Boyne City area and...
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

9th annual Leif Eriksson Day Row and Run to be held in October

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 9th annual Leif Eriksson Day Row and Run will be held in Charlevoix on October 1 at 9 a.m., event coordinator Kristy Kelley said on Thursday. Leif Eriksson (born 970 C.E.) was a Norse explorer who is thought to have been the first European...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Diocese of Gaylord to participate in Labor Day bridge walk

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Catholic community in northern Michigan will start a new tradition this year as they join Michiganders for the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk. Bishop Jeffery Walsh and the Diocese of Gaylord will be walking to support and raise money for Catholic Human Services.
GAYLORD, MI
#Fox#Wpbn#The East Jordan Police
UpNorthLive.com

Accident leads to arrest after handgun and drugs found, sheriff says

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a rollover crash late Wednesday night, the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office said. At 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a crash on S. Bugai Road in Elmwood Township, the sheriff's office said. The driver, who sustained minor injuries, was trapped inside of the vehicle and needed to be extracted.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Driver Facing Charges After Leelanau County Car Crash

A Traverse City driver faces charges after crashing his car in Elmwood Township late Wednesday night, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a rollover crash on South Bugai Road, north of East Traverse Highway, in Elmwood Township. When they arrived, deputies found the driver, a 29-year-old Traverse City man, trapped inside his car. They say he needed to be extracted.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Richardi Park Beach advisory continues; others cancelled

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A partial body contact advisory will remain in place for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said on Thursday. The partial body contact advisories for Zorn Park Beach and Sturgeon Bay Township Beach have been cancelled, the health department said.
BELLAIRE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Hops harvesting underway after successful growing season

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's peak hop season across Michigan. Hops harvesting is underway at northern Michigan's largest hop producer, MI Local Hops in Williamsburg. This season has been one of the best they've had. "We're pretty much looking good this year. We're feeling very strongly about each...
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Bracelet can help those with dementia stay safe

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – The Wexford County Council on Aging is working with Miles for Memories to help those with dementia stay safe. The federally funded grant program has provided the council with 25 free bracelets for those diagnosed with dementia and that are prone to wander. The...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
wmta.org

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan- 9&10 News, September 2nd

Iron Fish Distillery – 6th Anniversary Celebration. You’ll want to head to Thompsonville for Iron Fish Distillery’s 6th anniversary celebration, taking place over Labor Day Weekend. To mark the occasion, Iron Fish will introduce the Mad Angler brand of estate whiskies, including Mad Angler Bourbon and Mad Angler Rye Whiskey. You can bring the whole family to enjoy a weekend packed with fun, spirits, cocktails, and refreshments, plus games and live music. All of the fun is kicking off on Friday, September 2nd, and runs through Sunday, September 4th.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Library event offers Narcan kits for Overdose Awareness Day

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – District Health Department No. 4 is taking steps to reduce the stigma of drug related deaths for International Overdose Awareness Day. The health department was at the Cheboygan Area Public Library handing out free Narcan kits. Narcan is a drug that can reverse the...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI

