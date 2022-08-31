Iron Fish Distillery – 6th Anniversary Celebration. You’ll want to head to Thompsonville for Iron Fish Distillery’s 6th anniversary celebration, taking place over Labor Day Weekend. To mark the occasion, Iron Fish will introduce the Mad Angler brand of estate whiskies, including Mad Angler Bourbon and Mad Angler Rye Whiskey. You can bring the whole family to enjoy a weekend packed with fun, spirits, cocktails, and refreshments, plus games and live music. All of the fun is kicking off on Friday, September 2nd, and runs through Sunday, September 4th.

