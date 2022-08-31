Read full article on original website
Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyGaylord, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
DNR reports bear sightings outside Boyne City
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are telling some residents outside of Boyne City to take precautions around food sources in their yards. DNR officers have received calls about bear sightings near Pleasant Valley Road. The reports by neighbors include a bear knocking...
DNR investigates bear with taste for backyard chickens in Northern Michigan
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI – A black bear with a taste for chickens is roaming near Boyne City at night, and officials are advising residents to take precautions, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received reports of the bear attacking chickens and knocking over bird feeders, the...
Thousands ready to walk the Mighty Mac in Labor Day tradition
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Final preparations are underway in Mackinaw City and St. Ignace as the communities prepare to host tens of thousands for an annual Labor Day tradition. The 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk is just days away. "Whether you plan to cross the Mackinac Bridge in your car...
Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
Boyne City man plants milkweed for endangered monarchs
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – In July, monarch butterflies were classified as an engendered species. But one Boyne City man is determined to change that. Prior story: Monarch butterflies are at risk of becoming extinct. Skylar MacNaughton has planted hundreds of milkweed plants in the Boyne City area and...
9th annual Leif Eriksson Day Row and Run to be held in October
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 9th annual Leif Eriksson Day Row and Run will be held in Charlevoix on October 1 at 9 a.m., event coordinator Kristy Kelley said on Thursday. Leif Eriksson (born 970 C.E.) was a Norse explorer who is thought to have been the first European...
Diocese of Gaylord to participate in Labor Day bridge walk
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Catholic community in northern Michigan will start a new tradition this year as they join Michiganders for the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk. Bishop Jeffery Walsh and the Diocese of Gaylord will be walking to support and raise money for Catholic Human Services.
How it Started...How It's Going: An Invasive Eurasian Watermilfoil Update From Lake Leelanau
A team of divers and biologists from the Lake Leelanau Lake Association (LLLA) and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians (GTB) have been working tirelessly this summer controlling the potentially devastating invasive aquatic plant Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM) first discovered in 2020 in Lake Leelanau. Guess what? It's...
State Police Investigating Alleged Illegal Attempt to Sell Wexford County Voter Assist Terminal
Michigan State Police are currently investigating an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal from Wexford County. “I can confirm the MSP Cadillac Post is investigating a missing piece of voting equipment,” stated Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll. “The investigation is ongoing.”. The machine was not...
Accident leads to arrest after handgun and drugs found, sheriff says
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a rollover crash late Wednesday night, the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office said. At 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a crash on S. Bugai Road in Elmwood Township, the sheriff's office said. The driver, who sustained minor injuries, was trapped inside of the vehicle and needed to be extracted.
Traverse City Driver Facing Charges After Leelanau County Car Crash
A Traverse City driver faces charges after crashing his car in Elmwood Township late Wednesday night, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a rollover crash on South Bugai Road, north of East Traverse Highway, in Elmwood Township. When they arrived, deputies found the driver, a 29-year-old Traverse City man, trapped inside his car. They say he needed to be extracted.
Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday
A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.
Richardi Park Beach advisory continues; others cancelled
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A partial body contact advisory will remain in place for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said on Thursday. The partial body contact advisories for Zorn Park Beach and Sturgeon Bay Township Beach have been cancelled, the health department said.
Hops harvesting underway after successful growing season
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's peak hop season across Michigan. Hops harvesting is underway at northern Michigan's largest hop producer, MI Local Hops in Williamsburg. This season has been one of the best they've had. "We're pretty much looking good this year. We're feeling very strongly about each...
Bracelet can help those with dementia stay safe
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – The Wexford County Council on Aging is working with Miles for Memories to help those with dementia stay safe. The federally funded grant program has provided the council with 25 free bracelets for those diagnosed with dementia and that are prone to wander. The...
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan- 9&10 News, September 2nd
Iron Fish Distillery – 6th Anniversary Celebration. You’ll want to head to Thompsonville for Iron Fish Distillery’s 6th anniversary celebration, taking place over Labor Day Weekend. To mark the occasion, Iron Fish will introduce the Mad Angler brand of estate whiskies, including Mad Angler Bourbon and Mad Angler Rye Whiskey. You can bring the whole family to enjoy a weekend packed with fun, spirits, cocktails, and refreshments, plus games and live music. All of the fun is kicking off on Friday, September 2nd, and runs through Sunday, September 4th.
Rodruiguez leads Grand Haven to home victory over Traverse City West
Xzavier Rodruiguez three for three touchdowns and ran for three more and led the Grand Haven Buccaneers to a 49-21 victory over Traverse City West on Thursday night. Grand Haven surged to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and maintained a 28-14 lead at the half. By the time...
Investigation launched after Wexford County voting equipment for sale online
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police is investigating an attempt to sell a voter assist terminal online. The voting equipment was allegedly from Wexford County. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released details on the situation Thursday stating in a tweet:. "ALERT: We are working with law enforcement...
Library event offers Narcan kits for Overdose Awareness Day
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – District Health Department No. 4 is taking steps to reduce the stigma of drug related deaths for International Overdose Awareness Day. The health department was at the Cheboygan Area Public Library handing out free Narcan kits. Narcan is a drug that can reverse the...
Grand Traverse County Conservation District Opens New Nature Playscape in Traverse City
A great new way for kids in Traverse City to get outdoors has opened. The Grand Traverse County Conservation District opened a Nature Playscape. It’s a natural play area that provides a resource for environmental education programs. It’s open to the public when not in use for programming.
