Second-half safeties lead Iowa past South Dakota State 7-3
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s defense came up with two second-half safeties, and the Hawkeyes opened the season with a 7-3 win over South Dakota State on Saturday. Neither team could do much offensively. Iowa finished with 166 yards of offense, while South Dakota State had 120. The two teams combined for more punts (21) than first downs (16). “Obviously a very unusual scoring line,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “You’ve got 3 (in the first quarter), 2 (in the third quarter), 2 in the fourth. I’ve never been around a game like that. But we’ll take it today.” Iowa ranked seventh nationally with four defensive touchdowns last season, so the Hawkeyes are used to getting points from that side of the ball. And they needed them on a day when the offense struggled.
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, CFP Semifinal predictions
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
NFL・
Here’s how BYU fans reacted to the weather delay that pushed back the season opener vs. USF
Just minutes before the scheduled kickoff, the BYU and South Florida game went into a weather delay due to severe lightning in the area.
College football is officially back now that Iowa punted inside opponent’s 40
Nothing hits quite like Iowa punting the football inside of the opposition’s 40-yard line. It is not college football season until we see Iowa do what Iowa does on offense in Week 1. The Hawkeyes have the longest-tenured head coach in the Power Five in Kirk Ferentz. While Iowa...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star PG vaults into Rivals rankings, hosed by ESPN
Syracuse basketball made its first scholarship offers to a 2025 prospect in July, and that offer went out to prolific-scoring guard Jerry Easter II from Ohio. The 6-foot-4 Easter, described by recruiting services as either a point guard or a shooting guard, was an All-American in his freshman campaign. Personally,...
New Ohio resident already pandering to Ohio State football fans
Donovan Mitchell is undeniably pandering to Ohio State football fans ahead of Week 1’s game. While Ohioans are so excited about Donovan Mitchell joining the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt, since when was he an Ohio State football fan?. Though few things unify Ohio quite like Buckeyes football, Mitchell didn’t exactly...
The NFL is concerned Deshaun Watson is playing us and duh
The drama with Deshaun Watson is far from over. In order for the disgraced and embattled quarterback that is Deshaun Watson to return to the Cleveland Browns, he’s going to have to prove he’s a changed man. It’s part of his suspension with the NFL. Watson must attend mandatory therapy and he must put in the genuine effort while there. Many people, myself included, feel his apologies are hollow. His constant desire to proclaim his innocence despite there being overwhelming evidence to the contrary is a sure sign that Watson refuses to take responsibility.
