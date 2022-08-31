UMD Athletics Launches ‘Maryland Marketplace’, a “Cameo” Type Platform That Maximizes NIL Support For Student-Athletes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
dmschools.org
50 Years of Title IX: Opportunities for Female Athletics
New DMPS Female Athlete Scholarship Launched in Commemoration. Visit the DMPS Title IX online store to purchase commemorative apparel and show your support for women’s sports. T-shirt and sweatshirts are available for each high school. A portion of the proceeds support the new Female Athlete Scholarship. Click here to place your order.
Star guard Paige Bueckers plans to play for UConn in 2023-24
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers intends to play basketball in the 2023-24 season for Connecticut after recovering from an ACL injury that’s sidelined her this season. Speaking on campus for the first time since being hurt, Bueckers was adamant in saying she will not enter the 2023 WNBA Draft and will return to play college ball. “I’m not leaving. That is not in question,” the 21-year-old Bueckers said Thursday during a media availability. “People asked me, ‘What are you thinking about, fifth year, COVID year, redshirt this year?’ I’m not thinking too far ahead about that at all. But I will be playing college basketball again.” Bueckers had an injury-marred 2021-22 season. She missed most of the season with tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear in her left knee. The Minnesota native returned for the NCAA tournament last spring and helped UConn to the title game, which it lost to No 1 South Carolina. In 17 games last season, Bueckers averaged 14.6 points.
STRIVE Now Available for the Individual Elite Athletes and Trainers
BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- STRIVE, the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams, announced the launch of their individual-focused performance system STRIVE Elite.STRIVE Elite will cater to individual high-performance athletes and trainers, with dashboards and insights favorable to single-athlete monitoring rather than the multiple athlete and team viewing capabilities found in STRIVE Pro. In tandem with the STRIVE Elite release, STRIVE welcomed professional football player Mark Andrews to their Athlete Advisory Board and he will be joining STRIVE as an equity partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005233/en/ STRIVE Elite provides user-friendly insights into how your body is handling your training (Photo: Business Wire)
Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones captures WNBA's Sixth Player of Year honor
Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones won the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year Award, the league announced Thursday, and she was a nearly unanimous choice. Jones received 53 of 56 votes from a national media panel. Chicago Sky forward/center Azurá Stevens got two votes and Washington forward Myisha Hines-Allen one. To be eligible for the award, a player had to play more games as a reserve than as a starter.
