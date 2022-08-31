Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. 19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. However, Berry did not appear in court today or enter a plea. The case is scheduled to continue Friday morning. He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.
sent-trib.com
Rossford man indicted for vandalism
A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
huroninsider.com
Man charged with 7th OVI following loud music complaint
SANDUSKY – A 48-year-old man with seven prior OVI convictions was charged with a felony count of OVI on August 27. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the area of Taylor Street and Brown Street for a report of loud music coming from a vehicle.
Standoff in north Toledo with SWAT, TPD results in three arrests Thursday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A barricade situation at a north Toledo residence resulted in three arrests Thursday afternoon. Toledo police and SWAT were on the scene of a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena at 3 p.m. Police blocked off Summit Street and were using megaphones to negotiate with the suspects in the building. It is currently unknown why police were pursuing these suspects.
WTOL-TV
Two men charged with murder from late July shooting in central Toledo
Steven Weaver, 22, and Demond Allen, 21, have been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Catherine Craig. Their whereabouts are not known.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged in 4-part shooting spree in Detroit ‘thought world was ending,’ family says
DETROIT – Multiple new developments are coming in the random shooting spree that left three people dead in Detroit. Detroit police now confirm one of the victims was just 16 years old. That comes as Local 4 learns new chilling information about the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger.
crawfordcountynow.com
Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest
UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
Local woman's death ruled homicide from head injuries in mid-August
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman was pronounced dead Monday night due to blunt force head injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner's Office autopsy conducted on Tuesday. A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in...
13abc.com
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly hitting a woman with a crowbar, which eventually led to her death. According to court documents, Bryan Coutcher is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he hit 56-year-old Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar, causing bleeding to her brain. Officials tell 13abc they are working to upgrade the assault charge to a murder charge. He was indicted on the assault charge before Shiffler’s death.
Airport Stop carryout robbed by teen 'approximately 13 years of age,' police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Airport Stop carryout on Airport Highway in south Toledo was robbed by a teenager who appeared "approximately 13 years of age" on Wednesday evening around 8 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police were informed that the suspect entered the store wearing...
Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack
OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile. She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.
13abc.com
Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A groom is facing a series of charges after police say he punched a guest at his wedding at an area resort over the weekend. Tyler Russel, 30, is facing two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest charges after a fight broke out at his wedding at the Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky on Saturday.
Person shot Wednesday night in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a call for a person shot on the 3300 block of N. Erie Street in north Toledo Wednesday night at 10:42 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, no victim was found. However, police were informed that a person arrived at a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Toledo police said in a report that the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.
Arrest warrant issued after Port Clinton home robbery, assault
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Port Clinton police are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a residence and assaulting a person last Friday. In a Facebook post, the Port Clinton Police Department (PCPD) announced the arrest warrant for Brandan C. Alliman on charges of aggravated burglary. According to the post, PCPD were dispatched to the 400 block of East 5th Street in Port Clinton on Aug. 26 at 9:58 p.m. regarding a male subject. Police said Alliman allegedly burglarized a residence and assaulted a victim before fleeing the home.
Toledo police make arrests in shoplifting case
Toledo, Ohio- police in Toledo have arrested multiple suspects for the theft of over $1000...
Lima News
Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license
OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
downriversundaytimes.com
Toledo woman caught shoplifting
TAYLOR — JCPenney loss prevention personnel at Southland Center apprehended a 50-year-old Toledo woman the evening of Aug. 19 after she attempted to steal five pieces of men’s clothing, collectively valued at $255, which she had concealed in her purse. The woman exited a dressing room with fewer...
13abc.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of Avondale shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on several charges for allegedly shooting a man multiple times earlier this month. The grand jury indicted Jermaine Jackson on charges including Attempt to Commit Murder with 3 year gun and repeat offender specifications, two counts of Felonious Assault with 3 year gun specifications, Discharging a Firearm on or near prohibited premises with 3 year gun specifications, and Having Weapons Under Disability with a one year gun specification.
sent-trib.com
Hamler man pleads guilty in fatal I-75 crash
A Hamler man who killed two people in an Interstate 75 crash has pleaded guilty to the charges. Nicholas Luderman, 25, appeared Aug. 19 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was traveling southbound on I-75 near Cygnet Road around 10 p.m. on April 3...
