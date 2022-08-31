ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

Smith Mountain Eagle

Police chase involves dump truck in Huddleston

A police pursuit involving a dump truck in Huddleston occurred Monday, in which the driver was charged with felony eluding law enforcement, driving under the influence, assault on a family member and property damage, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Aug. 29, at approximately 11 p.m.,...
HUDDLESTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Sheriff’s office grants approved

Three grants having to do with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were unanimously approved at the Bedford County Board of meeting Aug. 22. The first of the three grants was accepting the Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Victim Fund Grant, in the amount of $42,542, by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. This grant was put into effect July 1.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bedford Co. appoints new human resources director

Following an extensive and competitive search process, County Administrator Robert Hiss announced Nicole Campbell as Bedford County’s new human resources director. Since 2007, Campbell has worked with the City of Lynchburg. She started her local government career as a police officer and left the Lynchburg Police Department as a sergeant. During that time, she served as the department’s public information officer, professional standards accreditation manager, community policing coordinator and as a crime analyst.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy wins state award

Franklin County officials recently announced that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin County has received a coveted VACo...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Key Largo Blvd. now private, renamed to Grey Hawk Lane

During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 22, attorney Patrick Skelley said that staff members were approached by residents to vacate and change the name of the road Key Largo Boulevard, of the Sunset Cay area of Moneta, to Grey Hawk Lane. Residents and lot owners of the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Apartment fire reported in Vinton

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the 100 block of Pine Street, in the Town of Vinton, for the report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building. First arriving crews from Station 2 (Vinton) found smoke showing from the second-floor window...
VINTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Roots 2 Music will play concert at Peaks of Otter

Roots 2 Music will perform from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, at Peaks of Otter in Bedford, milepost 85.6 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concert is one of the free Milepost Music sessions offered at popular historical sites in the national park. Roots 2 Music is...
BEDFORD, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

SMLCA football team has first game on new field

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s football team held its first football game of the season Friday on their brand new field next to EastLake Community Church. SMLCA went on to defeat Fuqua School 33-6.
WIRTZ, VA

