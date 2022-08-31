ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Plaxall Closes Its Plastics Factory After 70 Years, Focus is Now on Real Estate

Queens Post
Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HoZt_0hcVcFYo00
Plaxall at 5-46 46th Ave. (Photo courtesy of Steven Speliotis)

Plaxall, a prominent Long Island City real estate company that got its start in western Queens as a plastics manufacturer 70 years ago, has closed its factory on 46th Avenue.

The family-owned company, which was founded by Louis Pfohl as an industrial design firm in 1938, came of age in the 1940s after it pioneered the thermoforming manufacturing process—where it would heat sheets of plastic to a pliable temperature and mold them into custom objects.

Pfohl, an engineer and the originator of thermoforming, opened the 5-46 46th Ave. factory in 1950 and also began to invest in local real estate.

The family has now accumulated more than 1 million square feet of space in the area—including 12 acres of property that it owns by Anable Basin.

Plaxall today is managed by three of Pfohl’s grandchildren, who will focus on its real estate holdings—which has long been the company’s primary business.

“It took the family a number of years to make the final call to close the factory—since it was the start of our business and it was our grandfather’s baby so to speak,” said Paula Kirby, who along with her cousins Tony Pfohl and Matthew Quigley manage the real estate portfolio and had run the plastics operation.

“The [plastics business] over time kept shrinking while the real estate business became more prominent,” Kirby said. She said that in the 1980s the plastics operation had about 200 workers but when they closed the factory last month, they were down to 15 employees, many of whom were ready to retire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSO0q_0hcVcFYo00
The Plaxall factory in operation earlier this year (Photo courtesy of Steven Speliotis)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Y6hp_0hcVcFYo00
The Plaxall factory (Photo courtesy of Steven Speliotis)

Kirby said that today most companies in the thermoforming plastics business operate out of large industrial parks, where they have huge footprints and can be easily serviced by large trucks.

Nevertheless, Kirby said the plastics business allowed her family to invest in real estate in its earlier years. However, over time, it was the real estate that allowed the plastics business to stay in operation.

Kirby said that the greater family had been talking for some time about closing the factory. “It was a longtime coming…but a little over a year ago we made the very emotional decision to close it.”

She said that they informed their staff in July 2021 that they planned to close, and shortly after notified their customers. On July 14, 2022 production at the 60,000 square foot factory came to an end.

LICTalk was first to report that the factory had closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228MCM_0hcVcFYo00
One of the machines that is approximately 70 years old (Photo courtesy of Steven Speliotis)

The company has spent recent weeks dismantling the factory and dealing with the large machinery that date back to the 1940s and 1950s. Kirby said that they were initially unsure what to do with the old machines.

“Oddly, it was a big challenge. We were also emotionally attached to some of them—in a way,” Kirby said.

Initially, they thought about selling some of the machines online—although they were aware that they were not mainstream items.

Kirby, however, said that she managed to find a good home for several of them.

Many have been shipped to MIT, where Kirby has a daughter who is studying engineering at the prestigious school.

“I reached out to one of the MIT engineers who was in charge of one of the mechanical engineering labs,” Kirby said. Soon after, two MIT professors visited the factory and wanted to take some of them—which were in turn donated.

One of the old machines is now being displayed at the university next to a solar powered futurist-looking vehicle.

“It’s made many of us happy that the machines will be getting a second life, including our two machinists who are retiring.”

The factory floor is now empty and Plaxall is in the process of starting to market the space for new tenants. Plaxall, however, will retain the office portion of building.

“It’s a great space. High ceilings, heavy floor loads. The space has a lot of possibilities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQwrr_0hcVcFYo00
One of the machines that has been relocated to MIT (Photo courtesy of Hayami Arakawa of MIT)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

At former LICH site, developer runs into financial trouble

Eight years ago, many Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill residents, as well as elected officials and members of the medical profession, were up in arms about the sale of Long Island College Hospital’s campus to a developer whose plans included residential housing as well as a freestanding urgent care unit.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle

RXR Realty has sent a clear message to Hudson Meridian Construction Group: Clean up your mess at our luxury residential property in New Rochelle or fork over the millions necessary to fix it. Scott Rechler’s firm is suing Hudson Meridian for improper construction of RXR’s 360 Huguenot mixed-use development in...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
rew-online.com

Downtown Brooklyn development site sells for $25M

JLL Capital Markets has announced the $25.5 million sale of a potential development site comprised of 358-376 Livingston St. and 60 Flatbush Ave., a 40,000-square-foot mixed-use portfolio zoned for residential and commercial development in Brooklyn. JLL arranged the sale on behalf of the long-term owner, Livingston Street Realty Associates. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Real Estate
Queens, NY
Business
therealdeal.com

New rent regulations would squeeze landlords even more

Tenant advocates call it a loophole. Owners of rent-stabilized buildings call it their last hope. Landlords’ ability to set the initial rent when they combine rent-stabilized apartments was among the few pro-owner provisions spared by the state’s rent law reform of 2019. Now it stands to be eliminated under a new proposal by the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

It's time to say goodbye: NYC MetroCard machines will be phased out by 2023

It’s been a long and bumpy ride, albeit certainly a memorable one. But, as they say, all good things come to an end: the ubiquitous MetroCard machines that have been peppering our subway stations since 1999 are going to be phased out in “the not-so-distant future,” according to a tweet by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Plastics#Mit Engineers#Linus Realestate#The Factory#Business Industry#Linus Business#Focus
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Best Chinese Food on the Upper West Side

It’s been a few years since I boasted about the best Chinese restaurant options on the Upper West Side and I’m thrilled to be back to tingle your taste buds with an update to one of my most well-received lists. As our beloved UWS continues to expand its palate for the various regional representations of this cuisine – and as one spot on the original list has been replaced by a wrap place — it’s time for the 2022 edition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Coney Island public housing residents sue the city over unresolved Hurricane Sandy-spurred problems

Two days after Hurricane Sandy arrived, residents of hard-hit Coney Island began to clean up, even though they remained without power. A resident of Coney Island scavenges debris washed on the beach in search for any valuables Dozens of residents in Coney Island NYCHA complexes are suing the city over lack of cooking gas caused by a Hurricane Sandy spurred remediation project. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Shoppers: new Stop & Shop has positives, negatives

Oyster Bay’s Stop & Shop is back after closing its doors for nearly a month while redesigning the interior and updating the store’s refrigeration system. Oyster Bay residents can once again buy their groceries without leaving the hamlet. Even so, some have different opinions on the changes to the store.
OYSTER BAY, NY
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022

Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line

An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
MANHATTAN, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

New York restaurants adjust to new gun-carry rules

Restaurants in New York are adjusting to a new set of regulations that govern when and where consumers can carry a handgun while dining out. As of Sept. 1, places that don’t sell alcoholic beverages can allow guests to carry a pistol during their visit by expressly granting permission via a posted sign or a verbal go-ahead from management. Only patrons with a concealed-carry permit from the state can bring the firearm with them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs

New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
MANHATTAN, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy