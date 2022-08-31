Read full article on original website
Related
Are Harfoots the same as Hobbits? What's the difference?
We explain just who the Harfoots are
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1&2 review: "This could be the one fantasy show to rule them all"
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will change television forever. That’s not hyperbole – there’s simply that much weighing on the series’ metaphorical shoulders. Much has been made of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos spending almost $1 billion on the first season alone. Should this adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work not become a water-cooler sensation, it’s unlikely any streamer will risk spending that much money on a...
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’ Reviews Delayed on Prime Video to Combat Review-Bombing From Trolls
Don't try to review The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime's site yet. There's a 72-hour delay in place that is making that a bit hard. But don't worry, this delay is also a good thing. News broke that Amazon Prime Video quietly introduced a delay to try and stop bad faith reactions to their programming and are weeding out those reviews that are simply "review-bombing" to give a more authentic rating scale for their programs.
RELATED PEOPLE
A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel quietly confronts an uncomfortable legacy
J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist rebukers of his day, Winston Churchill for example, his “Middle-earth” fantasy world is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront that uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply ingrained ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
Collider
'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City
With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 2 Recap: Where Do You Belong?
“Bind yourself to me,” Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) implores a man she’s only just met as the sea lashes at them both. In the second episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, “Adrift,” our responsibility to each other — even when we’d rather keep to ourselves — is at the center of the action. An elf must trust a human; an elf and a dwarf mend an old rift; a Harfoot connects with a stranger who fell from the stars.
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review – so astounding it makes House of the Dragon look amateur
The visual splendour of this rich, gorgeous Tolkien drama will make you gawp throughout. Watch it on the largest TV you can
Collider
Where Is Lindon? The Elven City in 'The Rings of Power' Explained
Editor's Note; The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Season 1 Episodes 1-2With the return of Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there are many new locations to explore. The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Frodo takes the ring to Mordor in The Lord of the Rings. While elves, humans, and dwarves still roam the lands of Middle-earth, locations and the people who occupy them are vastly different from those we are familiar with. Right from the start of the series we are introduced to a handful of new characters and just as many locations to go with them. With so many new locations and lore, it can be difficult to get into a new show. Getting to understand where a location is placed on the map is the perfect way to get invested in the TV series. One of the main locations set in The Rings of Power is Lindon, but where exactly is Lindon located?
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
Collider
10 Best 'Batman: The Animated Series' Episodes According to IMDb
From the dark deco rooftops and crime-ridden streets of Gotham, Batman: The Animated Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary, first airing on September 5th, 1992! This iconic animated series boasts a 9.0 rating on IMDb and is featured at #22 on it's Top Rated TV Show list. This fan-favorite earned its place by telling concise stories through sympathetic heroes and villains ripe with tragedy, even creating new characters and origin stories that have become staples in the larger DC fandom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'Medieval': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
For the longest time epic, historical movies were reduced to mere sword fights, with little depth but in recent times there has been an awakening of sorts to films that take us back in time and give us a fair idea of how far the human civilization has come. They paint a gritty picture of times past when men lived and died by the sword. An era replete with sweeping scenery, palace intrigue, and ample romance would always make for great viewing.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Premiere Glitches for Prime Users
After years of being in the works, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially arrived. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated live-action series arrived on the platform a few hours earlier than previously planned, launching at 9/8c. But as it turns out, the return to Middle Earth wasn't smooth for everybody, as some Prime Video users were experiencing glitches when the episodes launched. For some users, the streaming service very briefly locked up Episode 1 — but allowed them to play Episode 2.
Collider
'Bridgerton': Queen Charlotte Prequel Wraps Filming
At the release of the first two seasons of Bridgerton, the Regency drama went on to score a massive following among audiences while breaking records on Netflix. The streamer did not waste much time renewing the show for more seasons while also ordering a limited prequel series based on a young Queen Charlotte to expand on the wildly popular franchise. In some good news for fans of the regency drama – of which we are numerous – the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel series has wrapped filming.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Emily Blunt's Amazon Western Looks Positively Bonkers — Watch First Teaser
Yellowstone, this most certainly is not! Prime Video on Thursday dropped a teaser trailer for Emily Blunt‘s The English, a six-part drama described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.” The footage, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, introduces us to Blunt’s Lady Cornelia Locke and Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp. This aristocratic Englishwoman and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout “come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood,” according to the official logline. “Both of them have a clear sense of...
Collider
'Dead For a Dollar' Trailer Pits Christoph Waltz Against Willem Dafoe
As western movie fans start the countdown for the Dead For a Dollar premiere at the end of this month, Quiver Distribution decided to ease the wait by releasing a trailer to tease what we can expect to see when the time comes to go check it out in theaters. The story centers around a bounty hunter who happens upon a nemesis he put in prison years before, as well as a new bounty that challenges him in unexpected ways.
Bill Nighy Said Davy Jones in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Was Scottish Because ‘Everybody Else Had Nicked All the Other Accents’
Bill Nighy's Davy Jones in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' received plenty of praise and the actor recently revealed how he settled on a Scottish accent for the villain.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Star Offers Advice to House of the Dragon Cast
With the launch of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, fans are returning to the world of the long-running HBO series that broke records and ultimately fractured the fan base with a divisive final season. Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei from 2011 until 2019 on Game of Thrones, wished the cast of the spinoff well in a new interview, in which she suggested they prepare themselves for the magnitude of what is about to happen to their careers. The Game of Thrones fans, she suggested, are amazing...but they're also a little....extra.
Comments / 0