Editor's Note; The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Season 1 Episodes 1-2With the return of Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there are many new locations to explore. The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Frodo takes the ring to Mordor in The Lord of the Rings. While elves, humans, and dwarves still roam the lands of Middle-earth, locations and the people who occupy them are vastly different from those we are familiar with. Right from the start of the series we are introduced to a handful of new characters and just as many locations to go with them. With so many new locations and lore, it can be difficult to get into a new show. Getting to understand where a location is placed on the map is the perfect way to get invested in the TV series. One of the main locations set in The Rings of Power is Lindon, but where exactly is Lindon located?

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO