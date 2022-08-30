ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Red Lodge sees huge dip in tourism after floods

By Charlie Klepps
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzhmr_0hcVbA6y00

RED LODGE - While the major debris from this June's flooding has been picked up, businesses in Red Lodge are now seeing the economic damage that the loss of tourism caused.

Sherry Weamer, executive director of the Red Lodge Area Chamber of Commerce, understands just how important tourism is to the town’s economy.

“Tourism is a real economic driver for us,” Weamer said Tuesday. “It’s incredibly important.”

In a normal summer, Red Lodge is full of visitors and hotels, restaurants and other retailers thrive because of it. Instead, this year, disaster struck.

“The flood went out to the whole country, and it’s hard for people to understand that we have put ourselves back together,” said Weamer.

Now that summer has officially come to an end, the chamber is starting to understand just how much the flooding impacted local tourism.

“In talking to the businesses and hotels, the report is that we’re down anywhere from 10-40 percent. Financially, it’s a struggle right now for a lot of these places to make the repairs happen,” said Weamer.

One of the buildings hit the hardest by the flood was the Yodeler Motel on the southern end of downtown. At its peak, the water poured into the bottom-level floors, destroying nearly half of the available rooms.

Motel owner Mac Dean said the flooding certainly did not help his business.

“I believe we’re down 75 percent. I mean, I haven’t put the numbers exactly to it, but typically I couldn’t do an interview with you because the phone would be ringing,” Dean said in an interview with MTN News.

The timing of the flooding could not have been worse for the motel, either. The motel had just finished some remodeling, and Dean said it was set for a record-breaking summer.

“Before the flood, we were set to break records. We had more reservations than we’ve had since we purchased it,” Dean said, who's owned the Yodeler for 14 years.

The Yodeler isn’t the only business that is dealing with the repercussions of the flood, as many businesses reported much lower revenue than in previous years. Tourists chose to cancel their trips when the flooding hit, assuming that the town would be closed for the rest of the summer.

Even though the summer days have passed, the community of Red Lodge is still encouraging people to come visit.

“It’s the perfect time to come to Red Lodge. The weather is perfect, there’s lots going on, and you can help support our darling downtown,” Weamer said.

It’s a community that could certainly use help after a disastrous summer showed just how vital tourism is to its livelihood.

“Tourism is what we’re based on. I mean we’re a tourist town. If we don’t have tourism, we’re dead,” Dean said.

Comments / 0

Related
97.1 KISS FM

6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend

We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
RED LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings west end intersection closed until October

The intersection of King Avenue and 56th Street West is closed to construct a new roundabout at the intersection. The press release says a full intersection closure remains in place until the beginning of October. The public is asked to use alternate routes while crews work on the roadway. Construction...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Lodge, MT
Business
Local
Montana Business
City
Red Lodge, MT
Alt 95.7

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Iconic Wienermobile visits Billings for Labor Day Weekend

It’s probably one of the most iconic and beloved original “food trucks” ever! The one and only Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in the Burn the Point Classic Car Parade Friday night in downtown Billings. It will be parked at 123 North Broadway from 6pm – 10pm....
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Hotels#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#The Yodeler Motel
yourbigsky.com

‘Turning Up the Heat’ Burn the Point show schedule

It’s such an amazing weekend of over 500 classic cars, hotrods, custom vehicle designs you won’t see anywhere else!! You’ll be glad you checked out at this year’s Burn The Point Classic Car Show & Swap in Billings. Here’s a quick look at all the action...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
yourbigsky.com

Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”

If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman fugitive in custody

BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
KBZK News

KBZK News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy