Kingsport Times-News

Spotlight on running game when Bears, Tornado square off

Two of the top ground games in Southwest Virginia football clash Friday when Union travels to Richlands. The Bears (1-0), coming off a 48-7 Mountain 7 District win over Lee High, rely on a run-heavy offense featuring Peyton Honeycutt, quarterback Reyshawn Anderson and Johnny Satterfield and others.
RICHLANDS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Cyclones, No. 1 Greene Devils renew fierce rivalry

Over the past five seasons, Class 4A teams in Tennessee have kept tabs on the rivalry between Elizabethton and Greeneville. That’s because one of these teams has played for a state championship in each of the last five years, winning four times.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Top-ranked Greeneville smothers Elizabethton

GREENEVILLE — The latest chapter in the Elizabethton-Greeneville football series went the way of the Greene Devils. The Cyclones were unable to solve the Greeneville defense in a 21-0 decision at Burley Stadium that put the Greene Devils (3-0) in the driver’s seat in the Region 1-4A race.
GREENEVILLE, TN
