Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Murder and Kidnapping in Sweet Home in “Find Her”The Fiction AddictionSweet Home, OR
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
Emerald Media
Eugene music community mourns impending closure of local venue
In Sessions Music Hall, small Eugene bands found a stage with revered sound quality. But come October, the downtown venue will shut its doors permanently, leaving a hole in its place. In an August press release explaining the closure, owner Danny Kime cited financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic....
“Pixieland,” a local amusement park of a bygone era, revisited in new documentary
This weekend you can revisit what was once a very popular family destination on the Oregon Coast.
hh-today.com
Another day on the Dave Clark Path
On Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path you routinely encounter walkers, with or without dogs, and the occasional person on a scooter or bike. And now and then you see something of which you don’t know what to make. This past Tuesday, I was surprised to find the ashes...
kptv.com
‘Pixieland’: Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Some big crowds are expected on the Oregon Coast for Labor Day weekend, and visitors in Lincoln City will be able to revisit what was once a very popular family destination. Pixieland was a very popular but short-lived amusement park that was in operation from...
kykn.com
Minto-Brown Island Park Trail to Close for Invasive Plant Removal
Salem, Ore. — The removal of invasive plants in Minto-Brown Island Park along the Minto Island Conservation Area is scheduled to take place on September 13, 2022. The effort will require the temporary, one-day closure of the popular walking trail that extends south of the Peter Courtney Minto Island Bridge to the intersection of trails within Minto-Brown Island Park (Map attached.) The closure will be in effect as crews work in the area from 5:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. with follow-up treatments as needed later in the fall.
Amazing Neighbors: Tualatin librarian is doing 'dream job'
Self-professed 'nerd' Kit Lorelied is in charge of the Tualatin Public Library's makerspace.When the Tualatin Public Library first received funding to create a mobile makerspace, Kit Lorelied recalls volunteering to be involved with the project. While that space wasn't as large as a full-fledged dedicated space, a $100,000 grant from the America's Best Communities contest allowed the library to fill a trailer with makerspace items. However, when Lorelied heard the library was planning a full-fledged separate space for creative endeavors — space set aside for creating both physical objects and digital media — their interest was piqued. "I got...
Lebanon-Express
Spotlight: Calling all cute canines
Here’s a chance to show off your furry friend. The Albany Optimist Club will present “Dog Tails in Parade” on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Adair County Park, 7295 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Here’s the schedule:. Registration, 7 to 10 a.m. Dog Tails Parade and Tripod...
kezi.com
Nearby residents react to new Sweet Home clinic
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- People in Sweet Home will no longer have to travel to Lebanon for urgent medical care. Construction is underway for Samaritan Health Services' new Sweet Home Family Medicine Clinic. For nearby residents Bill and Suzie Hall, they were excited to find out the new clinic will...
Lebanon-Express
Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
987thebull.com
Air Quality Advisory Issued For Portland, Vancouver, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Other Areas
PORTLAND, Ore. – An air quality advisory is issued for several Oregon cities. That includes Portland, Vancouver, Salem, Albany and Corvallis. It’s due to smog and is expected to last through Thursday afternoon. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.
Bear caught, relocated after being spotted in Vancouver
The bear spotted wandering the streets of east Vancouver earlier this week has been caught and released into a more suitable habitat, wildlife officials said Thursday.
kezi.com
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
opb.org
How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown
Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
The Portland Mercury
An Incoming Storm of Tegan and Sarah Content
Counting down the last weeks of summer—THREE WEEKS—some folks may be pre-mourning, but our advice is don't underrate the autumnal season. It brings with it a feeling of crispy newness, fresh academic vibes, and opportunities to get cozy. This week we’re highlighting Beyoncé birthday celebrations (and new album Renaissance), a new local release, and all the ways Tegan and Sara are blowing up our fall.
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
hereisoregon.com
S.A.R.A.’s Treasures is a thrift store that also rescues and adopts out cats in Eugene
If you throw a proverbial stone in Oregon, you’re pretty likely to hit a thrift store. In Eugene, S.A.R.A.’s Treasures is not only a thrift shop where you can find gently loved items of all kinds but it’s also a cat adoption center. The shop is located...
VIDEO: Truck burning on I-5 SB stops traffic near Bridgeport Village
A burning truck on I-5 southbound blocked traffic on Thursday.
Community raises funds for Estacada family struck by tragedy
Labor Day fundraiser and online contributions sought for family of mom and daughter killed in accident The Estacada community has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help a local family that suffered a tragic car accident, killing the mother and one child and injuring other family members. The folks at Bobablastic are donating proceeds from their business on Monday Sept. 5, to the family. The Ramirez-Ek family was on vacation and celebrating mom Yurinia's recent graduation from nursing school when they were in a serious car accident. Yurina and her 13-year-old daughter Yazmin lost their lives, according to the GoFundMe...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
