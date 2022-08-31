ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scio, OR

Eugene music community mourns impending closure of local venue

In Sessions Music Hall, small Eugene bands found a stage with revered sound quality. But come October, the downtown venue will shut its doors permanently, leaving a hole in its place. In an August press release explaining the closure, owner Danny Kime cited financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic....
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Another day on the Dave Clark Path

On Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path you routinely encounter walkers, with or without dogs, and the occasional person on a scooter or bike. And now and then you see something of which you don’t know what to make. This past Tuesday, I was surprised to find the ashes...
ALBANY, OR
kykn.com

Minto-Brown Island Park Trail to Close for Invasive Plant Removal

Salem, Ore. — The removal of invasive plants in Minto-Brown Island Park along the Minto Island Conservation Area is scheduled to take place on September 13, 2022. The effort will require the temporary, one-day closure of the popular walking trail that extends south of the Peter Courtney Minto Island Bridge to the intersection of trails within Minto-Brown Island Park (Map attached.) The closure will be in effect as crews work in the area from 5:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. with follow-up treatments as needed later in the fall.
SALEM, OR
The Times

Amazing Neighbors: Tualatin librarian is doing 'dream job'

Self-professed 'nerd' Kit Lorelied is in charge of the Tualatin Public Library's makerspace.When the Tualatin Public Library first received funding to create a mobile makerspace, Kit Lorelied recalls volunteering to be involved with the project. While that space wasn't as large as a full-fledged dedicated space, a $100,000 grant from the America's Best Communities contest allowed the library to fill a trailer with makerspace items. However, when Lorelied heard the library was planning a full-fledged separate space for creative endeavors — space set aside for creating both physical objects and digital media — their interest was piqued. "I got...
TUALATIN, OR
Lebanon-Express

Spotlight: Calling all cute canines

Here’s a chance to show off your furry friend. The Albany Optimist Club will present “Dog Tails in Parade” on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Adair County Park, 7295 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village. Here’s the schedule:. Registration, 7 to 10 a.m. Dog Tails Parade and Tripod...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Nearby residents react to new Sweet Home clinic

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- People in Sweet Home will no longer have to travel to Lebanon for urgent medical care. Construction is underway for Samaritan Health Services' new Sweet Home Family Medicine Clinic. For nearby residents Bill and Suzie Hall, they were excited to find out the new clinic will...
SWEET HOME, OR
Lebanon-Express

Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon

Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
CORVALLIS, OR
opb.org

How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown

Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
SALEM, OR
The Portland Mercury

An Incoming Storm of Tegan and Sarah Content

Counting down the last weeks of summer—THREE WEEKS—some folks may be pre-mourning, but our advice is don't underrate the autumnal season. It brings with it a feeling of crispy newness, fresh academic vibes, and opportunities to get cozy. This week we’re highlighting Beyoncé birthday celebrations (and new album Renaissance), a new local release, and all the ways Tegan and Sara are blowing up our fall.
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Community raises funds for Estacada family struck by tragedy

Labor Day fundraiser and online contributions sought for family of mom and daughter killed in accident The Estacada community has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help a local family that suffered a tragic car accident, killing the mother and one child and injuring other family members. The folks at Bobablastic are donating proceeds from their business on Monday Sept. 5, to the family. The Ramirez-Ek family was on vacation and celebrating mom Yurinia's recent graduation from nursing school when they were in a serious car accident. Yurina and her 13-year-old daughter Yazmin lost their lives, according to the GoFundMe...
ESTACADA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
YONCALLA, OR

