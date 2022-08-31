ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘You Earned It, You Keep It’: New bill would eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Minnesota congresswoman is pushing to remove federal taxes on Social Security benefits with the “You Earned It, You Keep It Act.”. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, (D-Minnesota), who introduced the legislation on Aug. 16, said she wants to eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits for retired Americans.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy