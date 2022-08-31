Read full article on original website
NY Dept. of Labor recovers $270K in unpaid wages for domestic worker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After being severely underpaid for three years, a domestic worker has received her due in one of the largest wage recoveries in the history of the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL). NYSDOL announced on Thursday that its Division of Labor Standards returned $271,527 in...
‘You Earned It, You Keep It’: New bill would eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Minnesota congresswoman is pushing to remove federal taxes on Social Security benefits with the “You Earned It, You Keep It Act.”. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, (D-Minnesota), who introduced the legislation on Aug. 16, said she wants to eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits for retired Americans.
