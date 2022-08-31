ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Several Southeast Texas county officials voicing support for Gov. Greg Abbott to secure Texas-Mexico border

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Several Southeast Texas counties are voicing their support for Gov. Greg Abbott to secure the southern border. On Tuesday, Orange and Hardin county commissioners courts passed what they're calling border proclamations. The counties adopted Resolution 22-22, which calls for "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
#Southeast Texas#Harvey Cajun Navy#The Cajun Navy
