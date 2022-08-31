BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

BUNA, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO