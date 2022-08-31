Read full article on original website
Cajun Navy looking for volunteers, preparing to help those in need ahead of possible future disasters
BEAUMONT, Texas — Experts said more than 20 disasters happen in the US annually, causing millions of dollars in damages and leaving families across the nation with nothing. There are still families in Southeast Texas who are in recovery mode after the devastation Harvey brought to the area five years ago.
5 years later Southeast Texans still dealing with anxiety brought on by Harvey
Therapy can help ease the anxiety left over five years after Harvey interrupted the lives of many in Southeast Texas.
City of Orange firefighters battle overnight fire at empty home
ORANGE, Texas — No one was injured in an overnight house fire in Orange Tuesday morning. City of Orange firefighters were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Cherry Ave shortly after midnight Tuesday. When the firefighters arrived they found a two story house on fire with...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warns Southeast Texans on latest money scam
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is sending out a warning to Southeast Texans after a rise in scam reports. The latest scam they have been advised on is from people receiving a phone call by someone pretending to be a JCSO deputy, according to a news release from the Jefferson County's Sheriff's Office.
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana
BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Several Southeast Texas county officials voicing support for Gov. Greg Abbott to secure Texas-Mexico border
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Several Southeast Texas counties are voicing their support for Gov. Greg Abbott to secure the southern border. On Tuesday, Orange and Hardin county commissioners courts passed what they're calling border proclamations. The counties adopted Resolution 22-22, which calls for "additional measures to secure the border, stop the invasion at the border, and protect our communities."
Texas tribe condemns use of American Indian mascots by Port Neches-Groves ISD in resolution
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has released a resolution calling for the removal of Native American mascots for schools and athletic teams. The resolution specifically called out the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District's use of Native American mascots. In the resolution dated August 22, 2022, the...
'Into The Woods' concert Saturday at First United Methodist Church benefitting 'Sleep in Heavenly Peace' non-profit
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have an opportunity to step "into the woods" while also supporting a good cause. A talented group of Southeast Texas performers will present an adaptation of the legendary Broadway musical, "In The Woods." It will be a telling of everyone's childhood fairytales, with a...
Southeast Texas coalition holding voter registration event to increase voter turnout among Hispanic community
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Ahead of the November 8, 2022 primary elections, a Southeast Texas group is pushing to get more people in the Hispanic community registered to vote in Jefferson County. The Hispanic Proactive Coalition is hosting an event Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the La Plaza Garibaldi...
East Chambers High School one of last in Southeast Texas to start classes this week
WINNIE, Texas — Students in the East Chambers and Newton school districts were among the very last in Southeast Texas to go back to school this week when their classes began Thursday morning. The hallways at East Chambers High School in Winnie were flooded with smiling students and school...
