Minnesota State

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Phenomenal for Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - The weather is looking phenomenal for Labor Day weekend in Minnesota this year. There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, with plenty of humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again in the Twin Cities. But with the hot day comes the possibility of some isolated storms.
Minneapolis, MN
MIX 108

Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?

It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
DULUTH, MN
visitwinona.com

Rainbow Routes: 10 Fall Color Drives in Minnesota

Fall is coming and so are the changing colors. That also means road trip time! Explore Minnesota listed 10 Fall color drives in the state and the Great River Road Scenic Byway was included. Highway 61 runs along the Mississippi River and is hugged by wooded bluffs that turn to hues of red, russet and gold and is dotted with “charming river towns” along the way. Several scenic overlooks give a viewpoint from atop bluffs. The Garvin Heights Overlook in Winona looks over the “island city” of Winona and the surrounding river valley and the Great River Bluffs State Park has a stunning view of the Mississippi River from its Park overlook.
marshallradio.net

Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold, snowy winter ahead for Minnesota

UNDATED (LEARFIELD) – It may be August, but you’re being warned. “Shake, shiver and shovel,” said Peter Geiger, spokesman for the Farmers’ Almanac. He notes that Minnesota is being designated as the hibernation zone. “It sounds horrible,” added Geiger. “We do talk about some snows in...
fox9.com

Minnesota oak trees showing signs of drought, insect infestation

(FOX 9) - Oak trees in Minnesota are showing signs they're infested by beetles, which can happen when trees are weakened by drought. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Thursday said oak trees that have been stressed by the recent drought are showing symptoms of infestation by twolined chestnut borer, a native wood-boring beetle whose larvae feed under the bark of oak trees.
CBS Minnesota

Updated COVID booster shots to become available in Minnesota starting next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- The updated COVID-19 booster, which is adapted for the Omicron variants, will start rolling out in Minnesota next week.The "bivalent" booster, which contains half of the original COVID-19 vaccine and half protection targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration this week.Shipments have already begun nationwide, and providers in Minnesota are expected to start taking appointments early next week.The Mall of America vaccination site will begin administering doses on Sept. 7, Gov. Tim Walz said. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will...
CBS Minnesota

Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
AG Week

New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields

LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
KARE 11

Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters

ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
fox9.com

Could Minnesota face a water crisis like Jackson, Mississippi?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - With the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Miss., Minnesotans may wonder if a similar situation could happen here. However, with Mississippi River water levels and the state's up-to-date treatment facilities, it's highly unlikely. A severe water crisis in Jackson leaves residents questioning when tap...
Y-105FM

What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?

A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
1520 The Ticket

12 of the Most Amazing Apple Orchards in Southeast Minnesota

Check out this list of the 12 best apple orchards in Southeast Minnesota!. I wish I could just bottle up fall in Minnesota because it truly is my favorite time of the year. I love the start of this season, wearing Buffalo plaid, the cooler days, and all the things that come with it. Yes, even the pumpkin-spiced list of goodies, which seems to be growing each year. One of my treasured moments though is walking through an apple orchard and filling up a bag of apples to take home and enjoy. If you are wondering where the best apple orchards are in Southeast Minnesota, below are 12 that are amazing!
