Big model discrepancy for Minnesota's weather next week
Minnesota's weather will cool down for an incredibly nice Labor Day weekend, but some models are suggesting a big warmup again next week. Details with Sven Sundgaard in today's video.
Labor Day weekend forecast: Beautiful, sunny and warm in Minnesota
The weather is looking phenomenal for Labor Day weekend in Minnesota this year. Friday will be hot and humid with the possibility of some isolated storms, but things will cool off to be wonderfully pleasant and sunny for the weekend.
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
Minnesota weather: Phenomenal for Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - The weather is looking phenomenal for Labor Day weekend in Minnesota this year. There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, with plenty of humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again in the Twin Cities. But with the hot day comes the possibility of some isolated storms.
Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?
It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Today in SE Minnesota
The National Weather Service says there's a chance of thunderstorms developing later today, with the possibility of some becoming strong or severe. The best chance of storms will be between 2 and 10 pm, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging winds. From the National Weather Service this...
30 Amazing and Practical Things People in Minnesota Should Do Before Everything Freezes
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but...these gorgeous fall-type days will soon turn into a frozen disaster full of ice and snow. If you don't believe me, check out the story where the Farmer's Almanac is saying it will basically be a brutal winter. Oh, and it is coming early. Their words. Not mine.
Rainbow Routes: 10 Fall Color Drives in Minnesota
Fall is coming and so are the changing colors. That also means road trip time! Explore Minnesota listed 10 Fall color drives in the state and the Great River Road Scenic Byway was included. Highway 61 runs along the Mississippi River and is hugged by wooded bluffs that turn to hues of red, russet and gold and is dotted with “charming river towns” along the way. Several scenic overlooks give a viewpoint from atop bluffs. The Garvin Heights Overlook in Winona looks over the “island city” of Winona and the surrounding river valley and the Great River Bluffs State Park has a stunning view of the Mississippi River from its Park overlook.
Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold, snowy winter ahead for Minnesota
UNDATED (LEARFIELD) – It may be August, but you’re being warned. “Shake, shiver and shovel,” said Peter Geiger, spokesman for the Farmers’ Almanac. He notes that Minnesota is being designated as the hibernation zone. “It sounds horrible,” added Geiger. “We do talk about some snows in...
Minnesota oak trees showing signs of drought, insect infestation
(FOX 9) - Oak trees in Minnesota are showing signs they're infested by beetles, which can happen when trees are weakened by drought. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Thursday said oak trees that have been stressed by the recent drought are showing symptoms of infestation by twolined chestnut borer, a native wood-boring beetle whose larvae feed under the bark of oak trees.
Updated COVID booster shots to become available in Minnesota starting next week
MINNEAPOLIS -- The updated COVID-19 booster, which is adapted for the Omicron variants, will start rolling out in Minnesota next week.The "bivalent" booster, which contains half of the original COVID-19 vaccine and half protection targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration this week.Shipments have already begun nationwide, and providers in Minnesota are expected to start taking appointments early next week.The Mall of America vaccination site will begin administering doses on Sept. 7, Gov. Tim Walz said. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will...
Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields
LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters
ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
Could Minnesota face a water crisis like Jackson, Mississippi?
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - With the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Miss., Minnesotans may wonder if a similar situation could happen here. However, with Mississippi River water levels and the state's up-to-date treatment facilities, it's highly unlikely. A severe water crisis in Jackson leaves residents questioning when tap...
What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?
A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
12 of the Most Amazing Apple Orchards in Southeast Minnesota
Check out this list of the 12 best apple orchards in Southeast Minnesota!. I wish I could just bottle up fall in Minnesota because it truly is my favorite time of the year. I love the start of this season, wearing Buffalo plaid, the cooler days, and all the things that come with it. Yes, even the pumpkin-spiced list of goodies, which seems to be growing each year. One of my treasured moments though is walking through an apple orchard and filling up a bag of apples to take home and enjoy. If you are wondering where the best apple orchards are in Southeast Minnesota, below are 12 that are amazing!
