Tropical Storm Danielle becomes first Atlantic hurricane of 2022 season
The first of a rather unusually quiet storm season, Danielle's maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Daily weather for Metro-Richmond, Central Virginia
Overall, today will be a tad muggy in the early morning, but the humidity will wane and by the afternoon it should be very comfortable. Plenty of sunshine will be seen today, with temperatures in Central Virginia reaching highs of around 89 and lows near 64 overnight.
Traffic returned to normal on bridge over Dragon Run at Middlesex / Gloucester line
The bridge over Dragon Run after repairsCourtesy of VDOT. Traffic flow has returned to normal on the Rt. 17 bridge over Dragon Run at the Gloucester and Middlesex County line, VDOT announced Friday afternoon.
Airports stay busy as travelers hop on their flights for Labor Day weekend
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday morning, hundreds of travelers went through Richmond International Airport to hop on their flights for one last summer trip during Labor Day weekend. From Thursday until Tuesday, Richmond International Airport estimates they will see roughly 66,000 travelers during this time frame, which a spokesperson...
Remembering the destruction of Hurricane Gaston 18 years later
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eighteen years ago on Aug. 30, the remnants of Hurricane Gaston stalled out over the Richmond area in 2004, killing nine people and causing $130 million in damage. Shockoe Bottom was basically swallowed up when the city’s drainage system became overwhelmed by nearly a foot of...
City of Richmond closes Texas Beach pedestrian bridge
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has announced the pedestrian bridge leading to Texas Beach is now closed. A recent inspection of park-maintained bridges found that the bridge was structurally unsafe for public use. However, visitors can access the James River shore by taking the North Bank Trail...
Daytime traffic delays coming at White Stone Bridge in September-October
View of Robert O. Norris Bridge looking toward Middlesex CountyCourtesy of Tom Saunders, VDOT. Drivers crossing the White Stone Bridge, formally known as the Robert O. Norris Bridge, should prepare for delays in September.
Meet Heather Hope, 8News’ newest anchor
You may have noticed a new anchor on the team at 8News. Heather Hope joined our team in August, bringing her love for reporting and her signature colorful style with her to Richmond.
Virginia ABC stores announce holiday hours for Labor Day
ABC stores announced on Friday that all Virginia stores will close at 6 p.m. on Monday September 5 in observance of Labor Day.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
Amtrak ridership hits all-time high after expansion between Richmond, D.C.
The first train from Richmond to Washington, D.C. left Main Street Station a year ago this month, and ever since the expansion, ridership has grown.
Oakleys Lane to be closed near Gillie Creek for 2 months
A portion of Oakleys Lane near Gillie Creek in Eastern Henrico will be closed to through traffic for about two months, beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The closure will affect the area between South Holly Avenue and Oakleys Place and is necessary for road and utility system improvements, according to county officials.
Final Score Friday Week 2 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
Halloween 2022: Events, activities for family fun in Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fall is upon us, and with the decreasing temperatures, shorter days, longer nights and death of most vegetation — comes a time of year commonly referred to as “spooky season.” According to Merriam-Webster, spooky, an adjective suggesting “spooks,” is any one thing that causes one to be frightened or frantic — […]
Avian flu found in backyard flock in Virginia, officials warn
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia agriculture officials say they have discovered the Commonwealth’s second flock of domesticated birds with avian flu this year. According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) that was shared with WFXR News, the first backyard flock detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022 was in February in Fauquier County.
Virginia State Fair tickets are now on sale for a discounted rate
Tickets are now on sale for the Virginia State Fair, and from now until the fair kick off day, you can buy tickets at a discounted rate.
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
I-95 South clear in Chesterfield after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 68.7, just north of the Pocahontas Parkway exit. The southbound left shoulder and left lane are both currently closed.
Richmond, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Petersburg High School football team will have a game with Armstrong High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
The 7 best local Middle Eastern restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
