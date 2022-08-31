ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Airports stay busy as travelers hop on their flights for Labor Day weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday morning, hundreds of travelers went through Richmond International Airport to hop on their flights for one last summer trip during Labor Day weekend. From Thursday until Tuesday, Richmond International Airport estimates they will see roughly 66,000 travelers during this time frame, which a spokesperson...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Remembering the destruction of Hurricane Gaston 18 years later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eighteen years ago on Aug. 30, the remnants of Hurricane Gaston stalled out over the Richmond area in 2004, killing nine people and causing $130 million in damage. Shockoe Bottom was basically swallowed up when the city’s drainage system became overwhelmed by nearly a foot of...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

City of Richmond closes Texas Beach pedestrian bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has announced the pedestrian bridge leading to Texas Beach is now closed. A recent inspection of park-maintained bridges found that the bridge was structurally unsafe for public use. However, visitors can access the James River shore by taking the North Bank Trail...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Seasons#Tropical Atlantic#Africa#Saharan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wfxrtv.com

Avian flu found in backyard flock in Virginia, officials warn

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia agriculture officials say they have discovered the Commonwealth’s second flock of domesticated birds with avian flu this year. According to a statement from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) that was shared with WFXR News, the first backyard flock detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) of 2022 was in February in Fauquier County.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy