Book A Flight With Money + Miles, Enter To Win 1,000,000 United Miles!
United Airlines is currently running the Million Miles Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win 1,000,000 MileagePlus miles! Sixteen other winners will win prizes ranging from 50,0000 to 500,000 miles!. To enter the sweepstakes, all you have to do is book a flight using Money + Miles as...
Marriott Replacement Benefit, Busted Myth to Save Money on Flights, Are Airbnbs Cheaper than Hotels?
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Sunday, September 4, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 161: Reader Edition
To kick off another reader edition of this series of articles, these photographs were taken on North Delphine Avenue at an intersection in the town of Waynesboro — which is located in Virginia west of Charlottesville — by a reader of The Gate who wishes to remain anonymous.
Win A 4 Night Trip For 2 To Venice, Italy!
Wine Awesomeness is giving away a trip for two to Venice, Italy where you’ll get to experience a food and wine getaway!. The prize includes a $1,000 gift card to used towards airfare, a four night hotel stay and various food activities!. It’s been around 12 years since Kim...
Earn 500 Bonus World of Hyatt Points Per Night September 2022 at New Hotel and Resort Properties
You can earn 500 bonus World of Hyatt points per qualifying night for staying at new hotel and resort properties around the world during specified offer periods, which became effective as of Wednesday, May 1, 2019…. Earn 500 Bonus World of Hyatt Points Per Night September 2022 at New Hotel...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Oktoberfest in the U.S., Flight Cancellation Benefits by Airline, Bumping Rates Increasing
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, September 2, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Two Hotel Chains,Two Annoying Issues,Two Rants
In the past few months as well as recently, two different issues have cropped up at two different hotel chains. I feel like ranting. But more importantly, I’m wondering if anyone else has had these issues and how best to handle them. One is happening with Hyatt and one at Marriott hotels.
