NFL team waives former Clemson LB

This former Clemson linebacker is among the former Tigers who were waived by NFL teams on Tuesday.

James Skalski was waived by the Indianapolis Colts, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Skalski, who signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Colts, was a two-year team captain at Clemson who completed his six-year career spanning 2016-21 credited with 310 career tackles (20.5 tackles for loss), 10.0 sacks, 12 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

The Sharpsburg, Ga., native played in 69 career games for the Tigers, which tied for the school record.

