ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Voices: Dr Oz is on the ropes in Pennsylvania — and he’s coping in the most bizarre way

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBH78_0hcVabiG00

Being down significantly in the polls can do a lot to a candidate. But being down in the polls after being relentlessly mocked is enough to break them. And this seems to be happening to Mehmet Oz.

Despite the fact his Democratic opponent in the Pennsylvania Senate race, John Fetterman, has spent much of the summer recovering from a stroke, the Republican nominee is trailing in nearly every poll. Fetterman’s incredibly savvy online team (sidenote: When will his candidate start selling “ Big Ol Boy ” for Senate shirts?) has mercilessly mocked Dr Oz for living in neighboring New Jersey.

Not only that, but when Oz tried attacking President Joe Biden and Fetterman on inflation – which should be a winning issue – he simply attracted ridicule with a now-infamous video of him shopping for crudité ingredients for his wife. Fetterman even had volunteers dressed up as broccoli at a recent event .

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who not long ago complained that “candidate quality matters” might keep his party from flipping the Senate, is now having to bail him out. The Senate Minority Leader hosted Dr Oz for a fundraiser along with Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker – who, despite his messy record, is still polling within the margin of error against Senator Raphael Warnock – and Representative Ted Budd, the Republican Senate nominee for North Carolina’s open seat. McConnell said he had “great confidence” in Dr Oz, but the fact he held this fundraiser cuts across that.

Meanwhile, Josh Holmes, McConnell’s former chief of staff, tweeted that “Oz is going to be a senator” after Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News shared an Emerson poll showing Dr Oz… trailing Fetterman by four points.

All this would be enough to break a man. Hence, it seems like Dr Oz’s campaign has decided to go full negative against Fetterman.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with going negative in a campaign; in fact, as my former colleague Nathan Gonzales at Inside Elections says frequently , any candidate worth their salt has some negativity in their arsenal. But it seems like Team Oz has decided to launch a full-on assault focusing on Fetterman’s recent stroke.

Oz campaign communications adviser Rachel Tripp told Business Insider last week: “If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly.” Dr Oz tried to distance himself from the remark, saying on a radio show , “My position is that I can only speak to what I’m saying.” But it’s pretty hard to argue that, considering these are people his campaign is paying to speak on his behalf. Similarly, if his staff feels they can make inflammatory statements without his consent, that shows he doesn’t have command of his message.

But the coup de grâce came on Tuesday evening, when the campaign released a statement calling on Fetterman to debate Dr Oz. It was a statement riddled with remarks like “Doctor Oz promises not to intentionally hurt John’s feelings at any point” and “We will pay for any additional medical personnel he might need to have on standby”.

It’s typical for candidates to call for debates, particularly when they’re down in the polls, since they can find ways to poke holes in their opponent. But after Dr Oz’s remarks, Fetterman’s campaign refused to participate in the debate scheduled for the first week of September .

It remains to be seen whether this latest move will help or hurt the Oz campaign. The gambit is presumably to paint Fetterman as afraid of answering questions, but it could also backfire tremendously for Dr Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon, to be seen mocking a man recovering from a stroke.

Sign up for Inside Washington newsletter here to get updates. It’s cheaper than crudité.

Comments / 13

Greg Myers
2d ago

Mehmet (meh) Oz is truly the renowned Potentate of Poop! Seriously, he really knows his >shizzle<, and yours. He will always be #2 in my book! Go Mehmet, go Mehmet, push it, push it, push it, GO-OH go go, GO-OH go go, H

Reply
2
Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The List

Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Sherman
Person
Mehmet Oz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Georgia Senate#Republican Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democratic
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Fetterman campaign says its 'actually not surprising' that rival Oz urged the Trump administration to push research into an unproven COVID treatment

Dr. Mehmet Oz encouraged the Trump White House to push hydroxychloroquine research, emails show. Oz, the Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, sent clips of his show to Jared Kushner. Numerous studies have found hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment for COVID-19. Dr. Mehmet Oz's Democratic rival, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

821K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy