ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK NGOs want Johnson to condemn moves to overturn ivory trade ban

The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Nfp6_0hcVaapX00

By Thobo Motlhoka for The Sunday Standard

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should act to thwart Botswana and other southern African countries’ desire to have the ban on legal ivory sale lifted, a coalition of British conservation groups has said.

The statement by Action for Elephants UK, David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, Environmental Investigation Agency, Tusk, and Elephant Protection Initiative Organization and others, calls on the UK government and Member States of the global body regulating endangered species trade, CITES, to ensure that the global ivory trade, and national markets, do not reopen.

The conservation organisations were reacting to the implementation of the UK Ivory Act whichcame into effect on June 6, 2022 under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s watch.

“We would encourage the UK to use the implementation of its ivory ban to speak out against renewed efforts that are expected from a few Southern African countries to reopen ivory trade at the 19th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES, which takes place in November 2022 in Panama,” the statement reads, noting that “previous efforts by some Southern African countries were soundly rejected by a very large majority of Parties at CITES CoP18 in 2019, on the basis that legal trade would negatively impact elephant populations and fuel organized criminality.”

The organisations say since CoP18, the world knows that African elephants are now even more endangered than was known in 2019. Africa’s elephants, the statement says, are beginning their slow recovery from the devastation of the international ivory trade, and poaching is declining or has been stopped in many countries.

“As we look forward towards CoP19, all eyes will be on the UK to continue showcasing significant leadership in the conservation of elephants – a keystone species that plays a critical role in managing African and Asian ecosystems, but which also helps mitigate climate change through the species’ role as ‘environmental engineers’.”

Under the UK Ivory Act, it is illegal to deal in items made of, or containing, elephant ivory, regardless of their age. There are a number of carefully crafted, limited and certified exemptions which include portrait miniatures, musical instruments, items with low ivory content, sales to qualifying museums, and rare and/or important items. Penalties for dealing in ivory now include fines of up to £250,000 or up to five years’ imprisonment.

Under the new law, it is compulsory for ivory meeting the exemptions to be registered on a dedicated portal on the government website, which was launched in February 2022. This service allows people to register and certify exempted ivory items they would like to deal in.

Botswana and neighboring Zimbabwe have threatened to quit the UN Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) over its refusal to allow them to sell their current ivory stockpile.

“We don’t have to lobby others to ‘leave CITES’, but just to trade ivory within or outside of CITES. There are many countries that have expressed interest to partner with us on this ‘legally trade ivory inside or outside of CITES’. The issue on the table at the moment isn’t leaving entirety of CITES, just taking the ivory trade outside of CITES, and it’s not just Botswana exploring this, but this is pursued under the ambits of SADC,” Botswana’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks boss, Dr. Kabelo Senyatso, told this publication following the recent Elephant Summit hosted by Zimbabwe.

Conservation NGOs had warned prior to the Summit that “should the Southern African countries decide to leave CITES in order to sell their ivory, it is crucial to highlight that any potential consumer country would also have to leave the convention or find itself in serious contravention of its legal obligations, which could result in trade sanctions and economic consequences.”

They further warned that the countries stand to lose much more than just their reputation if they choose to abandon CITES.

This article is reproduced here as part of the African Conservation Journalism Programme , funded in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe by USAID’s VukaNow: Activity. Implemented by the international conservation organization Space for Giants, it aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.

Read the original story here:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK ‘could have to compete with Europe in a bid to avoid rationing’ after Russia escalates energy war

Russia’s escalating energy war has led to warnings gas prices could double, leaving the UK competing with Europe in a bid to avoid rationing. Liz Truss, the front runner to become the next prime minister, has ruled out rationing this winter. But her former cabinet colleague Michael Gove has called on her to reconsider the idea, saying it could help protect domestic energy use.Leon Izbicki, a European natural gas analyst, warned that prices could leap again now that Moscow has stepped up its proxy battle against the West.Russia’s state-controlled natural gas supplier, Gazprom, has announced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brexit: Truss ‘eyeing early trip to Dublin for talks on Northern Ireland protocol’

Liz Truss could make an early visit to the Republic of Ireland to broker some kind of progress in the impasse over post-Brexit arrangements if she becomes prime minister next week, according to reports. The Sunday Times said that civil servants have been tasked with arranging a visit to Dublin to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin.According to the newspaper, Ms Truss would try to “come to an understanding” on the future of the Northern Ireland protocol.Hints of a potential visit come as Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns and European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ met at the British-Irish Association conference...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Trade#Zimbabwe#Uk#British#Botswana#Action For Elephants Uk#Southern African
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Liz Truss to make energy crisis central to early days as PM – reports

Boris Johnson has urged his divided party to unite in the wake of the Tory leadership contest, as Liz Truss prepares to tackle the worsening energy crisis once she takes office.While the winner of the Tory leadership race will not be announced until Monday, the Foreign Secretary is widely expected to defeat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to take the keys to Number 10.Newspaper reports late on Saturday focused on the immediate preparations taking place behind the scenes, with Ms Truss set to inherit an unenviable set of challenges.The new prime minister will immediately face calls to tackle the energy crisis,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges Tory MPs ‘put aside disagreements’ and unite behind new PM

Boris Johnson has urged his party to come together and back its new leader “wholeheartedly” ahead of the result of the Tory leadership contest being announced next week. Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be declared as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and, writing in the Sunday Express, the outgoing prime minister backed the abilities of both candidates.After a summer of campaigning, Mr Johnson said: “Tomorrow the great national suspense will be over and the country will finally learn the name of our new prime minister.“This is the moment for every Conservative to come...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss pledges ‘immediate action’ on energy bills if she becomes PM

Liz Truss has said she will set out “immediate action” on energy bills during her first week in office, if she becomes prime minister on Tuesday.The Foreign Secretary, widely tipped to defeat rival Rishi Sunak when the Tory leadership winner is announced on Monday, has said she will be capable of making “difficult decisions” as prime minister to get the UK through the energy crisis.There have been ever-louder calls in recent weeks that the Government intervene to support the most vulnerable, with energy bills set to rise to around £3,500 this winter for the average household.Writing in the Sunday Telegraph,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Sturgeon slams reported plan to wreck Scottish independence as ‘desperate’

Nicola Sturgeon has branded the idea of a Referendum Act that would dash the hopes of those campaigning for Scottish independence as “desperate” and the work of people who “fear losing”.The Sunday Times said the plan being considered by ministers would mean that more than half of Scotland’s entire electorate, rather than a majority as is currently the case, would need to vote to leave the union before secession would be allowed.The newspaper said the plan would require evidence for more than a year that at least 60% of voters want a new referendum on independence before the UK Government...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges party to unite after leadership race

Boris Johnson has urged his party to come together and back its new leader “wholeheartedly” ahead of the result of the Tory leadership contest being announced.Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be declared as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and writing in the Sunday Express, the outgoing Prime Minister backed the abilities of both candidates.After a long summer of at-times fractious campaigning, Mr Johnson writes: “Tomorrow the great national suspense will be over and the country will finally learn the name of our new Prime Minister.“This is the moment for every Conservative to come together...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky heaps praise on Boris Johnson as ‘true friend’ leaves office

Volodymyr Zelensky has heaped praise on “true friend” and ally Boris Johnson, as the prime minister enters his final few days in office.In an indication of the esteem in which the Ukrainian president holds Mr Johnson, Mr Zelensky has written a piece in the Mail on Sunday and spoken to the Sunday Times about his gratitude to the outgoing British premier.In both, Mr Zelensky also expresses his hope for future “close relations” with Mr Johnson’s successor, who could be in line for an invitation to visit Kyiv.Mr Zelenksy told the Sunday Times that it would be a “priority” to extend...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs warn Liz Truss ‘don’t lurch to the right’ amid fears of ‘Thatcher tribute government’

Conservative MPs have warned Liz Truss not to lurch the government to the right if, as expected, she triumphs over her rival Rishi Sunak and becomes prime minister next week. Tory MPs cautioned that the new Conservative leader must not abandon the centre ground or surround herself with an inner circle of right-wing allies now that a general election is looming. One former minister said: “I suspect she will go for a pretty hard-Brexit, right-wing, Thatcher-tribute government.” The calls came as union leaders urged Ms Truss to “come clean” on her plans for workers’ rights, following reports...
POLITICS
The Independent

Suez Canal gets blocked again by tanker in almost exact same spot as Ever Given container ship

Global waterway Suez Canal was briefly blocked on Wednesday after an oil vessel ran aground before it was floated back into the waters again, the authorities of the Egyptian canal said.The Singaporean vessel Affinity V crammed and wedged in a single-lane stretch of the canal, the Suez Canal Authority’s head Osama Rabie said in a statement.Officials said that Affinity V had sailed from Portugal and its destination was the Saudi ArabianRed Sea port of Yanbu.The vessel was confirmed to have run aground around 7.15pm local time but was reported to be floating again in the water some five hours...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour guided by ‘common sense’ not ideology to fix country, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the arrival of a new Conservative Prime Minister on Tuesday is not a “new dawn”, as he made a fresh pitch to voters to back Labour.The Labour leader used a piece in the Sunday Telegraph to say he backs “common-sense, practical solutions over ideological purity” as the UK heads towards a long and difficult winter.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely tipped to defeat Rishi Sunak on Monday, taking charge in Downing Street the following day amid soaring energy bills and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.The appointment of a fourth Tory prime minister in 12 years...
POLITICS
The Independent

Where does Boris Johnson stand in the pantheon of modern British prime ministers?

The jury’s out”, to use a fashionable phrase, on Boris Johnson’s position in a notional league table of prime ministers – and almost literally so, as the House of Commons committee of privileges is yet to deliver its verdict on whether Johnson knowingly misled parliament about Partygate. If they find that he did – and the judgement will likely be a bit fuzzy – and, basically, that he was indeed guilty of lying to MPs, then that is traditionally a resigning-in-disgrace matter. Of course, he’ll no longer be PM, but he would be under moral if not political pressure to...
POLITICS
The Independent

How similar is Liz Truss to Margaret Thatcher?

When Liz Truss was asked at the very first Conservative leadership hustings in Leeds which of the party’s past prime ministers she most admired, she had a very definite answer: Margaret Thatcher.For many, this reply probably fell into the box marked “you don’t say!”Throughout her recent political career, the former Lib Dem – who looks all but certain to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister next week – has appeared to go out of her way to court comparisons with the Iron Lady.Her constant references to bulldozing establishment orthodoxy, to fighting the unions and to standing up to Russia all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ramps up energy war with gas pipeline shutdown

Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The announcement was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a long, harsh winter on rationing and potentially crippling price rises.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Horrors of self-harm and desperation on failed Rwanda flight revealed by officer testimonies

The full horrors of the “inhumane” treatment endured by asylum seekers forced onto a failed deportation flight to Rwanda have been laid bare in new testimonies from security officers.Documents released by the Home Office showed that detainees self-harmed, threatened suicide, and were put into “pain-inducing” restraint after begging not to be deported from the UK. One man was found cutting his wrists with shards of a drinks can, while another smashed his head against a plane seat while screaming “No, no” in desperate scenes on 14 June.The shocking accounts, obtained under freedom of information laws by Liberty Investigates and seen...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Homes for Ukraine scheme hits ‘crisis point’ as councils brace for surge in homeless refugees

Councils are bracing themselves for an influx of homeless refugees amid warnings that the government has “no plan” for the continuation of its flagship Homes for Ukraine scheme.With hosts facing increased pressure from the rising cost of living, many local authorities are worried that Ukrainian families will be left homeless when the initial six-month arrangements end.Refugees, hosts and councillors are also concerned about how Ukrainians will find independent accommodation in an increasingly competitive rental market.In a snapshot survey of 64 councils, 61 per cent told The Independent that they were worried about an increasing number of Ukrainians presenting as...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Two top jobs in UK transport. Any takers for these toxic chalices?

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for youThis month, two top jobs in UK transport are up for grabs. But why would anyone want to accept either of these most toxic chalices?On 15 September the post of managing director of Avanti West Coast becomes vacant. Phil Whittingham leaves his post.Mr Whittingham is an experienced, successful and well-regarded railway executive – as shown when Avanti West Coast kept him on...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

821K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy