ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power first-look review – A spectacularly cinematic return to Middle-earth

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBN67_0hcVaZtg00

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sets out its sprawling epic fantasy credentials right from the off: even its title seems like it could be split into multiple instalments. Laden with a name as unwieldy as an orc’s battleaxe, the Prime Video series also arrives under a staggering weight of expectation. In 2017, when Amazon paid author JRR Tolkien ’s estate $250m (£211m) not for the rights to remake Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit but merely to set a story within the author’s fantastical world of Middle-earth, financial observers described the deal as “insane” . Jeff Bezos’ omnipotent empire has reportedly spent a further $462m on this first season, which averages out at nearly $60m an episode. By comparison HBO’s Game of Thrones, the blockbuster fantasy hit whose runaway success Amazon evidently hope to emulate, cost a relatively reasonable $15m per episode. For what Amazon’s paying, you at least hope they’ve been able to breed real dragons. Can any television series ever hope to live up to that sort of Caligulan price tag?

There are moments when The Rings of Power comes close. If you’re into breathtaking panoramas of fantasy cities soaring across your screen then, oh boy, have I got a show for you. The first two episodes have been directed by JA Bayona , who made his film debut in 2007 with gothic horror The Orphanage before moving on to blockbuster fare like 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. You’d have to imagine he encouraged Amazon’s decision to host a night of theatrical screenings the same day the episodes appear on streaming. The cinematography is so sprawling and cinematic there’s something bound to be lost on the millions who’ll inevitably end up watching on their phones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpLYZ_0hcVaZtg00

As for the story itself, so far it seems Amazon were right to trust their dump truck full of cash to relatively unproven first-time showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. As easy (and fun!) as it is to laugh at the vast sum Bezos handed over for the rights to a relatively minor part of Tolkien’s work, the author’s lengthy appendices to The Lord of the Rings naturally make for rich and fertile storytelling ground. Payne and McKay’s new epic takes place in what Tolkien described as Middle-earth’s “Second Age”, thousands of years before the well-trodden events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

That jump back in time means most fan favourite Tolkien characters haven’t even been born yet. There are however a few familiar elves around, thanks to their remarkable longevity. The early hero of the show is elven princess Galadriel, who finds herself the last lone voice refusing to believe villainous sorcerer Sauron is truly defeated. A grown-up (by elf standards) version of the character was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Here, she’s a headstrong young warrior brought to life magnetically by Saint Maud ’s Morfydd Clark. Any resemblance to the crop of blonde, headstrong royal warriors currently going at it over on HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is surely coincidental.

Fans of hobbits should note that the show takes place so far before The Hobbit that hobbits aren’t even hobbits yet. Instead they’re a tight knit group of “harfoots”, an evolutionary predecessor to the creatures we know and love. It’s the harfoots that really make The Rings of Power work. Maybe it’s just the reassuring presence of British comedy icon Lenny Henry among the cast (playing elder harfoot Sadoc Burrows), but these pastoral scenes manage to capture the magic of the late-Eighties BBC version of The Chronicles of Narnia, an enchanting series which never had quite this budget. There’s another couple of stand-out performances from Megan Richards and Markella Kavenagh as the young harfoots who, in the words of Vanity Fair , “encounter a mysterious lost man whose origin promises to be one of the show’s most enticing enigmas.” Who might the tall, bearded, magical stranger who falls from the sky and lands among hobbit-like creatures turn out to be? Perhaps we already know more of the characters after all.

It’s now 20 years since Peter Jackson’s movie trilogy took Tolkien’s fantasy epic and made it into a cultural behemoth. The Lord of the Rings was such a gigantic success they even dragged his much shorter book The Hobbit out into a trilogy a decade later. There’s certainly an appetite to explore more of that world, and while The Rings of Power might be a brand new story, it still has plenty of authentic Tolkienesque charm to go along with the best production value money can buy. There are probably better things the richest man in the world could do with his massive pile of gold, but there are definitely worse.

Earlier this year, Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin told The Independent that he hopes both The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon can find an audience and prove that there’s room on television for more than one epic fantasy series. This family-friendly show seems set to do just that, and will presumably pull in a broader and younger audience than their apparent rival on HBO. This isn’t Westeros. Nobody’s going to get their head lobbed off here. Instead, it’s a spectacle-filled return to a lovingly rendered Middle-earth that promises to deliver an awfully big adventure.

‘The Rings of Power’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video at 2am on 2 September

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Jeff Bezos
Polygon

The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think

Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#The Lord Of The Rings#Middle Earth#Hbo#Caligulan#The Rings Of Power
hypebeast.com

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer

A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

821K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy