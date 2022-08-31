ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran and Jessie Ware to headline Jamal Edwards’ Self Belief Trust concert

By Nicole Vassell
 3 days ago

Ed Sheeran and Jessie Ware are among the performers confirmed to feature as part of a fundraising event in honour of Jamal Edwards’ charitable trust.

Edwards, an entrepreneur who founded music platform SB:TV, died in February at the age of 31. A coroner’s report found that he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after using cocaine and drinking alcohol.

The month after his death, Edwards’ family (including Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards) set up the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust in order to “honour [Edwards’] memory and continue his legacy” through “[supporting] those causes that mattered most to Jamal”.

Some of the causes central to the Self Belief Trust’s ethos is combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues and providing young people with essential life skills.

The event will be held at London’s HERE at Outernet venue, hosted by Terry Crews. After a champagne reception will follow a three-course meal and an afterparty including a Roman Kemp DJ set.

Prizes on offer include tours of Abbey Road Studios, a meal for two with Idris Elba and VIP tickets to London Fashion Week 2023.

Speaking of the event, the trust’s CEO Tracey Parry-Knight said: “Jamal made it his personal mission to open doors for others to walk through.

“To help people through life, to love and to laugh. I’m really looking forward to this event as an opportunity to bring those who loved Jamal, from across the music and media industries, together in one room to raise vital funds for the causes that he was most passionate about. This is his legacy and it’s sure to be an inspiring evening.”

Foo Fighters joined by Sir Paul McCartney at tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters were joined by Sir Paul McCartney at a special tribute concert for the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday.There were tears, cheers and heartfelt tributes from a host of rock legends as thousands of fans gathered in honour of Hawkins, who was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March.Sir Paul’s appearance was a surprise, causing the crowd to go wild as Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl introduced him, along with The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde.They played The Beatles’ songs Oh! Darling and Helter Skelter.Before performing Helter Skelter, Sir Paul said:...
MUSIC
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears ot be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between the critic and audience score...
MOVIES
Fans in hysterics as Kate Beckinsale poses in Greggs X Primark swimsuit: ‘I couldn’t love her more’

Kate Beckinsale surprised and delighted fans after she showed them how to take a Greggs X Primark swimsuit “from day to night”.The Underworld star, 49, took to Instagram to prove how stylish the one-piece swimsuit, which is monogrammed with the popular British bakery chain’s branding, can be.She added a chunky white belt around her waist and a large white fascinator with mesh covering half her face, with vintage earrings to complete the look.Beckinsale, who lives in Los Angeles, joked in the caption: “Everyone relax – it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Dave Grohl hails ‘brother’ Taylor Hawkins at Wembley tribute show

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl has paid tribute to his “bandmate” and “brother” Taylor Hawkins at a special concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.Thousands of fans roared as Grohl asked them to “sing and dance, and laugh and cry” in honour of the band’s drummer Hawkins, who was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March.Grohl told the crowd that no-one could make you laugh, dance, or sing like Hawkins could.“Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother, Taylor,” he said.join the @foofighters and...
MUSIC
Charles opens new archway to mark Queen’s jubilee at Braemar Gathering

The Prince of Wales has officially opened a new structure celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as he arrived at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on Saturday.Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, cut a heather rope to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway structure as he joined spectators at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park for the annual Highland Games event.The Queen, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last autumn, was not in attendance.The gathering takes place just a short distance from Balmoral, the royals’ summer residence.The archway,...
U.K.
The Independent

