ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Why is Nasa’s latest Moon mission named Artemis?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h03NG_0hcVaTbK00

The North American Space Agency ( Nasa ) has rescheduled the maiden rocket launch of its latest mission to place human beings on the surface of the Moon , the Artemis programme.

Blast-off for the unmanned Artemis I was supposed to take place on Monday 29 August from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral but had to be scrubbed at the last minute due to technical problems on the launchpad.

Artemis I is intended as a test of Nasa’s new Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft it carries, which, if all goes to plan at the second time of asking, will orbit the Moon on a 42-day monitoring flight before returning to Earth.

If successful, Artemis I will lead to the launch of Artemis II in 2024, a crewed lunar flyby mission, and then Artemis III in 2025, when Nasa astronauts will actually land on the lunar surface.

The project is intended to involve more women in the revived US space programme, with female engineers accounting for 30 per cent of the crew involved in Artemis I’s design and construction and its ship carrying two mannequins in order to test the impact of radiation on women’s bodies with a view to improving safety for the female astronauts of tomorrow.

The hope is that Artemis III will carry the first woman and the first person of colour to the surface of the moon in three years’ time.

To reflect the feminist aspirations of the mission, Nasa named the undertaking Artemis after the Ancient Greek goddess of that name, the daughter of Zeus and Leto and twin sister of Apollo , god of the sun.

The Greeks associated the Olympian deity with the moon, with nature, with hunting and with both chastity and childbirth and worshipped her from at least the beginning of the first millennium BC.

She is referred to by the poet Homer as “The Mistress of Animals” or “She of the Wild”, was often represented by the bow and arrow or by deer and known to the Romans as Diana.

One of the most celebrated myths involving Artemis concerns the hunter Achteon, who spied upon her while she bathed naked in a secluded pool, angering the goddess and prompting her to turn him into a stag, whereupon he was torn apart and devoured by his own hounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15havX_0hcVaTbK00

Siproites, a boy who likewise witnessed her without robes, was meanwhile more mercifully turned into a girl.

Elsewhere, she is said to have behaved vengefully towards her own priestesses who lost their virginity, turning one, Callisto, into a bear after she was impregnated by Zeus, Artemis’s own father, and gave birth to a son, Arcas.

Before she could kill the mother and son, Zeus intervened and delivered them to the heavens, where they shine on as the constellations Ursa Major and Ursa Minor.

Artemis’s quick temper was used by the Greeks to explain the hostility so commonly demonstrated by the natural world towards humanity.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said repair work could bump the launch into October. Mission managers planned to meet later in the day to decide on a course of action. After Tuesday, a two-week launch blackout period kicks in. Extensive leak inspections and repairs, meanwhile, could require that the rocket be hauled off the pad and back into the hangar; that would push the flight into October, Nelson said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Artemis launch - live: Nasa scrubs second attempt after Moon rocket leak

Nasa has scrubbed the second attempt to launch its Artemis rocket after failing to fix a leak.The space agency was aiming to launch its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as part of the Artemis programme that one day hopes to put humans back onto the lunar surface.But technical problems once again caused the launch to be postponed, five days after the first attempt was scrubbed.“A leak developed in the supply side of the 8-inch quick disconnect while attempting to transfer fuel to the rocket,” Nasa said, but is yet to give an update on when a new launch date will be set, though it could be as early as Sunday.If successful, the spacecraft will launch off Earth and around the Moon, before heading back down to our planet 42 days later. This time, the Orion crew capsule is empty – but if this journey is successful, then a trip with humans on board is to come.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

821K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy