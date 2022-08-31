ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Pearson gives ‘sarcastic’ apology to Celebrity MasterChef viewers

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COH5X_0hcVaOQv00

Celebrity MasterChef contestant Adam Pearson gave a “sarcastic” apology after he was eliminated from the competition on Tuesday, 30 August.

Pearson, a disability advocate who was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type I at five years old, posted a video where he apologised to fans after the chicken in his jambalaya failed to impress judges.

“I know. I’m sorry, I know. You don’t have to tweet me, you don’t have to tell me, you don’t have to call me – I know,” he said.

The 37-year-old later tweeted to clarify that he was being sarcastic.

Comments / 60

Wendy Goicochea
3d ago

I understood the sarcasm in the statement. People take things too literally sometimes. Anyone who will stand up and represent for people with disabilities has my respect 100%. I've been physically challenged for over 20 years with a deteriorating spine. Thank you.

Reply(1)
45
Scott Johnston
2d ago

personally I do not feel sorry for the contestant because of the way he looks, he looks fine to me, but I tend to look at what's in the heart and not what's on the outside, so shame all you people that judge we all have our own thing judge lest you be judged. shame. I would loved to try that chicken Jambalaya, he got that far on such a amazing cooking show! it had to have been absolutely amazing. plate please!

Reply(9)
38
Eh Whatever
2d ago

You either speak sarcasm fluently or you are one who doesn't understand it. I'm happy I'm a fluent speaker, life is better with a wide range sense of humor.

Reply(2)
7
