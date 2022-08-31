ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR advises hunters to watch for CWD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With deer hunting season approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). CWD is a highly infectious and fatal disease affecting Wisconsin’s deer population. Deer contract CWD through an infected animal’s saliva, urine or feces....
Wisconsin State
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
wpr.org

Heading into Wisconsin's wild rice harvest, Ojibwe leaders work to guard against further declines

With the end of summer comes peak harvest time for Wisconsin wild rice, known as manoomin in Ojibwe. Despite declining wild rice populations, this year's harvest is expected to be "relatively average" across the northern part of the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. But what's average now is a sharp departure from harvests of the past.
WISN

Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers

Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
Sasquatch 107.7

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
wisconsinlife.org

Wisconsin native flying high in an F16 fighter jet

She calls herself a Sconnie girl and is happy to be back home. Growing up in Wisconsin Zoe Davies has always been on a mission. She spent 15 years, away from Wisconsin after graduating high school, and attending the Air Force Academy. Today Major Zoe Davies is a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot stationed at Truax Field in Madison.
UPMATTERS

Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
wtmj.com

Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trial by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. The boy’s attorney has submitted a letter to the court in Chippewa County saying the teen waives his right to the hearing in which a judge determines if there’s enough evidence for a trial. The boy was scheduled to appear remotely from the detention center Thursday afternoon. The boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault in adult court. He’s accused of killing Iliana Peters as she was riding her bike home on April 24.
drydenwire.com

So Far This Year, 11 People Have Died In ATV/UTV Crashes In Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds operators of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to use their safety equipment and smart operating skills as trails and routes are expected to be busy over the holiday weekend. So far...
Wisconsin State

