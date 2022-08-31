ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PolitiFact Wisconsin: The election-year debate over claims to 'defund' police

By Charles Benson
 3 days ago
Crime and funding police are already two big issues in the 2022 election, which is why PolitiFact Wisconsin is looking into a claim about defunding the police.

In Milwaukee alone, the need for more money to fund police comes up all the time. But one Republican group is trying to claim Democrats want to defund the police.

"Republican Governors Association, which works to put Republicans in state houses across the country, recently claimed that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, gave counties the green light to defund Wisconsin's police departments," said Greg Borowski with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

What's going on here?

PolitiFact Wisconsin says Gov. Evers did veto a Republican-backed plan that would have penalized cities and counties if they reduce their police budgets.

The penalty would have been a reduction in state-shared revenue.

"It's confusing, but the bottom line is this: in vetoing the bill, Evers kept the status quo in place, things remain as they are today. He just took away a proposed hammer and our view since (is) nothing has changed," said Borowski. "That doesn't give a green light for local governments to hack away at police budgets."

PolitiFact Wisconsin points out Milwaukee, under Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former Mayor Tom Barrett, have pushed for more officers on the street with Gov. Evers also helping.

"Evers himself has said slashing police budgets goes too far and directed $100 million in COVID relief money toward enhancing law enforcement," Borowski said.

PolitiFact Wisconsin rated this claim Mostly False.

Comments / 24

Joe Boy
3d ago

The good Mayor Johnson and Chief Norman by making no movements in replacing almost 500 uniformed officers are practicing defacto defunding. Johnson was touting he added 200 officers to the department during the election campaign, which was a lie. The police academy only graduated 22 officers in the last two years.They both do not support the men and women who go out everyday on the mean streets of Milwaukee.

Reply(6)
5
jeffrey schmiedeck
3d ago

You can’t defund the police or F.B.I. I just want to know about what happened to backing the badge and law and order . There were people who was out raged about defunding law enforcement and now these same people are now advocates for defunding law informant! Seems hypocritical to me .

Reply(1)
5
Bruce Kellerman
2d ago

Biden administration sayes defund police and now he said fund the police this is why people can't believe anything they say thats fact checkers from Facebook

Reply
3
#Defund The Police#Crime Issues#Election Local#Politics State#Democrats#Republicans
