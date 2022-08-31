Edwina Currie takes pop at Martin Lewis for using the word 'catastrophe' to describe energy crisis

Edwina Currie and Martin Lewis have clashed in an online spat, after Currie took a pop at the money saving expert for using the word “catastrophe” to describe the energy crisis.

Lewis challenged Conservative leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to a live television interview setting out their plans to tackle soaring energy bills.

The candidates have been under growing pressure to freeze the energy price cap rise or agree to a huge expansion in financial support to ease the pain of soaring bills as millions face uncertainty over bills.

Writing on Twitter, Consumer champion Lewis said: “Dear @trussliz / @RishiSunak the cost of living crisis has left millions worried how they'll make ends meet.

“I'd like to formally invite you, as the new PM, to join me asap once you take office for a special hour's @itvMLshow discussion/Q&A to answer/ease people's concerns.”

Former Tory minister Currie replied: “I would like you, Martin, to stop using words like “catastrophe,” and instead advise people take sensible steps to reduce the effect on their families and businesses. And stop pretending that governments can do everything. They can’t.”

Lewis hit back: “It is a catastrophe Edwina! While there are steps people can take to help themselves (I explain them in todays email http://mse.me/latesttip).

“Energy bills by Jan will cost on avg over half the full state pension & bigger proportion of basic UC. No sensible steps cover that!”

It comes after Lewis warned that some people will die unnecessarily this winter because they cannot afford the 80 per cent rise in the price cap – said the cost of living crisis “has left millions worried how they’ll make ends meet”.

