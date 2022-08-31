ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Edwina Currie takes pop at Martin Lewis for using the word 'catastrophe' to describe energy crisis

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Edwina Currie and Martin Lewis have clashed in an online spat, after Currie took a pop at the money saving expert for using the word “catastrophe” to describe the energy crisis.

Lewis challenged Conservative leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to a live television interview setting out their plans to tackle soaring energy bills.

The candidates have been under growing pressure to freeze the energy price cap rise or agree to a huge expansion in financial support to ease the pain of soaring bills as millions face uncertainty over bills.

Writing on Twitter, Consumer champion Lewis said: “Dear @trussliz / @RishiSunak the cost of living crisis has left millions worried how they'll make ends meet.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I'd like to formally invite you, as the new PM, to join me asap once you take office for a special hour's @itvMLshow discussion/Q&A to answer/ease people's concerns.”

Former Tory minister Currie replied: “I would like you, Martin, to stop using words like “catastrophe,” and instead advise people take sensible steps to reduce the effect on their families and businesses. And stop pretending that governments can do everything. They can’t.”

Lewis hit back: “It is a catastrophe Edwina! While there are steps people can take to help themselves (I explain them in todays email http://mse.me/latesttip).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A27EG_0hcVaDiw00

“Energy bills by Jan will cost on avg over half the full state pension & bigger proportion of basic UC. No sensible steps cover that!”

It comes after Lewis warned that some people will die unnecessarily this winter because they cannot afford the 80 per cent rise in the price cap – said the cost of living crisis “has left millions worried how they’ll make ends meet”.


H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Charity slams Tory government over Dinner lady’s heartbreaking comments on food poverty

A charity has hit out at the government after a dinner lady spoke passionately about the impact the cost of living crisis is having on the children at her school. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) called on Tory ministers to do more to support families after the school worker spoke in an emotional interview at the Enough is Enough rally in Manchester. Speaking to PoliticsJoe, the woman from Lancashire said: “And to be honest, it’s not what I took the job for. You know, I never dreamt that I’d be having to tell children, ‘You can’t have that, you have no money...
CHARITIES
Indy100

I became a Tory for the day at Sunak and Truss's final hustings - this is what I learnt

The air is thick with gilets and guffaws. Police form a stoic line as crowds jostle for entry, tapping at their phones to find proof of ticket purchase. Stewards steer people in the right direction as passersby look bemused.I am, of course, at the final Tory party hustings in Wembley Arena of all places, in which Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will pitch themselves to members one last time, in the hope of securing enough votes to get their hands on the keys to Number 10 and the fate of the country.With 6,000 attendees, the event is reportedly the largest...
POLITICS
Indy100

Evangelical pastor claims that the reason Jesus hasn’t returned is because people aren’t donating enough money

If we want Jesus to come back, then apparently we’ll have to dig deep into our pockets, according to right-wing evangelical pastor Jesse Duplantis.During a four-day, live 2021 TV event inVictorython on the Victory channel, Duplantis made the bizarre claim that people aren’t donating to their churches generously enough, and this is the reason why Jesus has not yet made a reappearance.“I honestly believe this — the reason why Jesus hasn’t come is that people are not giving the way God told them to give,” he said, “when you understand this, you can speed up the time.” Who knew, the...
RELIGION
Indy100

Novak Djokovic: Why is the right-wing crowing him a hero for US Open actions?

Novak Djokovic is being supported by right-wing politicians and pundits in the US, after he confirmed he would not be taking part in the US Open. The Serbian is one of the most decorated tennis players of all time, with 21 Grand Slams to his name. However, he is not involved this year. He’s become a divisive talking point in the US as a result – but why is this the case? Here’s everything you need to know. Why is the right-wing supporting him as he misses US Open? The 35-year-old is unable to enter the country and travel to New York because...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Edwina Currie
Indy100

Three bizarre quotes from Nadine Dorries' Newsnight interview

Nadine Dorries is at it again, spouting ridiculous nonsense about her favourite bloke, Boris Johnson.The culture secretary was interviewed by BBC Newsnight last night as part of a piece about Johnson's premiership, as he shuffles slowly out of office, waiting for the results of the contest to replace him.Though her interview was short, everything she said still turned out absolutely crackers - from claiming Johnson was the best PM in ages, to revealing times she has faced police action.Let's take a look at the lowlight reel.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter1. "They can relate to someone who gets...
U.K.
Indy100

Here are two journalists who are leaving GB News

Two journalists are leaving GB News.The channel confirmed to indy100 that former Brexit party MEP Alexandra Phillips and Colin Brazier have left the channel.They have also announced a number of new shows and scheduling changes and journalist Olivia Utley will join the channel in October from her role as Assistant Comment Editor at The Telegraph.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter It comes amid near constant challenges for the news channel, which recently celebrated its first anniversary. After a year plagued with pranks, technical issues and dodgy takes, a parody Twitter account...
WORLD
Indy100

'Festival of Brexit' roasted for getting just 238,000 visitors in four months

The "Festival of Brexit" has attracted just 238,000 visitors in the last four months – a fraction of their expected target.Launched in 2018 by Theresa May, the £120m Unboxed scheme aims to celebrate UK creativity. Still, it has since adopted the nickname of the "Festival of Brexit", which has seemingly damaged its reputation. The official figures show the festival was expected to attract 66 million people – a far reach from reality. Unboxed’s chief creative officer, Martin Green, believes the drastic shortfall is a result of the nickname. He revealed to House magazine that he only took the job because...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Q A#Conservative#Tory#Effec
Indy100

Bill Turnbull: Piers Morgan and Dan Walker lead tributes for ex-BBC Breakfast host who has died aged 66

Tributes are being paid to Bill Turnbull, who has died at the age of 66. The presenter was best known for hosting BBC Breakfast. He anchored the show for 15 years and was a mainstay of breakfast television in the UK. He left the show in 2016 and joined Classic FM. The host later announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018. Turnbull's family said he had received "outstanding medical care" from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterA spokesperson on behalf of the family...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A viral video of Jeff Bezos being heckled has left people divided

A video showing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos being heckled by a couple in the street has gone viral online, but their choice of comments has divided users on Reddit.The clip first appeared on TikTok, after being posted by user @bat_rat_cat, before it was taken down twice for allegedly violating its policy on bullying.In the footage, the billionaire can be seen walking on the pavement before the pair sitting at a table address him.“Hey Jeff, do you feel bad when your Amazon workers die in the warehouse sometimes,” asked a man behind the camera, to which Bezos gave him eye contact...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

188K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy