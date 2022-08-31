Read full article on original website
james bagos
3d ago
Rules for thee but not for me mentality again surfaced in the democratic political structure. Exactly why people with this mentality need to go, on both sides of the aisles.
Reply(5)
63
Ohio girl
3d ago
I remember seeing a report on news that a high ranking public school union official dropping his kids off at private school 🙄
Reply
31
The RED Angle
3d ago
Why would anyone Vote for a democrat??? Question. Are you worse off today than you were 19 months ago?? 🤔🤔. Thank a Democrat!!!
Reply(26)
49
Related
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Fetterman torched for saying ‘poorer’ people, ‘minorities’ less likely to have ID to vote: ‘Completely racist'
Conservatives on Twitter responded forcefully to a clip in which Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman claimed that ID shouldn’t be required to vote because "poorer" people and "people of color" are "less likely to have their ID." Critics accused Fetterman’s own comments of being...
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
Newt Gingrich: John Fetterman will perform 'far worse' than other Democrats
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich explained why he believes Pennsylvania voters will not turn out for Senate candidate John Fetterman in this November's midterm elections on "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: Fetterman is not only the most radical Democratic nominee for the Senate in the entire country, but let's be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox News
Lauren Boebert: Only way Republicans lose in November is if they start acting like Democrats
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., explained the success of the America First movement and what issues Republicans should focus on heading into the midterms on "The Ingraham Angle" alongside Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. REP. LAUREN BOEBERT: These are the people who have traded their party’s platforms for a lie. I’m not...
Jewish Democrats in Florida slam Ron DeSantis for campaigning with Doug Mastriano, Republican who praised founder of far-right platform Gab
Jewish Democrats in Florida on Thursday called for Gov. Ron DeSantis to pull out of a rally with Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Tennessee college alumni lobby to remove Supreme Court Justice Barrett from school's 'hall of fame'
An alumni group at Rhodes College created a petition for the school to remove Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from the school's "Hall of Fame" because of her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The petition was created by Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights and is being sent...
RELATED PEOPLE
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Manchin 2024 re-election chances could 'disappear in a flash' following support for new spending bill
Several West Virginia Republicans could pose a threat to the re-election chances of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a social spending measure last week that would dole out hundreds of billions of dollars and raise hundreds of billions more in new taxes.
Washington Examiner
Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children
Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
AOL Corp
Florida prosecutor speaks out after DeSantis removes him: 'Feeding sugar to his diabetic base'
According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren was a “woke” prosecutor who sought to impose the radical agenda of the billionaire George Soros on the residents of Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, after Warren said he would refuse to prosecute cases involving abortion or children’s gender-related surgeries, issues on which the ambitious governor has crusaded in recent months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democratic Senate candidate from North Carolina Cheri Beasley distances herself from 'defund the police'
North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law...
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
BET
Florida Teacher Quits After Posters Of Black Leaders Were Seized By School District Employee
A Florida teacher said he quit his new job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola on Tuesday (Aug. 9) after a school district employee allegedly removed pictures of Black leaders from his bulletin board. Michael James, 61, told the Pensacola News Journal that the images included depictions of Martin...
Rhode Island mom sues after discovering 'secret' 'antiracist' meetings held in district
A Rhode Island mom filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was blocked from attending "secret" meetings that were focused on antiracist ideology and should have been open to the public, allegations in a complaint said. "I learned that my school had appointed a subcommittee to change the curriculum in the...
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NAACP supports removing Cowboys for Trump co-founder from public office
The NAACP is supporting efforts to bar a New Mexico-based county commissioner from public office, alleging that the Cowboys for Trump co-founder has sought to disenfranchise voters -- including people of color -- and stoke insurrection. The nation’s oldest civil rights organization urged a state district court judge to remove...
John Fetterman's campaign says his stroke recovery has complicated his ability to debate Dr Oz because he struggles with 'auditory processing' after Democrat previously said he was slurring words
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign said Wednesday night that his stroke has complicated his ability to participate in a debate against Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz. While Fetterman is able to engage one-on-one with voters - and has resumed campaign travel - he has more difficulty chaotic auditory...
Parents left divided on high school’s ‘ridiculous and unhygienic’ new uniform policy
PARENTS have labelled a high school's new uniform policy as "ridiculous" and "unhygienic". Students at Ashton on Mersey Academy in Trafford have been told they need to wear plain black tights when they wear a skirt. The new rule says skirts must can't be shorter than 5cm above the knee...
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Fox News
784K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 161