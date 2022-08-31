ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Review: ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is Amazon’s lavish bid for buzz. It’s off to a pretty good start.

By Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

They dwell in utterly different worlds. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” spinoff, ”House of the Dragon,” is the one with beautifully candlelit buttocks and a steady supply of spilled entrails. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is the other one.

Premiering on Amazon, “The Rings of Power” wields a different, family-friendlier set of selling points, though there is a dragon overlap. And in its first five minutes “The Rings of Power” does manage to shoot an arrow into someone’s mouth. For all the obvious contrasts, though, these two streaming fantasy prequels chase the same quarry. They’re after more of the same of whatever worked the first time, but a different sort of same.

“The Rings of Power” gets off to a promising, lavishly outfitted start in the first two episodes made available for review. Guessing here, but I think just enough of the flashy stuff seen in the trailer shows up in the early going to keep casual or less committed Middle-earthlings on the hook for a while. The rabid fans were going to watch anyway. The questions for Amazon: Will their kids watch, too? And can “The Rings of Power” in its chosen weight class turn into a water cooler phenomenon, the way “House of the Dragon” has, even in our post-water cooler age?

The series represents Amazon’s quest for the holy grail of a prestigious yet populist streaming hit, working off pricey IP. Jeff Bezos, a J.R.R. Tolkien enthusiast, paid $250 million for the adaptation rights alone — not derived from a book or three, but from various Tolkien “appendices” and narrative threads “inspired by, though not contained in, the original source material,” as the end credits phrase it.

The eight-episode first season of “The Rings of Power” (just two were made available for preview) takes place many thousands of years prior to “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” in the Second Age of Middle-earth and environs. It may be peacetime, and New Zealand, as always, looks lovely both in fantasy peace and fantasy war, all dressed up with the usual, clinically wondrous digital landscapes. But the Dark Lord Sauron lurks somewhere across the Sundering Seas, and he’s shaping up as a strong second-term prospect for an all-powerful reign of terror.

The initial table-setting “Rings of Power” episodes focus on the elven warrior commander Galadriel (Morfydd Clark, playing the younger version of the character Cate Blanchett handled in the Peter Jackson “LOTR” trilogy). She’s one of 22 characters jostling for their share of screen time in the kingdoms of elves, humans, dwarves, orcs and the rest of the Tolkien universe.

With so many storylines on the burner, “The Rings of Power” makes a strategically wise decision to focus the early going on Galadriel as she braves the seas various and Sundering (excellent digital effects here), makes an uneasy truce with a human castaway (Charlie Vickers), and sets a course for adventure, without which, no story.

As with Galadriel, many other characters link back directly or indirectly to those we know from the Jackson trilogy. Much like Liv Tyler and Viggo Mortensen’s heavily discouraged elven/human love story in “LOTR,” in “The Rings of Power” the Sylvan elf Arondir falls in love with the human healer Bronwyn, a single mother whose son is tempted by the forces of darkness. Arondir and Bronwyn, two “noncanonical” newbies created for the show, are played with quiet force by Ismael Cruz Córdova and Nazanin Boniadi. While the introduction of elves of color has already exploded the heads of some “LOTR” purists, whatever. Those people can make their own “Lord of the Rings” prequel.

Working with showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne, director J.A. Bayona shoots in a style approximating “Lord of the Rings” director Jackson’s endless, pivoting camera glides. Visually the series stalls a bit when setting up the less-than-enthralling elven kingdom doings of young half-elf Elrond (Robert Aramayo here, playing the prequel version of the Hugo Weaving role in “LOTR”). Much goes on simultaneously in “The Rings of Power,” including underground rock-crushing contests and the aboveground crash landing of a mysterious interstellar visitor.

The overriding plot in this roiling sea of little plots is right there in the title: Twenty rings will be fashioned, eventually, in master elven architect Celebrimbor’s dream of a forge “able to birth a flame as hot as a dragon’s tongue and as pure as starlight.” Hearing a classically trained actor such as Charles Edwards wrap his vowels around a description like that, well, it’s something many “LOTR” enthusiasts have been missing for a long time now.

At one point, Celebrimbor wonders if his life’s work will ever “grow beyond petty works of jeweled craft — and devise something of real power.” The same question looms over Amazon’s series. For now, it’s nice for our streaming pile of fantasy destination vacations to include a noble corrective to the assaultive depravities of “House of the Dragon.” The HBO phenom had zero trouble making the stakes and power dynamics clear in its debut episode, because it’s well-made, the actors sell it and the narrative is ridiculously simple.

It may take a while for “The Rings of Power” to sort itself out, by contrast, and get the forge fired up. But so far, pretty good.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — 3 stars (out of four) , based on first two episodes

Content rating: TV-14

Running time: Season 1, eight episodes, premiering weekly. The first two episodes premiere Sept. 1-2 on Amazon Prime.

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

mjphillips@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phillipstribune

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes are in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Show?

Amazon’s long-awaited, much-hyped The Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power is finally here. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video last night, introducing us to new characters in Tolkien‘s world like Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), and star-crossed lovers Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). So what comes next in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Will Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) discover Sauron before its too late? What is the offer Elrond (Robert Aramayo) made friend Durin IV (Owain Arthur)? And who discovers Galadriel and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) at sea? We need to watch the next episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to find out!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
J.a. Bayona
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Liv Tyler
GamesRadar

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1&2 review: "This could be the one fantasy show to rule them all"

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will change television forever. That’s not hyperbole – there’s simply that much weighing on the series’ metaphorical shoulders. Much has been made of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos spending almost $1 billion on the first season alone. Should this adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work not become a water-cooler sensation, it’s unlikely any streamer will risk spending that much money on a...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

'The Lord of the Rings' delivers spectacle but lacks the dramatic power to rule them all

Having invested hundreds of millions in mounting a series version of "The Lord of the Rings," Amazon has gotten its money's worth in production values but not storytelling, with a handsome prequel that could leave all but the most devoted Hobbits feeling more bored than lord. "The Rings of Power" should be a source of considerable curiosity, but amid an onslaught of big-budget streaming fare, this seems undeserving to rule them all.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power#Hbo#Dragon#Ip
TheDailyBeast

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Is Absolutely Stunning—and Puts ‘House of the Dragon’ to Shame

Amazon spent the equivalent of a small nation’s GDP to revive The Lord of the Rings, and the fruits of that expenditure ($465 million for its first season alone) are suitably magnificent. An original saga set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved epics (based on the author’s Rings appendices), Prime Video’s The Rings of Power is a kindred aesthetic spirit to Peter Jackson’s film trilogies, even as it charts an all-new prequel path designed to play out over multiple sprawling seasons. It’s fantasy writ exhilaratingly large, although at the start, what’s so impressive about showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s streaming effort (September 2) is its balance between the glorious and the vile, the romantic and the brutal, the euphoric and the despairing, and the grand and the intimate.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

What You Need to Know Before Seeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

“The world is changed,” Cate Blanchett’s Galadriel said in the prologue of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. “I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air.” Twenty-one years later, Amazon’s mega-expensive series set within J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth is imminent—not unlike a certain dark sorcerer’s rise to power. Fans of the books and the movies have been waiting years for a return to the beloved fantasy world, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power might not be what they’re expecting.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vice

The Best Reads to Get Hyped for ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

It’s a big day for Tolkien nerds, goblincore bbs, and Stephen Colbert. Tonight, after years of cloaked development, Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will take viewers back to Middle-Earth—or at least, a version of it. “Everything that is happening in this TV show is happening in the Second Age, roughly 6,000 years before Peter Jackson’s trilogy takes place,” Don Marshall, one of TikTok’s leading Tolkien creators, tells VICE. “From what I’ve seen from the first two episodes [in advanced screenings], it’s trying to stand on its own. And I think that’s a good thing.” As Tolkien-Tok’s self-proclaimed “obscure Lord of the Rings facts guy,” Marshall boasts over half-a-million followers on the platform (to say nothing of his *chef’s kiss* “Yeet Isildur” T-shirt), and he agreed to help us brush up on our lore knowledge before the first episodes drop.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The Rings of Power crew are as confused as you by Lord of the Rings' new owners

The Rings of Power's chief creative team "can't say" how they'll be impacted by the sale of The Lord of the Rings IP. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at The Rings of Power's UK junket, executive producer Lindsey Weber revealed that she, as well as showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, were in the dark over Embracer Group's acquisition of The Lord of the Rings IP from The Saul Zaentz Company.
VIDEO GAMES
POPSUGAR

Morgoth's War of Wrath Has Major Implications For "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. When you start watching "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, there's one name you'll hear over and over: Morgoth. But if you're a casual Lord of the Rings fan, you might wonder who the mysterious villain — who's been vanquished before "The Rings of Power" begins — is. Here's the backstory you need to know and what it means for the series going forward.
MOVIES
Polygon

Behind Galadriel’s life-or-death choice in the Rings of Power premiere

The climax of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s first episode is a doozy. Weary warrior Galadriel spends the whole episode wrestling with a weighty decision, and in the final scene she makes a pivotal choice in a riot of light and music and ocean waters. It’s beautiful. It’s moving!
TV SERIES
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy