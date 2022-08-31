ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘One of the best’ – Raymond remembers Haydock Sprint sensation Sheikh Albadou

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBNqg_0hcVZuhQ00

Of all the victories Bruce Raymond enjoyed in a distinguished 36-year career in the saddle, the Haydock Sprint Cup is a race he holds dear to his heart.

It is 30 years this week since Raymond steered Sheikh Albadou to success in the six-furlong sprint – the last of Raymond’s three victories in the race.

Now 80 and still a key cog in the racing world working as racing manager to powerful owners such as Saeed Suhail, Jaber Abdullah and Saaed Manana to name but a few, alongside another former jockey, Philip Robinson, he remembers the top-class sprinter by Green Desert as “easily one of the best” he rode.

The six-furlong Group One sprint is invariably chock-full of crack sprinters, some of whom have managed to go on to become champions.

The 1992 renewal was a good one, containing the Richard Hannon (senior)-trained pair of Mr Brooks, who had won the July Cup, and Shalford, who annexed three Group Three races, along with John Gosden’s subsequent Prix de la Foret scorer Wolfhound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8qzo_0hcVZuhQ00
Bruce Raymond (Simon Milham/PA)

Though sent off the 9-4 joint-favourite with Mr Brooks in the eight-runner contest, Raymond remembers the race was easy pickings for Sheikh Albadou, who was trained by the late Alex Scott.

“He was a lovely horse, a rich bay, and he was just very good,” said Raymond. “He was relatively easy to train and at that time, I was second jockey riding for Sheikh Maktoum (Al Maktoum), so was riding a lot of work for Alex Scott as well. We had some good fun.”

In a golden era of jockeyship, with the likes of Lester Piggott, Willie Carson, Pat Eddery, Steve Cauthen and Walter Swinburn on the scene, Raymond was content to pick up any top-class ride he could – as he did at Haydock.

“Sheikh Albadou was very good. He won the Breeders’ Cup the year before with Pat Eddery, who was the number one jockey for Sheikh Maktoum at the time,” he remembered.

“Pat went off to ride for Coolmore the following year and Walter was aboard him thereafter – but I don’t know why Walter didn’t ride him at Haydock. Lucky for me!

“I was lucky enough to get the ride and won on him. I held him up and he quickened nicely and went clear inside the final furlong. I think he ducked right a bit, but he won pretty easily (by two and a half lengths).

[xdelx]

“He would have been a better horse with blinkers on, because he used to pull up when he got to the front and I possibly went a stride or two too soon.

“I thought he was a certainty. I thought he was better than Mr Brooks and would win if I didn’t cock it up – and I probably nearly did.

“I think Lester was second on Mr Brooks, who sadly died afterwards after another Breeders’ Cup at Gulfstream. He was good, but not as good as Sheikh Albadou.”

Raymond, whose first big win came aboard Rainstorm in the 1962 Newbury Autumn Cup, also won a July Cup, a Nunthorpe, an Ayr Gold Cup and guided unconsidered Blue Judge to a runner-up finish in the 1993 Derby.

Yet his trio of Sprint Cup victories are among his favourite career highlights.

Sheikh Albadou would have to be easily one of the best I rode

Raymond – who was in the Derby winner’s circle this year with the Suhail-owned Desert Crown – said: “It was a lucky race for me. Haydock was a good track. When I was riding for Michael Jarvis, he was leading trainer and I was leading jockey for a couple of years there, because we used to send our best horses there.

“It was a terrible place to get into, but it was great racing and a good track. They put on all the best races, so I used to enjoy going there.

“Funnily enough, the Sprint Cup was a very good race for me, as I had won it on Petong (1984) when it was called the Vernons Sprint Cup, and I won it on one of John Dunlop’s, Runnett (1981).

“Petong was a very good horse. I won the Wokingham, Stewards’ Cup and then the Vernons Sprint on him – which was run on a round course then.

“When I won on Runnett it was a round course and then they changed it. When I won on Sheikh Albadou, it was a straight course.

“Petong, who was trained by Michael Jarvis, was a very good horse. He was a gorgeous grey horse, by Mummy’s Pet.

“But Sheikh Albadou would have to be easily one of the best I rode, although he wouldn’t be considered it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEBDk_0hcVZuhQ00
Dream Of Dreams with Oisin Murphy at Haydock (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

“I thought Petong was a fantastic horse because he came up through the handicap ratings. It was hard to set them apart from each other – they were both very, very good.”

He added: “It has been a really lucky race for me, because after I retired, I was involved with a few other winners of the race.

“When working for Maktoum Al Maktoum we had Iktamal (1996) and Royal Applause (1997), Hello Youmzain for Jaber Abdullah (2019) and Dream Of Dreams for Saeed Suhail (2020).

“Obviously, I was working with Joe Mercer when Iktamal won and I went over with jockey Willie Ryan to Canada with him afterwards, which was very enjoyable. Yes, it has been a lucky race for me.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emaraaty Ana faces 16 in Sprint Cup defence

Last year’s winner Emaraaty Ana heads a maximum field of 17 for Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock. The Kevin Ryan-trained six-year-old is without a win since beating Starman in a close finish last season, but hinted at a return to form when third over an inadequate five furlongs in the Nunthorpe last time out.
SPORTS
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Marizanne Kapp stars again as Oval Invincibles retain their Hundred crown

Oval Invincibles retained their Women’s Hundred title in front of a record crowd at Lord’s, with Marizanne Kapp once again steering her side home in a rerun of the inaugural final against Southern Brave. The South Africa international was player of the match for a in the 2021...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Eddery
Person
Steve Cauthen
Person
Michael Jarvis
Person
Lester Piggott
newschain

Lee Bullen’s league-leading Ayr win again

Dipo Akinyemi scored for the fifth successive game as unbeaten cinch Championship leaders Ayr won 2-1 at Morton. The summer signing from Welling took his tally to seven goals during that hot streak, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box 11 minutes before half-time. Jack Baird...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haydock Sprint#The Haydock Sprint Cup#Group One#Prix De La Foret
newschain

California wildfire destroys around 100 homes

Around 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands of people under evacuation orders. Fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began on Friday afternoon near the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

EU regulator clears tweaked versions of Covid vaccines

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the authorisation of two coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which have been tweaked to include protection against an early version of the Omicron variant. The EU drugs regulator said in a statement that the two messenger RNA boosters offered protection both...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open

Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and professional tennis with a third-round defeat by Ajla Tomljanovic. Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who have flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending. But,...
TENNIS
newschain

Russian military facing ‘severe manpower shortages’, says US

The United States has determined that Russia is suffering “severe manpower shortages” in its six-month-old war with Ukraine and has become more desperate in its efforts to find new troops to send to the front lines, according to a new American intelligence finding. Russia is looking to address...
MILITARY
newschain

Admiral Muskwe enjoys fine debut as Fleetwood earn a point

A debut goal for Admiral Muskwe rescued a point for Fleetwood in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Wycombe. The visitors had Garath McCleary sent off inside 10 minutes but led at the break through Anis Mehmeti, before former Wycombe striker Muskwe levelled with a poacher’s strike midway through the second half.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
153K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy