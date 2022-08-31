The San Jose Police Department is seeing fewer recruits, and those in training are dropping out or failing at the highest rate since 2021. San Jose started its latest police academy class in June with only 28 recruits—the smallest class since 2019, according to city data. The prior class which graduates in September lost 17 out of 37 police... The post San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts appeared first on San José Spotlight.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO