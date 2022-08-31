ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
San José Spotlight

Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing

A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Co. Prepared to Begin Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters

The County of Santa Clara announced today that its mass vaccination locations and local clinics are prepared to administer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 boosters once supplies arrive. The first significant shipment of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters is not expected to be delivered until next week, with new vaccination appointments being scheduled no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 7.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline

With a shopping cart full of his belongings, Jonathan Todd Carlson watched as bulldozers broke down his makeshift home for the last six months—a tarp shelter near Columbus Park. A mechanic by trade and a veteran of 10 years, Carlson has been navigating homelessness in San Jose since 2015, after spending his money on his mother’s... The post San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Settles Lawsuit with 49ers

Update: City of Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton replied to The Weekly after publication with the following comment: “Consistent with the resolution of the litigation, the 49ers have developed practices to provide more transparency with the Santa Clara Stadium Authority, comply with contractual and legal obligations, and have agreed to greater operational efficiencies. In addition, the 49ers have agreed to monetary terms.”
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts

The San Jose Police Department is seeing fewer recruits, and those in training are dropping out or failing at the highest rate since 2021. San Jose started its latest police academy class in June with only 28 recruits—the smallest class since 2019, according to city data. The prior class which graduates in September lost 17 out of 37 police... The post San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Exclusive: Death of Another Atria Senior Living Resident After ‘Something They Ingested'

A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria senior living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Awaits Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Shipment

Santa Clara County announced Friday all its mass vaccination locations and clinics will administer the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot once supplies arrive. The first shipment of the updated vaccine is expected to be delivered next week and new vaccine appointments will be scheduled starting Wednesday. The original COVID-19 booster...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
knbr.com

Mayor calls police after heated meeting regarding 49ers, Santa Clara

The battle between the 49ers and Santa Clara has reached a conclusion of sorts, but it was apparently preceded by a massive blowup that led to the police being called. According to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, a closed session involving Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor and the city council got heated during a discussion surrounding lawsuits between the city and the 49ers organization.
SANTA CLARA, CA

