Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Installs Devices, Materials at Some Intersections to Combat Sideshows
San Jose may finally have found a way to combat one of the city’s biggest headaches, sideshows. For the past three months, they’ve been installing devices and materials to make intersections smaller and harder for activities like drifting. They’re called intersection treatments. “It was mostly four or...
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
NBC Bay Area
Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City
A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing
A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Co. Prepared to Begin Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters
The County of Santa Clara announced today that its mass vaccination locations and local clinics are prepared to administer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 boosters once supplies arrive. The first significant shipment of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters is not expected to be delivered until next week, with new vaccination appointments being scheduled no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 7.
San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline
With a shopping cart full of his belongings, Jonathan Todd Carlson watched as bulldozers broke down his makeshift home for the last six months—a tarp shelter near Columbus Park. A mechanic by trade and a veteran of 10 years, Carlson has been navigating homelessness in San Jose since 2015, after spending his money on his mother’s... The post San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Couple Overpaid City of San Jose for Trash Pickup for Years, You Too?
Weekly ups and downs banged up Dena and Joe Priolo’s old trash bin. So they recently called the City of San Jose. The tech who dropped off the can also dropped a bomb: “He goes, ‘well, you’ve got a 32 gallon can, but you’re paying for a 64 gallon can,’” Dena Priolo recalled.
Cool ideas to cool off in the Bay Area this Labor Day weekend
Here are some of the ways you can cool off this weekend and you don't have to go far!
Where, when Bay Area residents can get updated COVID-19 boosters
Here’s an updating list of Bay Area public health departments that have announced how they will distribute the omicron-specific booster shots: Moderna’s, which is available to all adults, and Pfizer’s, for everyone who is at least 12 years old.
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Settles Lawsuit with 49ers
Update: City of Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton replied to The Weekly after publication with the following comment: “Consistent with the resolution of the litigation, the 49ers have developed practices to provide more transparency with the Santa Clara Stadium Authority, comply with contractual and legal obligations, and have agreed to greater operational efficiencies. In addition, the 49ers have agreed to monetary terms.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts
The San Jose Police Department is seeing fewer recruits, and those in training are dropping out or failing at the highest rate since 2021. San Jose started its latest police academy class in June with only 28 recruits—the smallest class since 2019, according to city data. The prior class which graduates in September lost 17 out of 37 police... The post San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Massive Bay Area Vietnamese market, food hall proposed for former San Jose Sears
The market would feature multiple food courts, merchandise, a banquet hall and an entertainment center.
NBC Bay Area
Exclusive: Death of Another Atria Senior Living Resident After ‘Something They Ingested'
A second elderly resident living in a Bay Area Atria senior living facility has died after reportedly ingesting a substance. This latest case confirmed by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is out of Atria Walnut Creek. The resident there passed away Wednesday, nine days after the facility said the Walnut Creek resident "appeared to suffer a negative reaction to something they ingested."
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Awaits Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Shipment
Santa Clara County announced Friday all its mass vaccination locations and clinics will administer the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot once supplies arrive. The first shipment of the updated vaccine is expected to be delivered next week and new vaccine appointments will be scheduled starting Wednesday. The original COVID-19 booster...
Missing San Jose girl arrested after fleeing from officers
A missing 15-year-old San Jose girl led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase across Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, according to the CHP. The girl was arrested after she crashed a vehicle on Highway 84.
knbr.com
Mayor calls police after heated meeting regarding 49ers, Santa Clara
The battle between the 49ers and Santa Clara has reached a conclusion of sorts, but it was apparently preceded by a massive blowup that led to the police being called. According to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, a closed session involving Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor and the city council got heated during a discussion surrounding lawsuits between the city and the 49ers organization.
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Raise Concern as San Jose Plans Homeless Encampment Sweep Near Airport
The city of San Jose is preparing to move in and clean out a homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport despite the looming heat wave. The scheduled sweep is set to begin Thursday to accommodate a deadline set by the FAA, which doesn’t allow encampments near an airport.
In-N-Out location with massive drive-through may be coming to South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Long lines at Golden State favorite In-N-Out often mean the burger joint doesn’t live up to its name, with drive-throughs sometimes extending into the street. A new proposed In-N-Out in San Jose would at least avoid that pitfall: according to the San Jose Mercury News, the location would have a […]
Comments / 0