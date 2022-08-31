ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Carlos Coreas
3d ago

va should invest in education instead of investing in oppressive institutions, their school are using last decade computers but cops are using the latest technology to oppres the population,.

WJLA

First section of new I-66 Express Lanes set to open around Sept. 10

GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced plans Friday to open the western-most segment of the new I-66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The nine-mile western stretch of I-66 Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville....
GAINESVILLE, VA
WTOP

Western section of new I-66 Express Lanes to open ahead of schedule

The Virginia Department of Transportation on Friday said the westernmost part of the I-66 Express Lanes will open next weekend — ahead of schedule. The 9-mile section that runs from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to Va. Route 28 in Centreville will open sometime during the weekend of Sept. 10, VDOT said in a statement.
GAINESVILLE, VA
WJLA

Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Cars
Fredericksburg, VA
ffxnow.com

With fall nearly here, Fairfax County has been phasing out gas leaf blowers

With fall just around the corner, Fairfax County has begun to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers in favor of battery-powered blowers. Last week, the county announced that its Park Authority and Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) are “in the process of phasing out gas-powered blowers” in favor of “exclusively purchasing” battery-powered blowers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford patrol car damaged. Man arrested for DUI

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a repeat DUI offender was arrested Wednesday night in North Stafford after causing a multi-vehicle crash. The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy E.R. Houde was in his marked patrol vehicle stopped at a red traffic signal on southbound U.S. 1 at Aquia Park Shopping Center, with a red Hyundai Elantra stopped behind him. Suddenly, a southbound Acura MDX smashed into the rear of the Hyundai, pushing it into the rear of the patrol car. Although there was significant damage to the vehicles, no one was injured in the crash.
STAFFORD, VA
theriver953.com

VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. considering ‘restructuring entirely’ how trash is collected

Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage. “It’s truly aggravating,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’ve gone through it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Progressive Rail Roading

VRE, Clark Construction 'top out' rail maintenance facility

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and Clark Construction Group yesterday marked the "topping out" of the lifecycle overhaul and upgrade (LOU) facility project in Fredericksburg, Virginia. When completed, the 33,500-square-foot facility will support the maintenance infrastructure required for lifecycle repairs onsite of the commuter railroad's locomotives, rail cars and cab...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

