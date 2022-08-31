Read full article on original website
Carlos Coreas
3d ago
va should invest in education instead of investing in oppressive institutions, their school are using last decade computers but cops are using the latest technology to oppres the population,.
Reply
3
Related
WJLA
First section of new I-66 Express Lanes set to open around Sept. 10
GAINESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced plans Friday to open the western-most segment of the new I-66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The nine-mile western stretch of I-66 Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville....
Guns, drugs found in stolen car after chase in Fairfax County
The four people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. One of the officers was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chase. Inside the car, police found two handguns, bags of marijuana and a bottle of promethazine codeine cough syrup.
WTOP
Western section of new I-66 Express Lanes to open ahead of schedule
The Virginia Department of Transportation on Friday said the westernmost part of the I-66 Express Lanes will open next weekend — ahead of schedule. The 9-mile section that runs from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to Va. Route 28 in Centreville will open sometime during the weekend of Sept. 10, VDOT said in a statement.
WJLA
Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ffxnow.com
With fall nearly here, Fairfax County has been phasing out gas leaf blowers
With fall just around the corner, Fairfax County has begun to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers in favor of battery-powered blowers. Last week, the county announced that its Park Authority and Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) are “in the process of phasing out gas-powered blowers” in favor of “exclusively purchasing” battery-powered blowers.
Richmond Fire crew rescues lift operators at 7-Eleven
Two people were rescued from a mechanical lift in a gas station parking lot in South Richmond Thursday morning.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford patrol car damaged. Man arrested for DUI
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a repeat DUI offender was arrested Wednesday night in North Stafford after causing a multi-vehicle crash. The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy E.R. Houde was in his marked patrol vehicle stopped at a red traffic signal on southbound U.S. 1 at Aquia Park Shopping Center, with a red Hyundai Elantra stopped behind him. Suddenly, a southbound Acura MDX smashed into the rear of the Hyundai, pushing it into the rear of the patrol car. Although there was significant damage to the vehicles, no one was injured in the crash.
Person hurt after shot fired at DC Metro station; service at L’Enfant Plaza affected
The Metro Transit Police was investigating a gunshot at the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station Thursday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I was so mad’: Richmond Woman crushed after precious plants stolen
8News spoke with Cheyenne Flint, who says she came home on the night of her birthday to an unwelcome surprise -- her 6' tall plant was missing. But what she would find next was even more disturbing.
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. considering ‘restructuring entirely’ how trash is collected
Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage. “It’s truly aggravating,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’ve gone through it...
Richmond County sued over Strata Clean Energy solar project
Richmond County Circuit Court buildingCourtesy of Jimmy Emerson (CC 2.0) Richmond County, like many rural localities, has caught the eye of solar companies, and the promise of millions of dollars in revenue has caught the attention of the local government.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond Police searching for Byrd Street hit-and-run suspect
Richmond Police said detectives found that the suspect was driving on South 5th Street around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 when he drove through a red light and hit someone who was driving on East Byrd Street.
Suspect in Woodbridge armed robbery gave police false identity after arrest
This week, Prince William County police discovered that one of the the two men who had been arrested for a recent armed robbery at a Woodbridge hotel had not given his real identity to police.
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
Progressive Rail Roading
VRE, Clark Construction 'top out' rail maintenance facility
The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and Clark Construction Group yesterday marked the "topping out" of the lifecycle overhaul and upgrade (LOU) facility project in Fredericksburg, Virginia. When completed, the 33,500-square-foot facility will support the maintenance infrastructure required for lifecycle repairs onsite of the commuter railroad's locomotives, rail cars and cab...
State Police investigating crash that killed Virginia man
Police said the driver of a 2020 Subaru Forester was headed south on a private driveway when the driver stopped and proceeded to cross over the westbound lanes of Lee Highway. The driver pulled directly into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, and the truck was unable to avoid hitting the Subaru in the side.
Two hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in Woodbridge
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex is facing multiple charges, according to police. The shooting, that happened Tuesday afternoon, on Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley left a man suffering from multiple...
Troopers seize 9 pounds of fentanyl, 100 pounds of meth
YORK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects after locating more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with a license plate violation on Interstate 80 just before the Utica exit,...
Comments / 2