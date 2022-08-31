Read full article on original website
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn't who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
Review: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Is Filled With Beautiful Images and Tired Archetypes
In the beginning, there is Galadriel. How could it be any other way?
Are Harfoots the same as Hobbits? What's the difference?
We explain just who the Harfoots are
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1&2 review: "This could be the one fantasy show to rule them all"
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will change television forever. That's not hyperbole – there's simply that much weighing on the series' metaphorical shoulders. Much has been made of Amazon's Jeff Bezos spending almost $1 billion on the first season alone. Should this adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's work not become a water-cooler sensation, it's unlikely any streamer will risk spending that much money on a...
Polygon
This Lord of the Rings Middle-earth map can help you navigate The Rings of Power
J.R.R. Tolkien didn’t just love maps — he ascribed the entire world-building success of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings to his cartographical exercises. And it’s no surprise that the new Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power honors Tolkien’s achievement in rendering Middle-earth in map form.
NME
Nathalie Emmanuel on the final season of 'Game Of Thrones': "It was never the show that pleased everybody"
Nathalie Emmanuel has reflected on the divisive final season of Game Of Thrones, saying it was "never the show that pleased everybody". The HBO series, which came to an end in 2019 after eight seasons, gave Emmanuel her international breakthrough in the role of Missandei, who acted as an advisor to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).
wegotthiscovered.com
'She-Hulk' just introduced an Avenger's long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong's cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger's long-lost relative in plain sight.
EW.com
House of the Dragon shocker: Game of Thrones veteran bows out as co-showrunner
The latest twist on the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is happening behind the scenes. Miguel Sapochnik, who came aboard the freshman fantasy drama at HBO as co-showrunner, has now surprisingly left his post, leaving House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal as the sole showrunner. Sapochnik...
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Sophia Nomvete says costume was designed around her newborn baby
New mother and actor Sophia Nomvete has revealed that costume staff were mindful and inclusive of her baby daughter when creating her look for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Nomvete, who will portray the dwarf princess Disa in the TV series, attended her first audition for the role while in her third trimester.The role required someone “warm and maternal”, which felt like the perfect fit for the heavily pregnant actor. “I thought: ‘Well, I don’t know how much more maternal it gets. Let’s go for it!’” Nomvete told The Guardian.When the actor flew to New Zealand...
thedigitalfix.com
One Harry Potter villain scared Stephen King, and it's not Voldemort
The fifth Harry Potter book – Order of the Phoenix – was delivered into the hungry arms of a rabid fanbase in the summer of 2003. And Entertainment Weekly asked one of the other most successful authors of all time – Stephen King – to review it.
A new ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel quietly confronts an uncomfortable legacy
J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels are often seen as a rebuke to fascism. But like other fascist rebukers of his day, Winston Churchill for example, his “Middle-earth” fantasy world is not free from racist philosophy. The new Amazon Prime series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which is based on Tolkien’s work, makes a deliberate effort to quietly confront that uncomfortable legacy through its casting choices. It’s an admirable decision, but it’s limited by the deeply ingrained ideas of racial difference and racial determinism in Tolkien’s world.
The Relationship Between Elrond and Galadriel Is Deeper Than You Might Think (Spoilers)
We have officially entered the time of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and have been re-introduced to a couple of fan-favorite characters in Elrond and Galadriel. As many may remember from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Elrond and Galadriel have been around for thousands of years.
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan review – Spock and Kirk shine in charming Enterprise revisit
The 1982 sequel to the original Star Trek film, featuring a film debut for Kirstie Alley, returns to cinemas with its crowdpleasing zap and raw emotion intact. The 1982 sequel to the original Star Trek feature film is now re-released: a brisker, brasher work directed by Nicholas Meyer which moved away from the more lugubrious, Kubrickian ambitions of the first film and back to the crowdpleasing zap of the TV show, importantly starting with the irresistible theme tune. However, 60s TV Star Trek would surely never have given us anything like the rather extraordinary moment included in this movie: chief engineer Mr Scott is discreetly treated for a certain ailment by Dr McCoy, because of his recent "shore leave". Too much information there about Mr Scott's private life.
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Premiere Glitches for Prime Users
After years of being in the works, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially arrived. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated live-action series arrived on the platform a few hours earlier than previously planned, launching at 9/8c. But as it turns out, the return to Middle Earth wasn't smooth for everybody, as some Prime Video users were experiencing glitches when the episodes launched. For some users, the streaming service very briefly locked up Episode 1 — but allowed them to play Episode 2.
'The Rings of Power' Is the Most Expensive Television Show Ever Made
This is the summer of bringing fantasy back. After House of the Dragon premiered to high approval ratings on HBO, another long-awaited prequel is finally here: The Rings of Power. Unlike many other high-profile fantasy series, The Rings of Power lives on Prime Video. Article continues below advertisement. The Lord...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans laugh at themselves after 'She-Hulk' proves a widespread theory was way off the mark
Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3. Well, that didn't take long. Previously on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky revealed to Tatiana Maslany's Jen Walters that he was a changed monster and desired to get his parole so he could live a quiet life with his "seven soulmates," a bunch of women he'd met through the prison pen-pal system. Fans weren't buying it, though, and immediately started theorizing that this was just a cover story so Abomination could go join the Thunderbolts.
Has Apple TV Plus Renewed 'Trying' For a Fourth Season Yet? We Need Answers!
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of the television series Trying on Apple TV Plus. All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) wanted from the get-go was a child. Their parenthood journey is the central conflict of the hit Apple TV Plus series Trying. Fans were...
We Need a Season 2 of 'Partner Track' After That Major Season 1 Cliffhanger
Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) is a bonafide workaholic, determined to make partner at a competitive New York law firm in the Netflix series Partner Track. "They say being on the partner track is how you find out who you really are," Ingrid says in the pilot episode. Ingrid's best friend...
