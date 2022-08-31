Read full article on original website
Ted Nugent Speaks Out About Ozzy Osbourne’s Decision to Relocate From ‘Hellhole’ Los Angeles
Following the news that Ozzy Osbourne was officially leaving the U.S. due to gun violence throughout the country, fellow musician Ted Nugent had a few choice words about the rock legend’s decision. As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne spoke to The Guardian about the reason behind him leaving the U.S....
Top Gun: Maverick Director Recalls Showing Val Kilmer His Sweet Scene For The First Time
While Iceman and Maverick’s rivalry in the first Top Gun movie may have caused a small real-life rivalry between Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise, the actors have always had a strong respect for each other. When it was time to get to filming the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise “rallied” to get Kilmer back for the movie. Their characters' reunion scene ended up being such a sweet and emotional moment, and recently Maverick’s director opened up about what it was like showing the scene to Kilmer for the first time.
Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Set to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
If you believe the papers, Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stallion will join the cast of the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. To what capacity, however, is still unclear. Will she be a superhero, a “normal” person, a musician? Unclear.
Jennifer Lawrence Slips On $35 Adidas Slides With Socks & Leggings For Yoga Class
Jennifer Lawrence looked comfy and casual while out in New York City on Tuesday. The award-winning actress was dressed in classic closet staples while making her way to a yoga class. Lawrence was spotted out in a cropped black tank top. The lightweight separate had a scooped neckline and tiny spaghetti straps. She teamed the piece with black high-waist leggings and an olive green handbag. Her accessories didn’t stop there, the Golden Globe winner stuck to a cozy vibe for the outing and blocked out the sun with oversized Illesteva sunglasses and layered gold necklaces. Lawrence styled her wavy blond hair in...
Paris Jackson Rocks A Tank Top As She Goes For A Scooter Ride In LA: Photo
Paris Jackson, 24, knows just how to look effortlessly stylish while riding two wheels! The only daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson opted for a scooter as her mode of transportation on August 31, while out in Los Angeles. Although it was unclear where Paris was headed, she sure looked gorgeous while driving the bike.
Jay Leno’s Garage: Exclusive "Brie Larson" Clip
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel herself, kicks off season seven with the newly released Nissan Z – and teaches Jay how to fly! Actor and TV host Alfonso Ribeiro reveals his secret passion! Car journalist and general funny guy Jonny Lieberman plays everyone’s favorite game show, Stump a Car Nerd! And Jay tours the Divergent factory, a car manufacturer that is revolutionizing the auto industry, with their latest in 3-D technology. Season 7 of Jay Leno's Garage premieres on CNBC on Wednesday, September 7 at 10PM ET/PT.
Rising Artist Nikki Taylor Reveals New Single "Fake Luv"
A confident release about self-worth, "Fake Luv" is well worth checking out by anyone who wants to feel good and lift their mood. Nikki Taylor (aka Nikki Taylor Vibe) is a US recording artist based in NYC. She's a cross-genre artist with a soulful voice and an ability to connect deeply with her audience through hypnotic vocals and lyrics that tell stories. Shortly after collaborating with Roya Da 5’9 and Young Ra in 2020, she released her debut EP, Siren. The project garnered acclaim for its broad range of topics from mental health, addiction, depression and anxiety to empowerment and self-love, and Nikki went on to be named Breakout Artist of the Year by Power 98.5.
