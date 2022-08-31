ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

3 injured in crash near Detroit Lakes airport

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash near the Detroit Lakes airport Friday evening. The Minnesota Highway Patrol said the three people were traveling west on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to turn south onto...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
740thefan.com

5 counties apply for grant to replace 3 aging Red River bridges

POLK COUNTY, MINNESOTA (KFGO) – Polk County is taking the lead in applying for a federal grant to replace three aging Red River bridges located in or near the Minnesota communities of Nielsville, Georgetown, and Hendrum. Polk County Engineer Rich Sanders says besides Polk County, Cass, Clay, Norman, and...
POLK COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Two arrested in separate incidents on Valley City State campus overnight

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Police responded to two incidents on and around the Valley City State campus overnight. Just before midnight officers were dispatched to the third floor of a dorm for an intoxicated man who became combative with both officers and emergency medical staff on scene and at Mercy hospital. 18-year-old Gordon-Lee Ma Enyart-Martinez from Ottertail, Minn. was attended to by medical personnel then arrested for felony assault and transferred to the Barnes County Jail.
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Fargo, ND
City
Sioux City, IA
Fargo, ND
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy