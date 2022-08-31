Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
3 injured in crash near Detroit Lakes airport
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash near the Detroit Lakes airport Friday evening. The Minnesota Highway Patrol said the three people were traveling west on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to turn south onto...
740thefan.com
5 counties apply for grant to replace 3 aging Red River bridges
POLK COUNTY, MINNESOTA (KFGO) – Polk County is taking the lead in applying for a federal grant to replace three aging Red River bridges located in or near the Minnesota communities of Nielsville, Georgetown, and Hendrum. Polk County Engineer Rich Sanders says besides Polk County, Cass, Clay, Norman, and...
740thefan.com
Two arrested in separate incidents on Valley City State campus overnight
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Police responded to two incidents on and around the Valley City State campus overnight. Just before midnight officers were dispatched to the third floor of a dorm for an intoxicated man who became combative with both officers and emergency medical staff on scene and at Mercy hospital. 18-year-old Gordon-Lee Ma Enyart-Martinez from Ottertail, Minn. was attended to by medical personnel then arrested for felony assault and transferred to the Barnes County Jail.
740thefan.com
Natural gas line cut near West Fargo, some customers lose gas service
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A contractor cut a four-inch natural gas line during installation Thurs. morning causing a gas leak that cut off service to about 30 Xcel Energy customers in a residential area at the intersection of County Road 17 and 32nd Ave. north of West Fargo. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
4 detained after Fargo Police, Cass Co. Drug Task Force, SWAT carry out high-risk warrant
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly before 7am Thursday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team and Fargo Police assisted the Cass County Drug Task Force in carrying out a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at an apartment building on the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway in South Fargo near Sanford Hospital.
Comments / 0