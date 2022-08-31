ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV, commentators set for Georgia vs. Oregon game

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

College football is finally back. Fans received a taste of the action in Week 0. Now, Georgia Bulldog and Oregon Duck fans can finally watch their beloved teams again in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Georgia football’s last game was a national championship victory over Alabama. That is in the rearview mirror now. The 2022 edition of the Georgia Bulldogs has to prove itself.

Georgia’s season opener against Oregon will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The contest is considered a neutral site, but some Oregon fans may disagree with that.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will be televised on ABC. The television commentators for the game are Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath.

The ESPN radio commentators are Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons.

The No. 12 Oregon Ducks finished last season losing three of their final four games including a pair of blowouts to Utah. First-year Oregon head coach Dan Lanning just won a national championship as the defensive coordinator at Georgia. Now, he will face his former boss, Kirby Smart.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning will play against numerous players he coached during his time in Athens. Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard

No. 3 Georgia won the national championship last season, but lost a record-breaking 15 players to the 2022 NFL draft. Smart and Georgia have a strong roster and return starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. The Dawgs need to get out to a strong start against Oregon. Georgia’s last defeat came in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 SEC championship game.

