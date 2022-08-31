ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Biggest winners and losers of the summer transfer window

And ... breathe. After a flurry of deadline-day moves, theScore picks out the winners and losers from the most unpredictable summer transfer window of our time. While winning all there is to win in the European game in recent years, Real Madrid slowly amassed young talent, knowing the time would come to replace the stalwarts who've led them to glory. The club planned in advance, signing replacements before they were needed. Vinicius Junior signed his contract one year before Cristiano Ronaldo departed, Ferland Mendy served his apprenticeship under Marcelo as the Brazilian's career was winding down, and Eder Militao took notes from Sergio Ramos before the longtime captain left for Paris Saint-Germain.
Lionel Messi receives a standing ovation from Toulouse fans after laying on two classy assists for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's routine 3-0 win that kept them top of Ligue 1

Lionel Messi was applauded off the pitch by the whole Toulouse stadium after delivering a superb performance for Paris Saint-Germain. Christophe Galtier's side triumphed 3-0 in a routine Ligue 1 win at the Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France on Wednesday evening. Messi laid on assists for Neymar...
