Chat Pile and No Coast Fest founder interview each other about noise rock’s current moment, dream reunions & more

Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
This Texas city named in top 10 best brunch cities in America for 2022
Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you're feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
Over easy & extra cheesy: Best breakfast spots in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — For the U.S. the month of September means that fall is almost here and that it’s Better Breakfast Month!. Texas is filled with incredible breakfast spots and North Texas is no stranger to the most important meal of the day game. NationalToday says, “Many restaurants offer light, nutritious breakfast options. So, while passing on the chocolate chip pancakes and cream cheese stuffed French toast may require a little willpower, we’re confident you’ll still be able to find an option that will satisfy nearly any craving — and will get your day off to a great start.”
Allen's Katelyn Jong Lands in Top 10 at Her First Senior Competition
Three gymnasts from Collin County placed in the top ten in the all-around at U.S. Championships two weeks ago in Tampa. Konnor McClain, who trains in Plano, brought home top honors. Frisco's Skye Blakeley came in sixth. Allen's Katelyn Jong took ninth in what was only her first senior-level competition.
'Timeless treasure': What the new silos mural means for McKinney
On Wednesday, a woman stopped to take pictures of the silos off of Virginia Street. Before her, a visual story of the soul of McKinney had been coming together over a span of weeks, and by Wednesday, the etchings on the side of the silos had become faces and figures: a young girl with a backpack sported a pair of cowgirl boots. A child held an adult’s hand while looking off into the distance. A student stared across the expanse of McKinney, looking directly into the eyes of the community before her while embracing her mother.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
DFW to Gain Two More Dutch Bros Storefronts
From coffees and smoothies to flavorful teas and goodies, this coffee shop provides quick-service menu items to diners.
Dallas’ 10 Best Dressed Women Ring in the Unofficial Start of Social Season
Oscar de la Renta on the 2018 Ten Best Dressed runway at Neiman Marcus. Amid the bevy of galas and gatherings that commences each fall in Dallas, those held in support of the Crystal Charity Ball have always shined particularly bright. Case in point: the Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas Fashion Show, a Neiman Marcus-fueled affair many think of as the official start to Dallas’ social season.
North Texas Scores Top 3 Real-Estate Cities
North Texas has one of the hottest, in-demand real estate markets, with three cities topping the list for best in the country. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney were ranked as the top three best cities to buy a home, according to WalletHub’s “Best Real Estate Markets” survey. The...
‘Booty call’: Texas native, Oklahoma QB General Booty inks NIL deal with some profits going to children’s hospital
While he may not be the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners but a certain sophomore transfer for OU is doing big things on and off the field, and he's well known in the world of college football after his high school years balling in Texas.
DFW Falls To Second Place In U.S. In New Apartment Development
For the last four years, the Dallas-Fort Worth area lead the country in new apartment developments, but a recent study published by RentCafe reports that it has fallen second behind the New York City area. According to the study, despite pressing economic concerns and supply chain disruptions in the aftermath...
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online Relationship
Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village church is stepping down.Debby Hudson/Unsplash. Matt Chandler, the pastor of a popular Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch admitted to having an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and is now stepping down from preaching and teaching. NBC 5 says that the pastor of The Village Church said the relationship was not sexual or romantic. However, elders said the messages sent over Instagram were unwise and Chandler said they revealed something unhealthy in him.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
The PGA’s North Texas Office Is Named
Choosing a name is a big decision. Most parents agonize over it for weeks or months, and Frisco’s baby isn’t any different. The Northern Texas PGA office at PGA Frisco has officially been named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. Local Profile recently reported...
This Abandoned Texas Mall Has Been Left For Dead!
Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
The 20-Car Garage in This $43 Million Dallas Mansion Can Charge 8 EVs at Once
Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this palatial home in University Park and its lofty price tag. A Dallas mega-mansion years in the making has finally come onto the market and it’s primed to be the most expensive listing in town. The lavish, European-inspired estate is asking a whopping $43 million and was reportedly custom built by real estate investor and homeowner, Christy Thompson. The chateau-esque structure has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms—none of which are alike. “We’re four years in and ready to be finished, with final details expected to be completed in the fall. We’re 98 percent finished inside,” listing agent Diane Stewart...
Roanoke restaurant drag show sparks controversy
An all-ages drag show at a restaurant in downtown Roanoke over the weekend led to a tense standoff between protesters and armed counter-protesters. Anderson Distillery & Grill, 400 South Oak Street, hosted a “family friendly” event dubbed “Barrel Babes Drag Brunch” on Sunday with professional drag artists lip-synching, dancing and performing comedy routines.
Dallas Tex-Mex Restaurant Back Open After Surviving Pandemic and a Fire
It's been almost two years since Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill had to close its doors after a fire, but this week the well-known restaurant is open for business. "I think all the emotions are running through me, like excitement, anxiety, nervousness and that we're here, I mean that we finally, we made it past the finish line to be to reopen again," said Norma Valles, owner of the restaurant, which is located near Northwest Highway and Central Express Way on Blackwell St.
