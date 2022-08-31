ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

3rd student with a gun arrested this week in Wichita school district

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after a third gun was found at a school in the district this week. Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Wichita Police Department School Resource Officer was working at East High School, 2301 E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious devices’ in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in […]
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

Police are called to another Wichita high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita parents sentenced for murder of their toddler

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant, the two parents who pleaded guilty in July in the death of their 2-year-old son Zaiden Javonovich, were sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon. Javonovich and Marchant were both sentenced to 322 months, which equals out to 26 years and 10 months. “I want to thank […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas officers graduate Use of Force Instructor Training Program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Instructors from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) concluded their two-week Use of Force Instructor Training Program Friday at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program provided the attending officers with foundational information and skills to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate others making...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnes, Corry Anthony; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal trespass; Property as posted...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

City of South Hutchinson hiring deputy city clerk

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson seeks to hire a utilities clerk/deputy city clerk. Primary responsibilities include all aspects of utility billing, general clerical and office duties as the primary point-of-initial-contact at City Hall, and assisting the City Clerk as needed. Employee must also perform general...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Harvey County fire departments to upgrade radios

NEWTON, Kan. —Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy announced that three Harvey County fire/EMS departments have been awarded a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant worth nearly half a million dollars to purchase radio equipment. Newton Fire/EMS will receive $370,000, Halstead Fire/EMS will receive $71,000 and Sedgwick Fire Department will receive...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

KBI to announce new evidence in unsolved Great Bend murder case

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department will announce new evidence in the unsolved Sept. 4, 2002 double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery in Great Bend. The announcement will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following the 20th anniversary of the homicides.
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

Problem home razed after years of complaints

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It took years of fighting, complaining and worrying, but people in one Riverside neighborhood feel safe again. A home in the neighborhood that residents say brought danger, drugs, crime and even death has finally been razed, the sound of which people living at 13th and Mclean have been waiting thirty years to hear.
WICHITA, KS
