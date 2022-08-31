ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Killer Shrew
3d ago

The family of Jayland Walker owes the people of Akron an apology. July 4th was canceled because of them.

wksu.org

A new legal maneuver is being taken to keep abortion clinics in Ohio open

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
Akron, OH
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Akron, OH
Indiana State
University Heights, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Two Universities in Ohio Named to National “2022 Best of the Best LGBTQ+ Friendly” List

Two universities in Ohio have been named to the “2022 Best of the Best LGBTQ+-Friendly Colleges and Universities” list. The list is compiled by Campus Pride, the leading national nonprofit organization for student leaders and campus groups working to create a safer college environment for LGBTQ+ students. The institutions recognized achieved the highest percentages in the LGBTQ-friendly benchmarks for policies, programs and practices on the Campus Pride Index, a national benchmarking tool.
wksu.org

Ohio's expedited pardons provide a quicker path to a fresh start

Since 2019, Ohio has offered an expedited pardon program to ex-offenders. And while awareness of the program has been growing, many still wonder about the options for people who have paid their debt to society and are trying to make a fresh start. On Christmas Eve, 2020, as the world...
WKYC

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam co-hosting fundraiser for US Senate candidate J.D. Vance, causing controversy

CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal, with 3News adding reactions from Browns fans. Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Some team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics.
WLWT 5

ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit against Ohio over abortion rights

CINCINNATI — The ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood filed a joint lawsuit Friday aimed at restoring abortion access in the state. The lawsuit filed in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas brings a state constitutional challenge against SB 23, the law banning abortion at approximately six weeks of pregnancy. It's also known as the Heartbeat Bill.
WTRF- 7News

Eastern Gateway Community College files complaint against the U.S. Department of Education

STEUBENVILLE AND YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) — On Friday, Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) filed a complaint against the U.S Department of Education (ED) regarding the Free College Benefit program. This complaint hopes to bring clarification for over thirty-one thousand students awaiting answers regarding future semesters at EGCC, with the Spring 2023 semester opening enrollment in […]
