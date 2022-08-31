Urgent action is needed from both Holyrood and Westminster to tackle the “catastrophic” cost-of-living crisis facing the poorest families, campaigners have said.In a stark message, Save the Children Scotland said hard-up families may be unable to afford neither heating or eating – adding that the stress and worry caused by soaring prices for food and energy is having “an enormous toll on parents’ mental health”.In a briefing note to be issued to MSPs, who are due to return to Holyrood next week, the charity said it was “deeply concerned about the shattering impact of the cost-of-living crisis on families who...

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO