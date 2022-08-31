Read full article on original website
Chinese students have helped bankroll the US economy. Now fewer want to study here and it risks America's position as a global leader.
Interest in studying in America among Chinese students has declined steeply in recent years. That's because of political tension between the US and China, the number of Covid deaths in the US, and anti-Asian racism. Economists say fewer students from China could mean trouble for the US economy. America's popularity...
FOXBusiness
Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation
United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
MedicalXpress
Thousands will die and millions will suffer from humanitarian crisis of fuel poverty in UK, warn experts
Epidemic-levels of fuel poverty affecting half of U.K. households will cause a "significant humanitarian crisis with thousands of lives lost and millions of children's development blighted," warn health experts in the latest Marmot review led by the UCL Institute of Health Equity. Published today, the new review, "Fuel Poverty, Cold...
China is reselling natural gas to energy-strapped Europe as its economic slowdown leaves it with a surplus, report says
China is reselling natural gas to Europe as an economic slowdown leaves it with a surplus, Nikkei reported. Europe faces a severe energy crisis after Russia slashed the flow of gas to the continent. China's economy is slowing under the weight of a property crisis and a strict zero-COVID policy.
Despite Misunderstandings, Scientists and Indigenous Peoples in the Arctic Have Collaborated on Research Into Mercury Pollution
When Lucy Gray thinks about a warming planet, she knows her people—the Inuit from Nunavik in Canada—intuitively understood that their world was changing long before they heard the words “climate change.”. Indigenous people in the Arctic have always been first to experience climate change and the effects...
FOXBusiness
Experts blame green energy policies for Europe's full-scale energy crisis: 'A warning to the US'
Green energy policies in Europe designed to rapidly shift the continent away from fossil fuel dependence have contributed to soaring power prices in the region. The European benchmark index measuring future electricity prices increased to a record $993 per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday, days after prices in France and Germany surged 25%, according to European Energy Exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. By comparison, the average price of electricity in the U.S. hit $129 per MWh in June, federal data showed.
FOXBusiness
Top industry group raises alarm on future of green energy: 'Has now become a crisis'
FIRST ON FOX: The National Mining Association (NMA) issued a stark warning Tuesday that the U.S. is too reliant on imports to fulfill mineral requirements needed for green energy projects. The NMA, which is the leading trade organization representing mining interests in the U.S., expressed its concerns in a federal...
China's Sophisticated Spying Tactics Are Making It Difficult For US, UK, EU Intelligence To Detect
A former Europe station chief for the U.S. intelligence agency CIA acknowledged that the “Chinese intelligence operatives are on a par with the Russians.”. China is already well known for advanced cyber attacks, like the 2021 Microsoft Corp MSFT hack, which compromised 30,000 organizations globally. Hackers linked to the Chinese government exploited a recently discovered vulnerability in Microsoft Office.
Warning of ‘shattering impact’ of cost-of-living crisis on poorest families
Urgent action is needed from both Holyrood and Westminster to tackle the “catastrophic” cost-of-living crisis facing the poorest families, campaigners have said.In a stark message, Save the Children Scotland said hard-up families may be unable to afford neither heating or eating – adding that the stress and worry caused by soaring prices for food and energy is having “an enormous toll on parents’ mental health”.In a briefing note to be issued to MSPs, who are due to return to Holyrood next week, the charity said it was “deeply concerned about the shattering impact of the cost-of-living crisis on families who...
The US has a ruling class – and Americans must stand up to it
Let’s be clear. The most important economic and political issues facing this country are the extraordinary levels of income and wealth inequality, the rapidly growing concentration of ownership, the long-term decline of the American middle class and the evolution of this country into oligarchy. We know how important these...
maritime-executive.com
Research: Large Commercial Ships Have Most Potential for Nuclear Power
As the maritime industry continues to search for solutions to meet the challenges of decarbonization and long-term financially practical applications, new interest is building in nuclear-powered propulsion for commercial shipping. Considered 75 years ago to be the future of the maritime industry, researchers are renewing exploration based on new technologies.
The Great Resignation forced U.S. companies to order a record number of robots
The U.S. robotics industry is having a boom year, partly thanks to the ongoing labor shortage.
