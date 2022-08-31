Nicki Minaj has delivered her latest single “Super Freaky Girl” along with a brand new episode of Queen Radio, where she spoke to Drake and Lil Wayne. Clocking in at just under three minutes, the track hears Minaj sample Rick James’ famed 1981 hit “Super Freak” for the second time in her career; she also utilized the cut for “Dilly Dally,” which appeared in her 2007 mixtape Playtime Is Over. The rapper previously teased the track as the arrival of “Nick James,” writing on Twitter, “#NickJames is coming to do what the girls SHOULD’VE done. #NickJames is coming to show the girls why they should’ve just sat there & ate their foods. #NickJames is coming to show the boys how to REALLY gag the girls. Pauz #NickJames is coming to restore hope in mankind.”

MUSIC ・ 19 DAYS AGO