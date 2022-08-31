Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
Nicki Minaj Samples Rick James in New Single "Super Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj has delivered her latest single “Super Freaky Girl” along with a brand new episode of Queen Radio, where she spoke to Drake and Lil Wayne. Clocking in at just under three minutes, the track hears Minaj sample Rick James’ famed 1981 hit “Super Freak” for the second time in her career; she also utilized the cut for “Dilly Dally,” which appeared in her 2007 mixtape Playtime Is Over. The rapper previously teased the track as the arrival of “Nick James,” writing on Twitter, “#NickJames is coming to do what the girls SHOULD’VE done. #NickJames is coming to show the girls why they should’ve just sat there & ate their foods. #NickJames is coming to show the boys how to REALLY gag the girls. Pauz #NickJames is coming to restore hope in mankind.”
Nicki Minaj Drops "Super Freaky Girl" Music Video
Nicki Minaj officially has the hit record to kick off the campaign for her next studio album. The Pink Friday rapper kicked off August with the release of "Super Freaky Girl," her latest #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and her first as a solo artist. Today, she finally...
Vivica Fox Is Concerned With Nick Cannon Having So Many Kids: "I Just Don't Like It"
With each announcement of Nick Cannon having a child on the way comes emotional reactions. At this point, the number of children that Cannon has—including those on the way—has been heavily debated, as it is rumored that both Alyssa Scott and Abby De La Rosa are also both pregnant by the media mogul in addition to Brittany Bell. Cannon has made jokes about possibly having 12 children by next year, half of which would have arrived or be delivered in a two-year span.
Stacey Dash Shares Bizarre Video About DMX After Recently Finding Out About His Death
Stacey Dash was once one of the most sought after women in the game. From her acting roles, to her fashion sense, everyone wanted a piece of the Clueless actress in the early 90's. However, things have vastly changed since then, and fans believe the 55-year old actress is actually "clueless" after exhibiting some questionable behaviors over the years. On Wednesday, Stacey added fuel to the concerned fire after posting an emotional video of herself grieving over DMX's death.
Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett
Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
NBA Youngboy's Team Shades DJ Khaled For "GOD DID" Exclusion
Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.
Brittany Renner Congratulates PJ Washington & Alisah Chanel On Their Engagement
A new chapter is beginning for PJ Washington now that the Charlotte Hornets star has proposed to his girlfriend. We often associate Washington with his sports career or his ex, Brittany Renner, who is also the mother of his son. The couple reportedly met while Washington was a college basketball star and Renner was 26 years old, causing wide debates regarding age gaps in couples. Not long after they welcomed their child, Renner and Washington called it quits, causing him to go online and profess that she never really loved him.
Premiere: Toronto Rapper Killy Returns With Video for Jaegen-Produced Single “CEO”
Toronto rapper Killy recently got out of his deal with Epic Records, and he’s starting the next chapter of his career as an independent artist with new single and video “CEO” via his own Secret Sound Club label. The single was produced by fellow Torontonian Jaegen, best...
Offset Goes to War for His Solo Career, Sues Migos’ Longtime Record Label
Offset has filed a lawsuit against his longtime record label, Quality Control Music, accusing the label of trying to stake a claim on his solo career, despite the rapper allegedly paying “millions” for the rights to his own music. The dispute stems from Offset (real name Kiari Cephus) dropping his new song “54321” last Friday, which was produced by Baby Keem and released through Motown Records. Offset has primarily released music with Quality Control, the Atlanta-based record label he and his Migos counterparts Quavo and Takeoff signed to in August 2013, putting the trio on the global stage with their debut...
Wack 100, Tyrese & Twitter Are In Disbelief Over Stacey Dash's DMX Video
Stacey Dash had the Internet in shambles last night after she shared an emotional video discussing DMX's death. Apparently, she only became aware that the Ruff Ryders rapper passed away this week after scrolling on Instagram. The news hit close to home as Stacey Dash also faced her own struggles with addiction in the past. She revealed that she's been sober for over six years.
DaBaby's Concert in New Orleans CANCELED After Rapper Sells Less Than 500 Tickets
DaBaby was forced to cancel an upcoming show in New Orleans after the rapper sold less than 500 tickets for a venue that fits 14,000, Radar can confirm.The controversial and embattled rapper was previously scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Arena this Friday, September 2, until Ticketmaster’s listing for the show was deactivated on Tuesday.“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the listing now reads.Although Ticketmaster said the concert had been canceled, the show’s promoters – Euell "7th Ward Shorty" Sylvester and Greg Pulver – claimed the event had only been “postponed” and they are “working...
Joseph Sikora Has Words For Gianni Paolo: "Chill Out Brayden"
Just when 50 Cent told his Power actors to chill out, Joseph Sikora kicks things up a notch with a simple social media post. The drama has shifted from their prospective Power series to the internet after Gianni Paolo called out Joseph Sikora for dissing him. Paolo attempted to say hello to his peer and instead, Sikora turned his back on him.
DJ Khaled Says JAY-Z Picked His Latest Cover Art & Says 'God Did' Is His Best Album
Miami, Florida – DJ Khaled has revealed that JAY-Z picked out the cover art for his upcoming thirteenth studio album, God Did which arrives on Friday (August 26). The We The Best boss made the revelation during a recent video interview with Billboard‘s deputy director of Hip Hop and R&B Carl Lamarre. According to Khaled, he stuck to the same formula in having Hov choose a cover out of two options while also revealing the Brooklyn rap legend thinks God Did is his best album.
The Game Speaks On Kids Comparing NBA YoungBoy To 2Pac: "[Kids] Can Not Relate To 2Pac"
The Game may be a seasoned veteran in the industry, but he's also still a fan. Whether it's through interviews, social media or his music, "The Black Slim Shady" rapper loves to share his thoughts and opinions on all things related to Hip Hop culture. While working on his tenth and most recent album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, Game got to work alongside some of the genres up and coming heavyweights, including Fivio Foreign and NBA YoungBoy. Although his song with YoungBoy didn't make the album due to financial reasons, the West Coast emcee still considers him one of the hottest young stars out.
Finesse2Tymes & MoneyBagg Yo Collab On "Black Visa"
Yesterday (September 2), news broke that Memphis artist, Finesse2Tymes, signed a deal with MoneyBagg Yo. Finesse, who is now the newest member of Bread Gang, has always been a force to be reckoned with in the state of Tennessee. After recently being released from jail, the rapper has been in grind mode since his return.
Chlöe Shares Cover Adina Howard's "Freak Like Me"
Chlöe Bailey is setting the stage for her massive solo debut. Though Chlöe x Halle are still hitting the stage together, the older sister of the duo has unleashed a ton of new music in the past year that has fans both excited and curious to hear where she'll be heading next.
