Erie mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.
City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember tested positive for COVID-19 through an at-home test Tuesday night and is isolating at home, an announcement from a city spokesperson stated.
The mayor has confirmed with us that this is his first time testing positive for COVID-19.Local school districts return from summer break with no COVID-19 restrictions
The mayor is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and is working remotely. All the mayor’s in-person meetings are canceled at this time.
