Erie, PA

Erie mayor tests positive for COVID-19

By Anna Ashcraft
 3 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Erie’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember tested positive for COVID-19 through an at-home test Tuesday night and is isolating at home, an announcement from a city spokesperson stated.

The mayor has confirmed with us that this is his first time testing positive for COVID-19.

Local school districts return from summer break with no COVID-19 restrictions

The mayor is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and is working remotely. All the mayor’s in-person meetings are canceled at this time.

This story is breaking. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest on this story.

