Read full article on original website
Related
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Ales for Trails 2022
Kristi Drake and Lynn Harper from the Billings TrailNet talk about Ales for Trails 2022. The impact the Billings TrailNet has made on community trails has been remarkable, made possible through grants, donations, and fundraising events. The Billings TrailNet hosts its 21st Ales for Trails event on September 9th at ZooMontana. Click here to purchase your tickets and be a part of the fun!
yourbigsky.com
Fun Autumn events to get excited for
The first day of Fall is September 22, meaning it’s time to bring out the comfy sweaters and enjoy cooler weather. Several events in and around Billings can help get you excited for the upcoming season. The Montana Brewing Company is hosting its 2022 Harvestfest on Saturday, October 8,...
Tourist Gets Busted Walking on Old Faithful, Immediately Regrets It
I don't understand how tourists will never follow the simple rules when visiting the oldest national park in the country. It's not that hard. Yellowstone National Park is the most popular place to visit in Montana every summer, and visitors come from all over the world to see the sights and wildlife in the park. The only problem is that many visitors can't follow the rules or guidelines and end up damaging the park or getting hurt.
yourbigsky.com
Iconic Wienermobile visits Billings for Labor Day Weekend
It’s probably one of the most iconic and beloved original “food trucks” ever! The one and only Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in the Burn the Point Classic Car Parade Friday night in downtown Billings. It will be parked at 123 North Broadway from 6pm – 10pm....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?
Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend
We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
yourbigsky.com
Try these top-rated pizza restaurants in Billings
If you are hungry for a slice of pizza, there are plenty of options to choose from in Billings. Tripadvisor lists some of the top-rated pizza restaurants that are guaranteed to satisfy. Bullman’s Woodfired Pizza is ranked number one with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bullman’s makes their pizza dough...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”
If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
Extreme fire danger on anniversary of Bridger Foothills Fire
Smoke fills the skies of Southwest Montana and record-breaking temperatures are expected throughout Labor Day weekend.
yourbigsky.com
Let’s Rumble! Burn the Point Parade Friday night in Billings
The idea of cars lighting up the pavement in downtown Billings started in the 50’s, but “Burn the Point” Classic Car weekend is as hot as ever!. This year’s 2022 Labor Day weekend kickoff starts with a parade in downtown Billings Friday night when the first of over 500 cars will cross North 27th Street to RUMBLE down 3rd Ave. North! So exciting!
yourbigsky.com
Going boating this weekend? Stop at an inspection station
Remember to stop at all watercraft inspection areas if you plan on recreating on Montana waters this labor day weekend. Doing this helps prevent the potential spread of aquatic invasive species. Failure to do so can end a fine of up to 500 dollars. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dog in Billings is a Heartbreaker. Looking for His Forever Home.
Our featured Wet Nose this week is absolutely full of love. His name is Wazowski, and he's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Here's what the great people at YVAS had to say about our boy Wazowski:. Wazowski may only have one eye, but he makes...
New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains
Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
yourbigsky.com
Billings’ Skate Park rock’n summer sounds concert
Get ready for a fabulous and fun Saturday night in Billings for the Downtown Summer Sounds concert series. Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore will be performing in downtown Billings’ at the Skate Park Saturday night. This outdoor concert promises to be loaded with excitement and an evening of musical fun!
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
Girl, 11, pulled from Yellowstone River in Billings and taken to hospital
The Billings Fire Department was called to the area around the Blue Creek Fishing Access point around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who went underwater and didn't resurface.
Popular Montana backcountry lakes erased in the Beartooths
Two beloved backcountry lakes nestled in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness are virtually gone after historic June floods destroyed their outlets.
yourbigsky.com
‘Turning Up the Heat’ Burn the Point show schedule
It’s such an amazing weekend of over 500 classic cars, hotrods, custom vehicle designs you won’t see anywhere else!! You’ll be glad you checked out at this year’s Burn The Point Classic Car Show & Swap in Billings. Here’s a quick look at all the action...
Be Safe This Year Hunting in Montana – Elk Kills Bow Hunter
Montana's archery is almost upon us. September 3rd marks the beginning of the big game season for bowhunters. Some bowhunters have been in the field for weeks now chasing pronghorn antelope. With elk and deer season opening this weekend, here is your friendly reminder to stay safe. Here are a...
Comments / 0