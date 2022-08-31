Read full article on original website
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
NBC Sports
Six players Celtics could pursue to replace Gallinari after ACL injury
The outlook on Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari's knee injury worsened Friday when the team announced he has a torn ACL. The original diagnosis was a torn left meniscus. This update is obviously far worse and likely will sideline Gallinari for most, if not all of the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
Udonis Haslem says he didn’t talk to “godfather” Pat Riley first two years with Heat
Udonis Haslem is not a man who gets intimidated. The icon of Heat culture is about to enter his 20th NBA season and he backs down from nobody. But Haslem admitted in a recent interview when he first came to the Heat he avoided talking to team president Pat Riley because of his mob, Godfather vibe.
NBC Sports
Warriors, Kings among under-the-radar winners in 'Spida' trade
Donovan Mitchell has a new home. And it’s not in the Empire State. On Thursday, the Utah Jazz reportedly traded the three-time All-Star guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round selections and two pick swaps. Now that the dust has...
NBC Sports
J.R. Smith feels he’s been blackballed from the NBA
J.R. Smith played in close to 1,000 NBA games across 16 seasons, was a two-time NBA champion and won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2013. He had a full and impressive NBA career. Smith, 36, and now a student and golfer at North Carolina A&T, doesn’t think...
NBC Sports
Knicks reportedly had bigger offer on table for Mitchell early, ultimately walked away
NBA trade discussions are rarely a clean, orderly process with a logical progression along a timeline. Trade talks are messy, offers ebb and flow, and what was on the table one day may not be the next. It was that way with the Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell. Thursday...
NBC Sports
When does the 2022-23 NHL season start?
The Colorado Avalanche's first Stanley Cup title defense in 21 years will kick off with the start of the 2022-23 NHL season. After an offseason that saw lots of star power change hands, there will be plenty of competition among the other 31 teams. Here's the latest on when the...
NBC Sports
Report: Knicks’ Reddish wants “change of scenery,” Lakers lurking
Cam Reddish couldn’t stand out amongst the crowded wing spot in Atlanta (De'Andre Hunter was the organizational favorite), so a trade to New York seemed like a chance to break out and establish himself next to college teammate RJ Barrett. Except Tom Thibodeau didn’t want Reddish and he ended up buried on the Knicks bench, too.
Video: Paul George Trains With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
LA Clippers players Paul George and Luke Kennard trained with Brooklyn Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Yardbarker
NBA Writer Shows Everything The Nets Have To Prove
For the last few months, we have been hearing a lot about the Brooklyn Nets but not a lot of it has been good. We have heard of the team’s dysfunction, the anger and unhappiness of its lead stars, and the way that the coaching staff and the players don’t see eye to eye.
NBC Sports
Report: Jazz plan to hold on to Collin Sexton, not flip him after trade
The initial reaction around the league in the wake of the surprising Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavaliers was that Lauri Markkanen might want to rent, not buy, in Salt Lake City — the Jazz are expected to flip him by the deadline to another team. Collin Sexton, on...
