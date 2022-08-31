ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Six players Celtics could pursue to replace Gallinari after ACL injury

The outlook on Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari's knee injury worsened Friday when the team announced he has a torn ACL. The original diagnosis was a torn left meniscus. This update is obviously far worse and likely will sideline Gallinari for most, if not all of the 2022-23 NBA season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Warriors, Kings among under-the-radar winners in 'Spida' trade

Donovan Mitchell has a new home. And it’s not in the Empire State. On Thursday, the Utah Jazz reportedly traded the three-time All-Star guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round selections and two pick swaps. Now that the dust has...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

J.R. Smith feels he’s been blackballed from the NBA

J.R. Smith played in close to 1,000 NBA games across 16 seasons, was a two-time NBA champion and won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2013. He had a full and impressive NBA career. Smith, 36, and now a student and golfer at North Carolina A&T, doesn’t think...
NBA
NBC Sports

When does the 2022-23 NHL season start?

The Colorado Avalanche's first Stanley Cup title defense in 21 years will kick off with the start of the 2022-23 NHL season. After an offseason that saw lots of star power change hands, there will be plenty of competition among the other 31 teams. Here's the latest on when the...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Knicks’ Reddish wants “change of scenery,” Lakers lurking

Cam Reddish couldn’t stand out amongst the crowded wing spot in Atlanta (De'Andre Hunter was the organizational favorite), so a trade to New York seemed like a chance to break out and establish himself next to college teammate RJ Barrett. Except Tom Thibodeau didn’t want Reddish and he ended up buried on the Knicks bench, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Writer Shows Everything The Nets Have To Prove

For the last few months, we have been hearing a lot about the Brooklyn Nets but not a lot of it has been good. We have heard of the team’s dysfunction, the anger and unhappiness of its lead stars, and the way that the coaching staff and the players don’t see eye to eye.
NBA

